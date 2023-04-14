People make places. By curiously seeking and listening to people’s stories, we learn the magic of places. This gives us the opportunity to live Roger Marolt’s latest wish (“Saving Aspen’s best for later,” April 11, 2023): “Marolt wishes that by knowing … history we would be blessed to repeat the best of it.”
Cape Town, South Africa (or “ZA” as it’s known, an abbreviation of Dutch Zuid-Afrika), is a city where everything — geography, culture, language, sexuality, sport, social class — is thrown into a blender and comes out tasting like the most delicious smoothie ever. To separate or speculate on the essential nature of any one ingredient is to ruin the whole drink.
After Twitter imploded in late 2022, my friend and former coworker Kebone (whose name means “I have seen”) invited me to “come through” Cape Town en route to Indonesia and see the city “through her eyes.”
Kebone was born around the time apartheid ended and splits her time between San Francisco and Cape Town, where she is a co-founder of The Q Networq (theqnetworq.org), a Google.org funded, Google Impact Challenge for Women and Girls nonprofit that is “a diverse community of African LBTQ+ womxn and non-binary business owners empowering and advancing each other through access to network, business incubation and funding.”
How could I pass up an opportunity to see a country like South Africa through the eyes of someone like Kebone? I bought a ticket and packed two backpacks.
There is much to be said about South Africa, from load shedding to geography to the grit of its people to the grooves (Hugh and Selema Masekela to Sho Madjozi). The aspect I will focus on is freedom. Discussing The Q Networq, Kinsey Scale, Dave Chappelle and transgender politics at sunset, I remarked that I “seek to understand ‘what’s driving this (emotion, action, etc.)’” in both myself and others — a quip that usually nets me applause and a raised EQ estimation from the audience.
Instead, Kebone’s eyes flashed and she snapped at me in a previously unheard accent, “Why does ‘what’s driving this’ matter?! Why can’t people just be free to be who they are, as they are?”
Appropriately chastised, I spilled mezcal into my mouth and contemplated this challenge the rest of my trip.
The sojourn was wonderful. It ran the gamut from winery tours to penguins and paragliding to nights out with a worldly crew of professors, entrepreneurs, artists and activists from Seattle to NYC to Johannesburg, the dozen or so of us all in Cape Town indefinitely, connected by Kebone.
I knitted together ultrarunning connections from Leadville to Red Bull and spent a “character-building” day creating a running route from Devil’s Peak to Table Mountain via India Venster, which had a few Capitol Peak-esque moments. I took a BMW F 750 GS around the Cape Peninsula, solo on a weekday afternoon rocketing towards the Cape of Good Hope, “the most southwestern point on the African continent” and where the weather feels like the edge of the world.
Mercurial, magical, mystical and moody, storms of fog blast through like a freight train on desolate terrain home to gods or devils, where I’m an unwelcome but allowed presence, neutral at best. Winds rock the motorcycle as I focus on elbows up to drive the wheel down, accelerating as I hug the curves to drive power against the wind, wheels sliding through the sand towards the sea. If I have one wish in life, it’s to give everyone I know five minutes of whatever travels of mine would resonate the most with her/him/them. But while breathing the airflow through the helmet on that BMW, clad in a T-shirt, my soul smiled and simply said, “These moments are just for me.”
One of the last things I did was journey to Robben Island, and this is where the other interpretation of the name Kebone comes into play, meaning not just “I have seen” (positive connotation) but “I’ve seen some things” (“hectic” in ZA slang). Touring the prison facilities, led by one of the last surviving (former) inmates and political prisoners, I stop and stare at Mandela’s quote, “It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails.” I, as well as friends and family within my immediate circles, have seen the inside of some institutions, from the U.S. to Jamaica. Mandela’s quote is both true and heartbreaking. Most nations have, at their core, stories of horror and inhumanity.
Yet what I’ve also seen, from Cuba to Jamaica to South Africa to Aspen, is that this same national horror and struggle — when met with the apex internal potential of individual people — can also yield joy. In this liminal space, an indomitable human spirit may be reflected, one that can drive tectonic positive shifts, personal to political.
The choice, as always, belongs to individual freedom, as defined by Camus: “Nothing but a chance to be better.”
After South Africa, I no longer seek to understand anyone or anything except my own behaviors. As far as others are concerned, I choose to remember what “I have seen” via Kebone in the Rainbow Nation, which is that no one needs to explain or justify who they are to be accepted.
That’s the kind of living history — ZA to ZG — we will either choose now, or future generations will have to choose to overcome.
