Of all the cities in the world where people put on an eminence front, Aspen may be the realest. An average of 2.7 homes per month are sold at prices north of $20 million; $10,000 in pocket change is lost (and returned!) on our ski slopes; and it’s easy enough to find oneself unwittingly elbow to elbow with celebrities of any ilk at most joints in town: politicians, local legends, athletes, entertainers, businesspeople — sometimes all in the same person.
Aspen is a small town with extreme global samples of both everything and everyone, making it an easy place to get lost.
Ironically, this surreality is one of the things that makes Aspen so real and appealing to me. Our town is, if we choose to view it as such, a wonderful, cosmopolitan, curious distillation of the human condition. The more extremes are highlighted, the more common threads become visible. The Fratellis have a 2015 song, “Getting Surreal,” that concludes, “Nothing untrue can ever be revealed.”
As the extremes of commute, construction, compensation, housing, supply chain, residents, locals, tourists, recreation and other divisive categorizations are highlighted, I like to check in with the parts of Aspen and our community that ground me. When I put together “must-see” lists for visiting family and friends, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen Art Museum and Aspen Chapel always top the list.
I love Aspen because it was a town first, not the closest lowest-common-denominator destination off I-70 to which folks could reasonably be drawn for a 24-hour stay. Accordingly, to understand a people, it’s useful to understand their history. You can do this by drinking Wild Turkey at Woody Creek Tavern and reading “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” sure, but it’s also helpful to pair Hunter S. with a voice recording of Steve Jobs at the 1983 International Design Conference in Aspen, where he predicts checking email from the palm of our hand and drops the first mouse (“Lisa”) into a time capsule, buried at the Aspen Institute (this is but one of many gifts of the Aspen Historical Society). You can ski the Bowl and tour the backcountry, but for optimal integration, pair this with an ACES snowshoe tour atop Ajax, which provides a “stop and smell the roses” approach to and appreciation for the nuances of our alpine environment with Colorado Mountain College-level insight and education.
The offerings of Aspen Chapel might be the most overlooked resource in this community, from weekly meditations with Lisa Goddard (Roaring Fork Insight) to Nicholas Vesey’s hilarious, curious and compassionate musings each Sunday. Lest readers become confused, I’m not advertising religion as much as a sense of spiritual scale. Vesey will take listeners through the Quran, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, Tao Te Ching, Dhammapada, Bible and others with equal aplomb. What’s more, community members such as Barbara Owen (“The Gift of Curiosity”) and Mike Marolt (“The Gift of Passion”) get a chance to share their stories and insights, further personalizing the subject matter.
On March 29, 2017, I saw Mike give a talk entitled “Beyond Skiing Everest” at the Aspen Business Luncheon, which was similar to his “The Gift of Passion” talk at Aspen Chapel this January. There was a 30-minute Q&A, and most attendees asked Mike an avalanche of technical questions, as if they themselves were preparing to ski Everest and second-guessing the choices of someone who had done it. In this town, I suppose that’s possible, in fairness to the interrogators. I got the last question, and I asked Mike something to the effect of, “My only caveat is that your answer cannot have anything to do with skiing, or even sport. What is the primary thing you’ve learned on these expeditions that you can take back to your family, your work, yourself?”
Mike paused for a minute and eyed me curiously, then answered that time in the big mountains is a wonderful opportunity to “check in with the man upstairs” and reflect on how insignificant we are. Whether in the backcountry, the boardroom or the bar, there is always someone better (“Suck at the highest level,” July 9, 2021), and often ridiculously so. I still process Mike’s answer from 2017 and keep centering on humility, gratitude and relationships.
The thing about history and humans is that, like The Who said, “people forget.” The surreal extremes of Aspen allows us to collapse timelines across geography, lifestyle and even eras in order to remember. This remembrance is important, because it allows us to ground ourselves, in order to progress. You can ground yourself at the Tippler; you can ground yourself at Aspen Historical Society or ACES; you can ground yourself on Capitol Peak or on a sleigh ride to Pine Creek Cookhouse. The important thing is to remember that, like Vesey said last Sunday, much of human endeavor is spent “kissing the unreal.” There are no shinier substitutes to kiss than Aspen provides, and because of this, there is also no better place to remember — to fully understand and appreciate scale and substance.
A few weeks ago, I was eating at J-Bar, and a lady at the table next to us exclaimed to her dinner companion in an exasperated, incredulous tone, “I mean, do I look like the kind of woman who would wear fake fur?!”
Indeed she did, but I got a kick in the shins to tell me to keep my mouth shut instead of answering her rhetorical question, unsolicited.
We all wear fake fur, so to speak. Even when it’s real. Our ability to recognize this is what allows us to connect the common threads in our community instead of hiding behind our own eminence front.
