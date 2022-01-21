Editor’s note: This column is part of a travelogue series outlining columnist Andrew Parrott’s circuitous road to residence in Fat City, and beyond.
In 2007 I surprised my college girlfriend with a trip to Cuba (let’s call her “Yvette” for the purposes of anonymity surrounding past criminal actions). Yvette had previously only traveled abroad to Cancun. Accordingly, her understanding of our escapade was an elaborate web of fabrication, withheld information and outright lies on my part. For U.S. Citizens — the “freest people in the world” — tourist travel to Cuba both is and was theoretically punishable by fines up to $250,000 and 10 years’ imprisonment. I knew that if I shared this information at the outset, she would never agree to the trip. That is why, 45 minutes before deplaning and going through customs in Memphis, Tennessee, on our return to the U.S. from Mexico, Yvette was cursing at me.
In my defense, travel to Cuba was not technically illegal. Rather, travel to the island (still) falls under the “Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA),” an obscure statute from 1917 that limits trade with “hostile” countries. Using this, JFK first enacted a blockade in 1962, and today, Cuba is the only nation on the list. Effectively, TWEA states that one can travel to Cuba, just not spend money there (the U.S. Embassy fine-print first sentence reads “Travel to Cuba for tourist activities remains prohibited by statute”). My potential solutions included the following: (1) bribe Mexican customs not to stamp our passports upon return — not only did this fail, it almost got me arrested in Mexico; (2) claim a stolen passport and/or jump into the ocean with the current one, rendering it illegible; or (3) admit that I traveled to Cuba, but claim that I spent no money and merely lived off the bounty of the land and largesse of barkeeps.
Upon arrival in Cuba, however, the trip was everything I hoped it would be (Yvette’s fears and suspicions would be realized on the plane ride home), which is to say nothing like news media or politicians report. We rambled east to Baracoa in a local bus; took salsa lessons and smoked cigars in Trinidad while dancing all night to rumba at the open-air Casa de la Musica; stayed with dairy farmers in Cienfuegos; spoke surreptitiously with a student at the University of Havana, discussing internet restrictions and the rationale behind a palpable public fear of intrastate spies; strolled the Malecon and toured the Museo de la Revolución. We met a kaleidoscope of world tourists and encountered a nation of charismatic, vibrant Cubans who radiated life and all expressed one simple wish: to be able to travel anywhere, just once; to be able to use the internet; to see what the lands of their frequent visitors look like; to watch El Duque pitch a perfect game — in short, to truly be Cuba libre.
I wrote a 2009 column on our trip in a grassroots paper, Insight/Incite, which contained the following assessment:
“Barack Obama’s election means that he has the opportunity to liberate a nation — actually, two nations. That phrase sounds hyperbolic — just another delusional pronouncement of what the Change Messiah will offer. Yet President Obama now has the opportunity to continue the tradition of the U.S. President as a liberator, cemented by historical peers such as Abraham Lincoln (Emancipation Proclamation) and George W. Bush (Middle Eastern oil, North American wallets, Iraq).
Obama can liberate Cuba and the United States. Lifting the travel and economic embargo against Cuba would greatly increase goodwill among one of the fastest growing demographics in America: Hispanics, in addition to many other far-reaching economic, political and social effects. Cuba is an important first step Obama may take to show he walks his talk.
For the United States, it does not end with Cuba, and it did not start with Obama. It started with the grassroots masses and encompasses all who hunger for real change, irrespective of party affiliation. The battle cry of the U.S. Revolution was ‘To live free or die.’ In my opinion, Coloradans especially — liberal, conservative, libertarian and green parties alike — just want their open spaces and freedom to live as they please, to be pioneers.”
A few years later, the Obama administration did what I hoped it would in this respect, and proof of eased travel restrictions may be found in tabloid fodder circa summer 2013 after Jay-Z traveled to Cuba with Beyonce and dropped a track called “Open Letter,” containing the lyrics: “I’m in Cuba, I love Cubans /This communist talk is so confusing / When it’s from China, the very mic that I’m using / Wanna give me jail time and a fine / Fine, let me commit a real crime / I might buy a kilo for Chief Keef / Hear the freedom in my speech.” #HOVA4POTUS.
Alas, in 2017 Trump reinstated travel and trade restrictions the Obama administration had rolled back, and I’m sad to report that on Sept. 7, 2021, Biden extended Trump’s TWEA policies with respect to Cuba through Sept. 14, 2022. As trade and tourism has continued to expand globally in Cuba, the post-Obama U.S. has, by administrations Republican and Democrat alike, largely been sidelined. And that sidelining is the real impact of our nation’s long-standing “Havana Affair” (credit: Red Hot Chili Peppers) with various peoples and places.
When we designate groups of people enemies and restrict resources using draconian and archaic laws — whether it’s via the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917, the 13th Amendment (responsible for effectively criminalizing African Americans and allowing for the profitable privatization of prisons; also a great Netflix doc), gerrymandering or a politicized scientific method that eschews iteration in favor of burning Galileo at the stake to preserve the dogma of [insert era here] — we criminalize our countrymen, isolate our allies, empower our actual enemies, restrict our learning and destroy our planet.
Most importantly, we fail to evolve as humans, which is to say as revolutionary allies. All too often, we choose to live on our own psychological island that is stuck in time, just without the cars, cuisine, rhythm and charm of the Cuban people. Each one of us has a daily choice about whether we will extend whatever pieces of freedom we possess disproportionately to others in order to help increase diversity, equity and inclusion. Not everyone will be Che, MLK, Bobby, Huey, Fred Hampton, Ahmaud Arbery or other revolutionaries (read: murdered empaths), but everyone can be an empathetic ally, a revolutionary enough concept for our one hot lap. Icons die. Actions live.
While TWEA remains headed in the wrong direction, the scientific upside is that the CDC now says travel to Cuba is legal. I’d encourage anyone to go. U.S. Customs won’t be a problem for you, either: as Yvette and I approached a carefully selected, grandmotherly looking TSA agent, she scanned our passports, beamed, and asked Yvette only one question: “Cancun! Did he propose?”
