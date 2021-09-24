“Brain buckets” is what my BMX buddy Tim McFarland used to call helmets in the mid-1990s. Tim and I were on the generational cusp of those who grew up without helmets — a true “safety third” afterthought and offense to coolness and style — and those who prioritize mental health, brought us MIPS technology (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) and cast Will Smith as protagonist Dr. Bennet Omalu in 2015’s “Concussion.”
During the interim decades, suicides associated with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — from action sports stars such as Michael “Biker” Sherlock and Dave “Miracle Boy” Mirra to NFL stars Dave Duerson and Junior Seau (both of whom shot themselves in the chests and donated their brains to science) — dramatically increased. “Uncalculated Risks,” an April 25, 2017 espnW article by Alyssa Roenigk, is a fantastic read on this phenomenon.
This didn’t have much personal resonance until my college friend, sports and investigative journalist Kevin Fixler, helped the authors of 2013’s “League of Denial: The NFL, Concussions, and the Battle for Truth.” It seemed to me that while helmets are important, if not essential (I make sure to “Get it on for Robbie”), there had to be a greater causal link than the presence (or absence) of a helmet in inherently violent sports — from MMA to motocross — and, yes, suicide. I have always been wearing appropriate headgear in an incident that regardless led to a concussion, from boxing to mountain biking to dirtbikes.
Helmets, while important, do not prevent concussions, which the industry would otherwise have us believe.
My first officially diagnosed concussion was in 2002 during a boxing class at West Point, which we can attribute to user error. Since then, I have run out of talent several times on dirtbikes (often involving trees, always dutifully kitted in Kevlar). My last major concussion was June 2019 in the Snowmass Bike Park, a hit that temporarily knocked out my vision while my appendages tingled, crumpled in the middle of the trail with a broken full-face helmet.
It was a terrifying moment, and the self-reflective actions I took in the following weeks, months and years changed my relationship to many things — as well as made me who I am today: someone who still got another concussion.
My best friend and I burned fossil fuels and braaped over Taylor and Star passes to the Butte, ate lunch, then returned via Pearl Pass. Three quarters of the way up Pearl on an extended section of dinnerplate shale, I dumped the bike, smashing my hand between the bark busters and a rock, resulting in a twitching, displaced finger. I’m pretty sure the pain-driven adrenaline prevented me from realizing I also hit my head. That is, until I turned into a different person riding down Pearl Pass. I was confused, tentative, even walking one section because I simply could not think clearly or see lines.
Upon arrival at my condo, I told my friend something was wrong and was told my pupils were ridiculously dilated. I again chalked this up to surplus adrenaline, had some Woody Creek Distillery whiskey from Jimmy’s to even things out, then smoked a bowl on the patio while recounting the ride and watching the sun set as Dear Mr. Fantasy by Traffic played and the Auburn vs. Penn State dogfight unfolded at Steeps.
When apropos of nothing I cried myself to sleep that night, however, I knew something was wrong. When I was told I had “been off all day” Sunday, and again twice broke into tears, I was concerned. When I stumbled from the bedroom to the sofa at 3 a.m. Monday morning, unable to sleep, I realized I wasn’t going to be looking at a computer screen for work anytime soon, much less the sun.
For me — and I posit for most if not all of us — concussions bring up emotional pain and unprocessed grief, whether we’re aware of this or not. Our defenses are knocked down and the floodgates open. It’s not just the temporary inconveniences like rearranged body parts, brain swelling, irritable moods, dark rooms borne of sensitivity to light or motion, days spent drifting in and out of sleep wearing eyeshades, or balancing with the help of walls, counters and doorframes when I need to pee that bother me. What tortures me are the unsolicited screams so loud they are silent (that’s real pain) as tears empty down my cheeks and I’m trapped inside a broken brain with nowhere to go, my abilities stripped, my perception of reality distorted. That’s the kind of unseen pain, I believe, that is driving alarmingly high suicide rates in everything from contact sports of any variety to those silently living the Queen song “Under Pressure.”
The problem with grief is that you can’t think your way through it. The great thing about concussions is that you can’t think, so you have to feel. The problem with feeling pain of such magnitude is that it can kill you.
As such, I was employing some “alternative coping strategies” when someone who has for years been dealing with the effects of aggregate concussions (herself a former teammate of Mirra’s) gently nudged, “If all that is helping you, OK. But if it’s just coping; recognize that this is energy you can move. You’re a writer, so write. Move the energy, don’t numb it.”
I reread Steve Skinner’s column, “The soundtrack of a life,” reminding us that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I thought about Biker and Mirra. I thought about my friend Daniel Anthony Samenus, who took his life at 42. I thought about Armando, who tatted a black circle on top of his forearm veins so no one could see the pain, but who still hung himself. I thought about a girl who survived an attempt and grew up to be a woman I love.
I thought about my own experience in a Snowmass bathroom years ago on a particularly dark afternoon, and I realized I owed these people something, which is why I’m writing words I’m unsure I ever wanted to see in print.
I dimmed the computer screen and wrote until I had to put eyeshades on and sleep again, a little bit each day. Moved the energy. Mourned those who are still stuck in it; grieved those carried away by it; recycled it for those who can breathe and feel it, now.
That’s how I choose to honor departed childhood heroes, friends, living legends and amateur enthusiasts who run out of talent alike — by helping push and progress the needle in terms of psychological recovery for unseen wounds, whether they come from the head, the heart or both. The people dying are warriors who have figured out how to both love and live life at incredibly high levels of passion, presence and purpose. They do not want to die, and they do not want their loved ones to deal with the aftermath. They are selfless, not selfish. They’re fun.
We owe them better research, better holistic resources, better understanding of the pitfalls we don’t know and better accountability for the evils we do know.
Freddie Mercury and David Bowie eloquently wrote the solution in their aforementioned hit: “Love dares you to care for the people on the edge of the night.”
We’re all on the edge of the night.
So too is the dawn.
Contact Andrew at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew_parrott (Instagram).