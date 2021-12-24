This holiday season has brought a wide range of experiences, on the back of a transformative year that for several months found me alternately living in my 4Runner, Central America and town, running the gamut from unemployment to big tech, sleeping bags in cars on country roads last fall to a bed in an Aspen condo this winter, with the jungle in between.
I think part of the reason many struggle with holidays, birthdays and other milestones is that they force us to accept inevitable change, despite being creatures at least partially programmed to crave predictability and stability.
Or so this is the armchair insight brought to us by Neil Patrick Harris while playing The Analyst in “The Matrix Resurrections,” a marked departure from his empathetic or hedonistic therapies previously prescribed via journal entries in “Doogie Howser, M.D.” episodes or with ecstasy binges in “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”
The night prior, I was watching “A Christmas Carol” at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, and it occurred to me that there’s much in common between Scrooge and The Analyst, this being a self-centered worldview that in turn poisons reality by making it a simulation, independent and cut off from others. At one point in “A Christmas Carol,” two child actors portray the “greatest human evils” of ignorance and want, with ignorance being portrayed as the greater vice. Ignorance contributes to a lack of empathy, a selfish unwillingness to see the world from another’s perspective. The gift given to Scrooge by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, is the same gift offered in “The Matrix” by the red pill: empathetic perspective.
It occurred to me that I don’t have a problem with holidays; I have a problem with my expectation of holidays. I don’t have a problem with family or friends; I have a problem with my expectation of family or friends.
Humans place so much emphasis on consistency, stability, balance and other such terms that we’re all aiming for a nonexistent normalcy, as projected on our second screens. Gone (mostly) are the days of idolizing nuclear families and Norman Rockwell paintings, but we’ve replaced these faux images with Instagram Live and TikTok and other media tools that attempt to stretch snapshots and sound bites into realities none of us can hope to obtain for more than mere milliseconds in the same way humans have always done this with each other, from cave carvings to Rockwell to MTV. Ward and June Cleaver are not any more (or less) real than the Kardashians; the stereotypical ski bum is not more real than the white picket fence with 2.5 kids. Into each reality we enter, we carry with us our expectations and the cultural zeitgeist unique to our clique, often fueled by a lack of empathy, since empathy is rarely the fuel of human industry and endeavor. We’d live in a far different world if it were.
In a 1975 interview for Playboy, Muhammad Ali offered an oft-quoted insight: “The man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” There are a number of ways to unpack this quote, but I think Ali is simply encouraging presence and perspective. If we’re present during the minutes and years of our lives, we will be changed, probably significantly. And if we can keep a broad gaze, our perspective will become more empathetic and less self-centered, meaning that we will seek to control and impose our worldview on others less.
That’s a frightening idea to entertain, because, if the self is surrendered, what is left? The authentic self. Presence. Perspective. Quality. In his memoir “Neil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography,” NPH writes, “You experience them experiencing pure magic, unadulterated by cynicism or irony or self-consciousness. And as the ride makes its full circle, so do you, until Peter Pan has done it again, and you are once more a child, taking it all in, amazed, overwhelmed, enchanted.”
That’s the magic of Aspen, any time of year, snow or not.
This full-circle journey is also part of the progressive change over the course of a lifetime to which Ali was referring, and that’s the kind of change that fundamentally drives the large-scale shifts to which Ali dedicated his life: civil rights and social justice that transcended sport. This is further expressed by Scrooge, as authored by Dickens: “The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were all my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”
The greatest stories have common threads for a reason.
“Ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or dreaming?” asked Neo.
That’s embracing expectation-free empathy.
The holidays are but a few days out of a year to remember and reflect upon it.
