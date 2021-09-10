In “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” Milan Kundera writes, “for there is nothing heavier than compassion. Not even one’s own pain weighs so heavy as the pain one feels with someone, for someone, a pain intensified by the imagination and prolonged by a hundred echoes.”
My profession is recruiting leadership in the tech industry. I’ve done this for companies such as Red Bull Media House, Sequoia-backed startups, and currently, Twitter. I love this work because it allows me to optimally match the season of a person’s life to the season of a company’s evolution. I am effectively paid to evaluate potential, to design and drive meaningful up-levels in performance for organizations.
As professionally rewarding as this mindset can be when working for an organization that drops people from space (like Red Bull Stratos), it can be problematic personally. People, after all, are not their potential. At best, they have a demonstrated history of pursuing and advancing their potential, an innate curiosity about how elastic and impactful they can make their talents. No one can accurately know or measure the potential of another; potential is the ultimate self-accountability metric. You will either seek to numb it (dangerous, potentially destructive), be driven by it (destructive at scale if not properly harnessed) or find a way to let it neither combust nor control you (exceedingly difficult), instead waking each day to explore the possibility of what your “best” looks like for the next breath. Sometimes you step back in order to leap forward. Sometimes it’s a quantum leap on a Wednesday.
I think that’s why some people choose to live close to nature, be it mountains or ocean. Seasonally, we are given a new canvas, an opportunity to paint our portrait on the terrain we choose, with the skills and abilities we possess and progress. For a fleeting, weightless second, the line is perfect — better than sex, drugs and rock and roll combined (and you can add those on at aprés). When family and friends disappoint (read: fail to meet our neurotic internal narratives about who they should be and how they should show up), when work seems to be Nietzsche’s eternal recurrence, when relationships grow in different directions, we can create that perfect weightless moment on the mountain or wave. It is a literal fountain of youth, full of Peter Pans and Tinkerbells finding sanctuary, like The Cult, or shelter from the storm, like Dylan. The challenge is to transfer this moment to each successive one as we live our lives off the mountain, be it liquid or solid.
If “time is a flat circle,” as Rust Cohle opined in “True Detective,” I’m most intrigued by and drawn to those who are trying to put as much distance between where they began and where they end as possible — which is why on more than one occasion (including my first day at Red Bull HQ) I’ve had to explain to an incredulous audience why Mike Tyson is my “role model for growth.”
It is rare to be with a person at the point in their journey when the initial spark of potential you saw is fully actualized. Most relationships do not last this long. Just as often, potential remains just that. I increasingly believe many people simply don’t want to consistently work towards full potential, since this trip is often difficult, lonely, ambiguous, dangerous, ill-defined. It requires fanatical belief in self, because you’re usually sacrificing old identities and narratives to discover who you might be, without the comfort of “who you’ve always been.” I know nothing more terrifying. Anyone who has ever watched a friend relapse or a lover walk away — anyone who has ever been the friend who relapsed, or the lover who walked away — can identify the frustrating, infuriating, helpless, heart-wrenching cocktail of heartbreak. This is where compassion comes into play. As Cowboy Junkies sing: “Anyone who’s ever had a heart, wouldn’t turn around and break it; and anyone who’s ever played a part, wouldn’t turn around and hate it.”
A lot of us look for safety in the potential we see in others. There’s none to be found. Yet we may offer others safe harbor by developing the potential we know lies within us. There’s a cost to fully developing this potential, though, and that cost is “infinite unbearable compassion” (Ram Dass). In a nutshell, instead of allowing disappointment and heartbreak to reinforce our internal walls, narratives and patterns (or build new ones), we allow it to break us open, thereby allowing us to love others more on the other side of perceived loss, not less. That’s heavy. It hurts. Humans will do almost anything in their power to avoid pain, even if pleasure is on the other side. This empathy is also what our world needs.
That’s the deal with potential: you have to meet people where they’re at, love them for who they are and understand there is only one person’s uncomfortable growth for whom you are responsible — your own. You cannot “fix” for others. At best, you can facilitate. Most people are doing the best they can with the tools they have. Most aren’t going to let go of who they are for who they can become. Love them for who they are.
Cherish the ones who do make the jump. They’re rare.
Prolific actor Michael K. Williams passed away this week. I believe his mastery of craft was potential personified, and his death seems due in part to personal struggles related to how to bear the weight of the infinite unbearable compassion for humanity he communicated so clearly on-screen. His perfect line, on his mountain.
Said Williams, “I use my job to engage empathy and compassion for people society might stereotype or ostracize.”
Omar Little had a code.
That’s the art of living lightly.
