Mark Twain famously quipped, “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t.” As such, the best Aspen Daily Planet articles I read are the other 364 days a year, and I’ve taken note of some favorite #CMTSU (Can’t Make This S--- Up) moments in 2022. Our lived truth is stranger than fiction in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Recognizing that the roundabout is the singular artery to town seven months a year and understanding our peak-season traffic concerns, CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove might as well have said something to the tune of, “It really is a quick hit. We get in there, we get the work done.”
Against all odds, I made it through the morning roundabout traffic by 4:45 p.m. to complete my errand at the United States Postal Service on Puppy Smith Street. I was immediately reminded of Wendle Whiting expertly using a reviewer’s simple exclamation of “Jesus Christ” to describe the state of affairs in his March 24 column, “Vail doesn’t suck, anymore!” Helpful and indefatigable Aspen USPS employee “Newman” was at the counter, and at 4:55 p.m. I handed my package and label to this individual, who promptly announced, “I need to go to the bathroom; I’m going to take my break.” I was then politely reminded that USPS closes at 5 p.m. and the doors would be locked.
Returning fresh but flustered to see me still patiently waiting with a good attitude at 5:07 p.m., Newman announced to his colleague, “We’re getting a lot of overtime today!” By 5:30 p.m., my label adhesive had been applied to a cardboard box, I had paid $19 and Newman was able to use earned overtime from dealing with me and his bowels to afford one more hour of rent in Las Cruces, thus allowing him to remain gainfully employed with the federal government — which, like CDOT, only works when you can see it working. The capitalism Mick Ireland wrote about may be the “invisible hand” that conjures Adam Smith and laissez faire market machinations, slowly turning Aspen into an LLC, but it’s the human-powered infrastructure projects and supply-chain endeavors with standard mail that seem like death by a million paper cuts instead of a swift and merciful guillotine.
Watching these daily events unfold in slow motion is like a recent Ajax Express ride, where a visiting hardy adventurer refused to raise the chairlift bar until our skis touched the snow at the top, repeatedly smacking it down with her hands while screaming to her husband/brother/affair/Raya date and/or soon-to-be ex-husband/affair/Raya date that she’s “afraid of heights!” Like many people in this town, she just did it for the Gram, and how can I fault her when we’ve installed a $5,000 photo drip atop Ajax, our Crown jewel?
This town is one of the greatest trips I’ve ever taken, but people make places, and I increasingly don’t know what to make of this brave new world Huxley prophesied, this ball of confusion The Temptations sang about, the CMTSU moments I write about. I can no longer separate fact from fiction in this valley, as I learned on a recent, grounding trip to LA. So I decided to lean into it and embrace it. Aspen, after all, is just a state of mind. Aspen is not our magnificent but ultimately neutral mountains; it’s a carefully crafted and consciously curated community, and, with intention, this can be replicated anywhere.
Vail doesn’t suck anymore, and it never did — it has always just been the LCD (lowest common denominator) LLC for the Front Range. Aspen doesn’t suck, and it never did — we have just become the LCD LLC for another consumer demographic. When things change, I like to change with them, using flow energy, not force energy.
I then set about on a covert mission to convince perhaps this town’s most accomplished snow surfer to duck out on ASPENX appearance fees at Snow Beach and sink toes into the sand on a real beach, to carve lines on a desolate reef break, to learn another language, to meet another friend who grew up in the valley and has been busy creating his own “Aspen” down South, like Petty sang for the last two decades. To see not what Aspen has become, but what — and where, and with whom — it still can be.
I do not know how successful I will ultimately be in this venture, but the point of progress is neither security nor certainty, but rather a daily chance to do, be and create better. That, to me, is Aspen.
I promise you there are many lugares en el mundo where it takes four patient hours to run a simple supply-chain errand, where the roads are dirt and the natural vistas are uncluttered, where potholes mark the road as kickers for a moto and not as aneurysms during a commute.
As for next year’s Aspen Daily Planet, here are a few of my thoughts for fodder — assuming they’re not already reality by 2023:
On the topic of potholes, CDOT estimates the Little Annie’s and Midnight Mine roads will be completely paved by July 2022, no longer necessitating the use of either the roundabout, human-powered endeavor, or chair lifts without security bars to reach the summit, thus eliminating all current frustrations, exertions and physical/mental/spiritual rewards, allowing us to legitimately christen ourselves Fat City, LLC. This plan also dovetails nicely with climate change, since by 2050 SkiCo will be able to make SnowBeach an actual beach, complete with a wave pool and more communal love than Boy Soup.
As part of a further rebranding effort, SkiCo taps Nicki Minaj for our new marketing slogan, and The Harajuku Barbie simply raps a bar from her 2018 album, Queen — “I just took her name and made that b---- a LLC.”
Our creative reality is limited only by our insistence on understandable fiction, instead of the expansive potential of truth. Why pursue the “Aspen Idea,” a la Paepcke, et al., when we can have the reality of a diamond-studded, developed ASPENXtreme? And Still, like a Macy Gray song, Aspen remains my favorite Neverland fairytale turned factual fantasy turned feral fiction to read about in the Daily Planet, 364 days a year: “I still be lovin’ you baby, and it’s much too much.”
