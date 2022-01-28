“Andrew, sounds like you are pushing too hard to do things — back off or you’ll end up dead. You’re young fit, strong and stupid. Be wise and sensible; let the ego go. That’s the best free advise you’re going to get in your life.”
Renowned guide Ade Summers emailed me what every 18- to 25-year-old kid needs to hear. That was when I was an invincible, idiotic 22-year-old who wanted to climb Stok Kangri in winter. I met Ade in Kodari, Nepal, fresh off a road trip across the Tibetan Plateau that included Everest Base Camp, Rongbuk Monastery, Shigatse, Lhasa, the Potala Palace and a questionable claim that I was a U.S. medical student and accordingly wanted a tour of Tibet Fukang Hospital, which I received (my friend Ryan advised me to “measure the health and wealth of a population by visiting malls, schools, grocery stores and hospitals”).
I saw command capitalism, the Chinese military and Tibetan internment in a way that made an undergrad concentration on security in China, Russia and the Middle East as tangible as it was terrifying. I saw a slice of Delhi, realized I needed seven more lifetimes to fully appreciate the Indian subcontinent alone, and started asking Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma (in no particular order) to reincarnate me for further explorations. I fell in love with a nuanced humanity wholly unacknowledged by academia or media alike, from Fox News to Al Jazeera.
Weeks before I met Ade, however, I landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in the closing months of Nepal’s decade long civil war (February 1996 to November 2006). Within hours, Kathmandu shuttered for a Maoist demonstration and I was whisked into a jewelry shop by four men “for my safety.” The door shut, curtains closed and I was shown a binder full of passport photos — these tourists’ photos are now presumably on milk cartons somewhere — and asked if I wanted a job importing gems. I was acutely aware, afraid and alone, and I did not know if it was less dangerous inside with the smugglers or outside with the Maoists. Or if I would see outside again if I declined the job offer.
I found Nepal in 2006 on a historical tipping point that was just my speed: pregnant with possibility, restless with youths who did not recognize castes or monarchies, home to mountains twice the height of my beloved Colorado peaks.
Over the following weeks, I was charged a convenience fee during a run across the Annapurna Circuit by an innocent-yet-ignorant and armed teenage Maoist who didn’t like my blue passport. Thamel nights were spent smoking spliffs and knocking back drinks at the Bamboo Club, listening to Nepali rock star Robin Tamang sing revolutionary riffs like “Keta Keti” and Bad Company covers of “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” My British friend Andy — a cross between Danny Archer, Bear Grylls, and Mother Teresa — introduced me to Robin as the two became friends throughout the course of Andy’s expat years in Nepal using his craftsmanship to better the lives of rural Nepalese in Taplejung. We would hike for days with heavy rucksacks, drunk on local moonshine like Chhaang and Tongba, howling Bowie’s “ch-ch-ch-ch changes!!!” at the top of our lungs, sleep under the stars and admire the craft of khukuri knife-making in Dharan. Through the examples and friendships of originals like Ade, Andy, Robin and Ryan, I realized that life could be equal parts purpose-driven adrenaline, anthropology, adventure and appreciation, and I committed to this path.
Since it seems I never get anywhere internationally without the help of the French (“Parts Unknown: Mauritania,” January 14, 2022) it should be no surprise that I was in Nepal because I met a Frenchwoman, Marie, on a plane from London to Delhi. Marie spoke little English and we paired up platonically so I could help navigate, mindful that I owed the French a debt from Hugo and Frederique saving my hide in Mauritania one month prior.
The first thing Marie said to me was “Do you love yourself?” and the most important thing she taught me was the saying, “Il n’y a pas de hasard; il n’y a que des rendez-vous (There is no chance; there are only appointments).” This perspective shift soon had me canceling onward tickets to Tahiti and Malaysia and showing up to unknown-yet-unmistakable Himalayan “appointments” that would define the rest of my life, from the dZi Foundation in Ridgway, Colorado (first met in Northern India) to travel writing and a home in the Roaring Fork Valley.
I hung out with Indian army officers competing in the Raid de Himalaya, the world’s highest rally motorsport, discussing West Point, Kashmir, conflict and competition, military training and civilian pleasures. I lived, worshiped and wandered with people in the disputed region of Kashmir. I studied the Quran with imams in mosques and Buddhist texts at the Central Institute for Buddhist Studies in Choglamsar amid the backdrop of tourist bus bombings in Srinigar and a late night mugging in Manali. In between I was paragliding in Pokhara with Tenzin, or with my friend Monlam Gyatso of Hemis Monastery when he exclaimed “Let’s make a memory!” and sprinted to his motorcycle. I followed the advice of Ade Summers and DJ AM alike: “Starve the ego, feed the soul.”
When the Chinese and Indian militaries again clashed in Ladakh in 2021, I reflected on the following 2006 journal entry: “I’ve watched Buddhist monks cart out flour sacks full of money and Christians collect them in offering plates — all taken in elaborate, awe inspiring places of worship, and often from poor and dispossessed masses who can barely afford a meal. If all the gold in Tibetan monasteries was melted, some political clout could be purchased and Tibet would be free.”
In “Storms of Silence,” Simpson writes, “Whatever span of life I might be allotted, 35 years or 100, it seemed imperative to do everything now, when I still could, physically and mentally. I may yet discover that I made the wrong decisions, that there were so many other things, better things, I could have done with my life, that I can only look back and regret. I am afraid of the passing years betraying all that I once was and did. Time is cruel like that.”
I agree with the first part of Simpson’s sentiment (the importance of presence), yet I disagree strongly with the second part. Time is neutral, not cruel. It has never taken anything it did not already own. To this day, Marie asks me one annual question: “Do you love yourself?”
I smile, type a simple “yes” and inquire about her kids, reminding myself to thank Ade for helping prolong my heist of stolen breaths on this incredible orbit — and by the way, what trips is he leading this year?