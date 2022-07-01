Perhaps my favorite Tarantino movie is “Jackie Brown.” The soundtrack alone merits a silent film: The Brothers Johnson; The Delfonics; Johnny Cash; Bobby Womack; The Grass Roots; Bloodstone; Bill Withers; Minnie Riperton and more deliver two hours and 40 minutes of aural pleasure. Yet the movie also contains brilliant writing I find relevant today — one scene in particular. Robert De Niro’s character asks Samuel L. Jackson why he keeps a woman named Melanie around, citing her fundamental lack of loyalty and trustworthiness. To this, Samuel L. replies, “You can’t trust Melanie. But, you can always trust Melanie to be Melanie.”
I mean every word of my LinkedIn profile describing my column at the Aspen Daily News: “I sling OpEd syntax for a weekly bar tab, focusing on community building via empathy and the use of friction to create progress via collaboration, not conflict. All politics is local.” My first instinct is (usually) to curiously seek to understand context, then compassionately connect, and then to chart a collaborative path forward. Alas, it has been quite a week across the political and legislative landscapes of the United States Supreme Court and Aspen. Both arenas have a “Melanie” in common — and occasionally, op-ed columnists are paid to write their authentic opinions, a task I have never shied from but often attempt to soften. This is not such a column.
Part of the reason I so love Aspen is the raw, rugged, outlaw authenticity of its residents. There are many in this town with whom I do not agree nor perhaps even like, but they remain persons I highly respect due to their authenticity. To me, authenticity is not being an infamy-seeking Melanie who puts one’s name on the ballot for every conceivable position in every local election like an eager high schooler vying for a spot in the yearbook (while simultaneously trying to lift a legacy using misleading posters and hijacked art from the only man who holds the mantle of The Peace Sheriff and is still being laid to rest). Maybe as class clown; maybe as (second) most likely to succeed at a bootleg taxi operation; maybe as treasurer of the Little Lebowski Urban Achievers. Just as something, anything, to avoid the only real sin in a town where everyone is a someone: the sin of being unknown.
Next, we meet Melanie from the matrix, the overt obfuscator who confounds and confuses the community while condescending towards them in an initially congenial and comforting manner while covertly conspiring. Jeff Gorsuch sold this town a connected vision that reinforced his desire to “build a bridge” including everything from a museum to the return of World Cup skiing, but only later told us that while he can build a bridge, “I never said I had $200 million to build a hotel” (March 7, 2022). And so it was that the call for a billionaire to bail out a hotel in Aspen was answered — a plea first printed as an ad in these very pages by the aforementioned David Bowie “Fame” caricature of Melanie whose clarity of vision and specificity of purpose just sought local election as either a sheriff or a hospital administrator, take your pick.
Meanwhile, in March of 2017, Jeff’s cousin Neil was busy stating the following in Supreme Court confirmation hearings: “I would tell you that Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed. The reliance interest considerations are important there, and all of the other factors that go into analyzing precedent have to be considered. It is a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
We all know the rest of that story. It is important here to note that if one reads the transcript of Neil’s hearing, he carefully and explicitly avoids divulging his personal position, other than to acknowledge precedent. Like his cousin Jeff, Neil is also a bridge builder and community caretaker who may or may not have sufficient funds to change the gondola plaza of our nation.
On the one hand, you cannot trust any of the aforementioned individuals.
On the other hand, I believe you can fully trust each one of these individuals, as much as Samuel L. trusted Melanie. Maybe more.
It’s not that I’m unaware that I live in a world in which I know many Melanies would eagerly return to a time when Roe v. Wade and Loving v. Virginia are overturned while the Supreme Court simultaneously strikes down a New York gun law and expands access to citizens carrying firearms in the wake of mass shootings while torching the EPA faster than Rick Perry.
No, I understand quite well who Melanie is, and however sad or outraged or fearful or despondent or motivated to action or anything else I may feel by the presence and actions of the many Melanies in this world, there is one thing I never do: blame Melanie for being Melanie or act surprised when she is who she has always been.
Instead, I choose to focus on the only thing I can ultimately affect in this life, and that’s when my inner Melanie shows up (because Melanie is alive and well in all of us, in our own ways). I try to ensure that the rhetoric matches the reality. That Aspen authenticity is not reduced to slippery syntax, verbal jiu-jitsu and lifted legacies.
I love the Roaring Fork Valley because most people — most — state their principles clearly. They don’t purchase a newspaper if they don’t want to print the news. They don’t say they believe in precedent if they have no intention of protecting and preserving it. If they can’t fund a hotel, they won’t promise to build a bridge. And if they want to do any of these things with which I vehemently disagree, most people here have the courage to say it, and some will even offer to step outside and provide additional context if you ask politely. Most people here are characters, not cowards.
But like Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” And so I say to all the Melanies of the world what The Delfonics sang to us, “Ten times or more, yes I walk out the door. Get this into your head, there’ll be no more.”
And if there is any more, you can’t blame Melanie. After all, you can trust her.