Earlier this week I was back on the dirt bike, riding wheelies through 2-foot-deep puddles of mud, soaking my companion’s Michael Kors “riding boots” (motocross, Aspen-style!), then refreshing with Modelos when stopped by a downed tree outside Ruby. We chased the sun back to town, pelted by bullets of rain, our DOT-compliant, knobby tires gripping the pavement. “Slow Cheetah” by the Chili Peppers and braaps filled my eardrums as we slithered through the narrows and parked ourselves at Woody Creek Tavern.
I was seated facing the wall commemorating two Aspen legends, now on another ride — maybe with the Hell’s Angels, maybe with the Spirit In The Sky, serenaded ever forward by Mr. Tambourine Man. Their respective sheriff posters laid to rest side by side, friends holding hands on another trip: Bob Braudis and Hunter S. Thompson.
A few days prior, I was on a solo mountain-bike excursion outside Durango, a 19-mile loop that I industriously turned into a five-hour, 42-minute, 29-mile escapade with 5,000 feet of vert. I was enjoying each pedal stroke and hike-a-bike section throughout the rhythm of the day, reflecting on a conversation about “Grief Logs” with a friend.
It occurred to me that in the Roaring Fork Valley, there is magic in the woods, in the water, in the written words. People here tend to shape worlds, until they’re shot from cannons to commemorate their loose-cannon lives with legendary impact. Our process for grieving these icons is often far less defined or understood than the vitality with which we live — which means, in effect, that we’re living half lives.
In October 2020, I called my friend Abbey Smith, a professional rock climber, journalist and producer, and confessed that I had some things I was seemingly unable to “pass through.” She told me she had been waiting years for this call and was thrilled to take it. She then explained to me how she had volumes of notebooks — “Grief Logs,” she called them — for lovers and friends and family and partners killed on adventures or lost in the current. Color-coded shelves full of notebooks on loss and life, tangible objects releasing intangible baggage. Some were burned in the fire; some were sent to the recipient; some were saved to be passed on to others who called asking for help.
My high school friend Toby Coffman is an English and humanities department head and teacher, and he recently wrote of reading Dostoevsky in his early 20s: “As I read — and I know this sounds cheesy — I became a different person. A lot of it went straight over my head. But it went over my head in a way that made me want to be taller.”
Reading and releasing allow us to grow taller. We read the maps others have charted for us, across exploits and philosophies and things too wondrous and wounding to put anywhere but the page for all to read, truth hidden in plain sight. Until we’re able to see and speak this truth, we distill it on a backcountry loop off Highway 550 where no one else can see our process. Two locals at a trailhead remarked under their breaths to each other as I pedaled away, “It’ll be a fun ride in that direction, but I would never do that climb.”
In “Kingdom of Fear,” Braudis wrote, “Life is a gradual release from ignorance.” It’s a shame, I thought, that Braudis died before he got to complete a memoir, because if those walls could talk, we might be able to read and therefore become less ignorant. Each written word by any author, at any time, is a grief log: a release of a past event so she/he/they can live more fully in the present. Whether individuals author their pages on ski slopes or in Louis Swiss pastries or in books, every person is an author, an editor, an artist, an explorer — each living an act of release, a grief log in motion, if only for our own time. While grief is often ugly and messy at the start of the process (which deters many if not most from completing the journey), with follow-through it usually turns out poignant, poetic and pretty. Helpful, even, as Abbey Smith’s ROYGBIV Grief Logs were to me as she scribbled notes and scrambled over rocks.
How many people in this valley are like me, who never knew Braudis or Thompson or Greg Harms but had their life trajectories altered by the “Grief Logs” these individuals left; the “best days ever” they facilitated for shared connections who then did the same for us; the long arm of the law reaching for the citizens and visitors of Fat City with gonzo grace, making our physical prisons more comfortable and compassionate to free our psyches and simultaneously pissing off the DEA for attending birthday parties, whether on an Alaskan spine or in the Pitkin County Jail or on a road trip to Vegas?
Maybe we didn’t know the legends, but we became friends with the people they dug out of avalanches, with their neighbors and friends and communities. And these people became legends, because life recycles. When commenting on Braudis’ passing, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo paid Braudis the most amazing compliment I can imagine anyone receiving: “Every square inch of life, he explored.”
As I drive away from the trailhead, Shawn Anthony’s “It’s A Feast” starts bumping: “OK now, alright then, this life is so exciting …” The real adventurers leave their lines, but they don’t tell all their stories. It’s fitting that Braudis never wrote all the books he could. We have a valley of cartographers who leave new routes sketched on old maps, taking the best lines with them beyond the veil, for others to find and explore for themselves. Not all stories should be told.
If life is a moveable feast, whether by the definition of rapper Shawn Anthony or raconteur Ernest Hemingway, it’s important to chew your food fully. This allows you to properly fuel yourself in order to grow. This means processing the morsels of grief and not just drinking the wine. Because when you’re dealing with loss, “all the time in the world will never be enough.”
As for the stories that are told of shared experiences — those authored and facilitated by the Harms and Hunters and Braudises and other freaks and larger than life legends — we read and are inspired to grow taller ourselves, as Coffman wrote. Not to fill their irreplaceable shoes, but to grow big enough in our own right to see what they saw and chose not to print.
And so we do. What a view.