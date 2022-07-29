One of my favorite days of summer is the annual skills day at Aspen Dirtbike School, owned and operated by Kiko and Yvette Trincado. Kiko came to Aspen from Chile two decades ago, preaching the gospel of flat pedals, Pit Vipers, Fasthouse apparel and creative ways to continue exploring our backyard.
Kiko’s wife Yvette is CEO of the aptly named Nirvana X Group, the parent company of extreme sport experience ventures such as Aspen Dirtbike School and Aspen Ice Karting, MX Aspen and Aspen MTB, and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Nox Cycles and Revel Bicycles in Chile. In short, for a good time, call the Trincados or find them on Triangle Peak or Tiehack — or Tree Farm Drive, home of Aspen Dirtbike School.
As a bonus, the Trincados share space on Durant Avenue with Aspen Bicycles’ Patrick the Painter (Aspen Daily News, Oct. 15, 2021), making the location a perfect one-stop shop for all your home decor, moto, MTB and e-bike needs. After your rip, you can take your broken toys down the street to have master craftsman Alex Dicharry of Aspen Motoworx repair the wreckage, all while he and his son work on their next custom creation for the prestigious, invite-only Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas.
What I love about track skills days is that even after 26 years of riding moto, there are always ample doses of humility, knowledge and new perspective from the instructors, who give personal attention via a 2:1 student-to-instructor ratio. This Monday, my instructor Noah drilled lessons into my head that can best be summed up by Kobe Bryant’s admonishment, “Do the simple stuff right.” Keep the elbows high; go up a gear in tight turns so the wheel spins slower and the bike slides around rather than whiplashing you off high side; keep the throttle even. None of this is revolutionary advice, yet all these fundamentals are easily forgotten when engines are brapping, adrenaline is high and visions of Kurt Caselli are dancing through the brain, as video games continue to blur with daily life in the Roaring Fork Valley.
After a few hours we took a break, and I watched follow-cam footage of a hot lap. I was convinced that after nearly three decades of riding and a few hours of drills, I would like what I saw: My leg would be extended flush with the front forks on banked turns, rear wheel spinning and roosting dirt onto Noah as I counterweighted and slid around berms and through ruts, elbows over wrists at 90 degrees to the sky as the Husqvarna accelerated out of the turn, onto the lip and took flight as the checkered flag waved.
What I saw instead was a two-minute, 38-second Super SloMo that James Stewart would have ridden in 23 seconds. I incredulously watched the video replay, unable to understand how the riding skills I demonstrated would ever — much less repeatedly — generate an uncontrollable velocity that has made me uncannily connected to large trees, from Express Creek to Hackett Gulch. Watching myself ride, I could make a case that motorcycles are far safer than a night at Jimmy’s.
And that, I realized, is the beauty of video replay. And it’s applicable to most aspects of life, for most of us. How many times have you dropped into a line — on skis, MTB, moto, or even just a trail run — and had the ride of your life? Yet mere hours later, perched on a patio recounting your fish tales, a friend pulls out an iPhone for a replay of 6-year-old Bryce from Westchester, who showed up on vacation after a two-week Woodward camp and made your “rip” on Animal Crackers look like an e-bike cruise down the Rio Grande?
As humans, we have a flawed if not outright untrustworthy relationship with our own perceived effort and commitment. One of the best things about life — about learning — is the reminder that we are often so much more capable than we dare to imagine, even when we imagine ourselves as Kurt Caselli racing Baja on a track at Tree Farm.
There are very few people who would not benefit from exaggerating the edge of their skis, the forward lean into the shins on their boots, their elbows to the sky, their head up searching four corners ahead. Most of us get to a place on the track of our lives where the speed is enough of a sensation that things feel pretty good, exciting, manageable even, and we start to relax, to daydream, to allow fear or fantasy into our minds. It’s then that the immortal words of Bodhi in “Point Break” ring true: “Fear produces hesitation. Hesitation makes your worst fears come true.”
It’s at this moment that we lose the magic. Dicharrry once told me he knows I’m not a great rider because I write about motorcycles with too much cerebral clarity, meaning I cannot possibly be “dancing with the bike and that’s what it’s all about — chaos.” It is impossible to control chaos while simultaneously reflecting on the present moment with mental clarity; however, it is entirely possible to collide with trees and poetically write about those encounters with mental clarity, once the concussions subside.
Aspen Dirtbike School is like a great couples therapist or career coach — it takes you back to the fundamentals and lets you spin in circles, seeing the same lines in new ways, slowly but surely increasing your speed, style and performance through perfect practice.
Alex Dicharry is like a great divorce attorney — he strips wreckage down to the essential elements, reminds you why you love the sport in the first place, and from the ruins of your life helps handcraft a custom machine better than whatever you brought to him in the first place.
Video replay reminds you that if it looks controlled, it’s not chaos, and the art of dance is unscripted and instinctive. As Dicharry says, “Chaos will exist whether you do or not, so submit to it and make use of it as much as you can.”