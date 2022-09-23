You cannot have Ajax without Little Annie’s, Lindsey Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” without Stevie Nicks’ “Silver Springs,” Royal Robbins without Warren Harding. My ex-wife used to tell me, “No matter how flat you make a pancake, there are still two sides.”
As humans, we are mirrors for each other. Most actions we take and words we speak are unconscious reflections of the individuals and environments with whom we are interacting, which is why it behooves us to first ask ourselves what someone else is reflecting in us that we don’t like before brushing past our uncomfortable reflection in pursuit of “good vibes only.”
If you think I’ve taken one too many mushroom caps or yoga classes, feel free to look to a middle school science class, where one learns about mirror neurons: a class of neuron that modulates activity both when an individual executes an action and when she/he/they observe someone else perform the same action.
It is with such a lens that I read long-standing community conscience Roger Marolt’s wonderful Sept. 20 article, “The ski bum’s last run.” A perfect example of a mirror is the haughty, defensive, apparently Aspen-affirming “Where else would you rather be?” query that Marolt rightly opines should start — not end — the discussion.
When I look at my reflection in this question, and often in the people asking it, I see fear. I don’t see the positive, productive fear that first drew me to Aspen and developed me in her fertile crescent. I see an inversion, the other side of the coin, a negative fear rooted in loss and zero sum, a panicked person trying to hold the rushing waters of Hunter Creek in closed fists as the liquid slips and slides through a desperate grip easier than a ski bum ducks the IRS.
The points Marolt outlined attack and unsettle me like Stevie Nicks’ soul-screaming “Silver Springs” at Buckingham: “We have incorporated Aspen into our identities.”
I read those words, and I am terrified, because I feel their truth.
And that is how I know it’s time to change. Fear is perhaps the most useful barometer and compass bearing humans have, when properly harnessed. When left unchecked, fear is also the most destructive force that exists, and it becomes fate.
The other week I was at a good friend’s wedding, watching a father-daughter dance occur to a live performance of “Landslide” by the bride’s mother, who took Stevie Nicks’ hit song, written in Aspen, and performed it in an intimate venue arguably as good as Nicks herself at Jazz Aspen Snowmass a week prior. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, and my hair stood on end when the bride mouthed the lyrics “I’ve been afraid of changing because I, I built my life around you” while looking at her dad, about to abscond with my friend.
“Where else would you rather be?” How does one even begin to answer that question, in this paradise of people and potential. And yet, I can do it, because I’ve given a lot of thought to it. The Osa Peninsula. Baja. Sierra Leone. Medellín. Vanuatu. Topanga. Aspen again, probably. Returning to Paepcke’s original Aspen idea of mind/body/spirit integration, I like to think that Aspen taught us to follow a purpose more than it encouraged us to merely occupy a place. Positive fear points the way to progressive change and a life of purpose as opposed to a litany of summits. Sometimes they’re the same thing. Sometimes not.
Aspen is no small part of my identity, and I have built a life, lifestyle and livelihood around her. This valley has put the same wonderful, witchy spell on me — on all of us — that Nicks did on Buckingham as she howls the B-side rebuttal of “Silver Springs” to his “Go Your Own Way,” bewitchingly delivered in the mortally wounding yet unconditionally loving key of a true twin flame: “Time cast a spell on you but you won’t forget me. I’ll follow you down till the sound of my voice will haunt you; you’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.”
I never want to get away from Aspen, or the sound of her. It’s not that I’d “rather be” anywhere else. Aspen taught me to guide myself and to grow through my fears, as opposed to being governed by them. Recalcitrant mining towns in the American West have paradoxically yet consistently taught me about not just courage, but the courage to change and the importance of curiosity and a beginner’s mind. We all have outlets like the Marolt Open Space and mirroring columns to thank for this.
So if the gypsy woman can self-reflect as a landslide and take down what she’s built, be it in the snow-covered hills or among S-curve and LLC construction, so can you, and so can I. If Nicks can turn a road sign for Silver Springs, Maryland, into inspirational art of the highest level, what can be made from a foundation like Aspen, Colorado? It’s not so much the resigned, defeatist, frustrated undertones of “Where would you rather be?” as much as it’s, “Who do you want to be, and how do you want to live?”
Aspen will always be an integral part of the most important questions I have ever asked myself. Yet speaking purely from a geographical perspective, I believe the key to Nicks’ query, “Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?” starts with living by the ocean. Wherever and however you answer that question for yourself, recognize that if you’re aware and alive, the answer probably changes over time, and “when the rain washes you clean, you’ll know.” Leather and Lace. Mountains and oceans. LLCs and STRs. Change and choice and consequence. Mirrors, landslides and B-sides. “Where would you rather be” than an all-encompassing, limitless worldview like that?
Folks who want to contact/follow may reach Andrew at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott on Twitter.