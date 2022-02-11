Editor’s note: This column is part of a travelogue series outlining columnist Andrew Parrott’s circuitous road to residence in Fat City, and beyond.
Done right, travel is nothing but a love story, a slow jam, with actors waiting to exhale and getting their grooves back. It is fitting, then, that on Valentine’s Day weekend, the travelogue series concludes with the love I learned throughout years in Jamaica. Extreme places attract extreme people and unconventional characters, and therefore the twin harbors of Port Antonio that housed Errol Flynn’s infamous rampages and his eponymous marina aren’t markedly different from the environment and characters who aid and abet the likes of Woody Creek and Hunter S. It’s this kinship and electricity in the air that makes me feel equally at home among seemingly opposite poles, be it a “Snow Beach” atop Ajax or James Bond Beach in Oracabessa.
I spent the better part of a decade in the Caribbean, and all I can say is, “truth is always stranger than fiction.” It was the classic love story: 25-year-old American boy on a one-way ticket meets a Jamaican girl and falls in love with her and her two children; we lived atop a Caribbean hill profiled in the New York Times; we got married; some legal complications arose and my ex-wife was confined to the island for 10 years, yada yada yada.
Meanwhile, my then 13-year-old, 6’4” 185-pound Jamaican-American-German stepson and I headed to Colorado for his high school years (parent-teacher conferences were the real trip) while I waged two wars across two countries for the freedom, education and opportunity of people I love. I don’t know if I was trying to one-up Jerry Maguire, a Terry McMillan novel or the Warren Zevon anthem, “Lawyers, Guns and Money.”
Alas, love is not one-upmanship; it is not ego; it is not challenge. Anything less than bedrock soul — from everyone — would not have withstood the category 5 hurricanes those years provided, and I’m not referring to riding out Hurricane Sandy while 50-foot royal palm trees crashed down around us as we lived on wine and spice buns. More than anything, Jamaica taught me the real meaning of One Love.
One Valentine’s Day many years ago, we were at Round Hill Resort in Montego Bay, knocking back glasses of scotch with our new friend Hank, an octogenarian World War II fighter pilot. Hank was like a cosmopolitan, charming war hero version of James Bond resurrected on the sands of MoBay, without the overt misogyny of Fleming’s character — and he was trying to steal my wife. She wasn’t making the heist terribly difficult, either. You see, Hank’s wife died 14 years prior. But Hank and his wife always went to Round Hill for Valentine’s Day, and so each year, there he was, dapper as ever, Dewar’s double in hand, trying to steal other men’s wives with stories of war heroics and the Dust Bowl. Right then and there, I decided I wanted to be like Hank — the adventures; the unconditional, undying love; loyalty in the truest sense; the intentional, childlike commitment to the pregnant, present moment. Even at Round Hill, even in Aspen, I understood that what he had could not be bought. The ability to purchase the ticket and the ability to embrace the ride are rarely the same thing.
Accordingly, I have more stories about Jamaica than you can smoke spliffs, slap dominoes or drink Stingers (vodka and Ting). I have been to the island 60-plus times, and the minister of justice is all too familiar with my wordsmithing. I knocked out my front tooth on a 70-foot jump from a tree into the Caribbean sea with X-Man at Rick’s Cafe, then washed it down with tequila shots. Another time I laid in the back of a Toyota Kluger as the streets of Kingston emptied and gunfire erupted, the Americans and Jamaicans both trying to capture and extradite drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke.
We walked into the police station where Denzel filmed “The Mighty Quinn” every Tuesday and Thursday morning to check in at 06:30 for nearly eight years, believing that one day, freedom would come. It did, and not because someone handed it to us.
Jamaica is a tiny island (pop: 3 million) that has, arguably more than any other nation, produced people who leave a mark on a global scale by accomplishing the seemingly impossible against certainly impossible odds: an Olympic bobsled team, Bob Marley, the world’s fastest humans (male and female), Harry Belafonte, Colin Powell, Grace Jones, the list is endless. My ex-wife refused to frame photos in the house because “that implies limits, which are bullshit.” With that one sentence, anyone who knows me understands why she is still my best friend, and why I so love Jamaica.
The nuance between a producer culture (the Caribbean), and a consumer culture (the U.S.) is as important as it is unmistakable, both economically and artistically. The O’Jays is the best live act I have ever seen, bar none. We ate Piggy’s jerk chicken in the same spot Tony Bourdain stood for his 2015 spot on CNN every night after the gym, and Cynthia was cooking us lobster for Winnifred Beach Sundays long before he arrived. From family in Snow Hill to my best man Chubby, the Red Stripes I have are notched in bonding blood. And some of those Red Stripes are also on Aspen Mountain’s snowy slopes, and at Denver South High School and at the U.S. Naval Academy, because my stepson spilled his for me like I spilled mine for him, and through it all, there was his mom.
I don’t know what happened to Hank — I’d like to think his spirit floats around Round Hill as Sade spins, dancing with his wife. Today, my stepson is a pilot. And so I remember Hank’s legacy, smoke a spliff for Antwan Cole, who passed away on February 13, and consider that in this life, there are tourists; there are Tomorrow People like Ziggy sang; there’s a bunch of bumbaclot Babylon bwoys; and there are allies. Everyone gets to choose who she/he/they will be. When the choice is made from love as opposed to fear or ego, Everything Is Everything, “pass the mark.”
If limits do exist, and I doubt it, I have yet to meet the one that love can’t transcend, even as the breath and body go, whether your view is from a mansion or a jail cell — or both. That’s how to travel through this life, the sol y sombra alike, as Hank’s spirit buddy in Spain told me ("How do you stop?" Nov. 12, 2021).
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach Andrew at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta)