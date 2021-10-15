I have never been mechanically inclined. I can suffer with a smile through virtually any “Type 2 Fun” adventure-turned-ordeal on my feet, bikes, skis or motorcycles for unreasonable amounts of time and energy expenditure. I will do this while saying infuriating things my mentors passed on to me, such as: “This is character-revealing, not character-building;” “Will this be a social, casual, pedestrian or all-day pace?” and the fan favorite, “We’re almost there.” I have a nauseatingly optimistic, perpetually stoked attitude and aptitude for alpine adventures, with no accompanying sense of navigation or time.
That’s the positive part of me.
Mechanically, if I had to, say, change a flat road bike tire at mile-marker 19 in Glenwood Canyon where there is no cell service, my first attempt using a CO2 cartridge might result in me frantically diving away from the hissing “snake” that is clearly about to explode while a disgusted Aspen Cycling Club friend listens on the other end of the sporadic connection. You get the picture.
For this reason, I’ve found it helpful to befriend mechanics. They tend to understand maps and motors, and have dry, sarcastic senses of humor that lie somewhere between jaded and dismissive from lifetimes spent dealing with gapers such as myself, many of whom have the good sense to not live here. Alas, I do not (have any sense, much less sense that could be labeled “good” or “common”).
This summer I became friends with one, maybe two, of my mechanics for the first time: official, Instagram, pillow-text-for-adventures-type friends. Friends to the degree that if I’m standing in the bicycle shop and a tourist is being unnecessarily high maintenance, my friend will point out the offending party to me as an “expert local resource” for trail info to answer the question about whether I think the family of five from Denver who is “really fit” will enjoy a cruise down the Rio Grande or Animal Crackers more. Aspen Valley Hospital should pay me a commission.
So it was that Patrick the Painter and I started riding bicycles together, and he became a real friend. I’m pretty sure we both saw the clairvoyance in Lo Semple’s hilarious defense of e-bikes in his Sept. 28, 2019 column titled “Get on your bad motor scooter and ride.” Suddenly, Patrick, Aspen-fit in his early 60s and possessing the charisma of a teenage delinquent, could “ride loops I haven’t been able to do in 20 years” while combining this newfound range with the idiotic ideas of a 37-year-old, ultra-endurance addict who lives his life “in recovery,” relapsing daily. Because my inability to lube a chain or change a tire has resulted in Patrick owning his condo, he graciously outfitted me with a complimentary e-bike for our weekly rides, from Lenado to Express Creek and Taylor Pass. We started exploring possibilities and the valley’s never-ending Jeep roads and bandit trails, planning Crested Butte rides, and talking about life and love.
Patrick’s knowledge of love is limited to the things he has done with my mother and would like to do with my girlfriend, but I’ll admit he talks a good game. His knowledge of life is amazing, however. Patrick has a trajectory I’ve heard in Aspen many times (paraphrase): he “woke up one morning after another night of substances with a partner I had been with for over a decade, and realized I hated my life.” What sets Patrick apart from the other stories, however, is his courage to change and his staying power across the decades. “I walked out my front door, bought a bicycle, and never looked back” he concluded. I asked him what happened to the woman. “She’s married to some other guy now, and he’s really lucky,” Patrick said, seemingly wistful. I remarked that his compassion was admirable. “He’s REALLY LUCKY, Andrew,” corrected Patrick. Then he answered his work phone, not breaking his uphill pedal cadence or sounding out of breath, and told the caller he could assist when he got back from his bike ride in two or three hours, maybe four, but in the meantime, they could call any other shop in town. It was 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, in July. Peak season. These are but two of the infinite reasons why Patrick and I are friends.
Patrick, like many Aspen mechanics — from Aspen Motoworx to the legend who operates out of his parents’ house downvalley to a friend in Salida who knows agave, bicycles and skis as well as Tomas Estes, Marco Pantani and Shane McConkey, respectively — is hardcore, authenticity personified, with zero f----s to give. Patrick is a craftsman, as are all of these individuals. My bike has never come back from him anything less than perfect, better than the factory shipped it, and he always wants to ride it with me to make sure “it works exactly how you like until the moment you screw it up again.”
While riding through the West End one day, hands free to gesture at traffic doing the “West End sneak,” politely suggesting what they could do and where they could go as his exasperated hands and fingers flew while his legs pedaled furiously through stop signs, Patrick pointed to a lovely Victorian and told me that decades ago, when he painted houses, he used to live there. The problem was that Patrick is an expert painter, which took time away from his bicycle riding, so he started refusing work or doing it secretly, anonymously, like if Banksy was Peter Pan. I love — love— local legends, casual crushers, humble heroes and sarcastic assholes cut of this cloth. They are not to be underestimated, undervalued or outdone. They are the fabric of towns like Aspen, even if they temporarily live in Salida. They are my friends. Some of them. The others are my enemies, as we’re “too alike to get along.” For now, Patrick is a friend, probationary status, but with potential. I’m sure I’ll screw it up before he does.
Patrick once told me he had a simple, elegant solution to the traffic problem in Aspen and that I should write a column outlining his one-point policy to ban all vehicle traffic from the roundabout to North Star Preserve. Instead, I wrote this, but I think he’s onto something. Call him if you need painting done; I’ll give you his number.
