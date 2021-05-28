Memorial Day weekend is upon us. Independence Pass has opened to the flatlanders, and I will turn 37. My 23-year-old stepson will soon send a sarcastic but loving text saying, “Congrats, you’ve passed the date of your death and you don’t even know it!”
But it’s the Memorial Day reminder on the calendar that has me writing a sort of commemoration of the last six years in particular.
In February 2015, work with Red Bull brought me to Aspen, where some damage was done to a St. Regis balcony at 2 a.m. I had folks recycling Belly Up tequila from a Hunter Creek Loop dawn patrol the same morning, and I skied for the first time since I was 16 — all in between 12-hour workdays. I was burning both ends of a candelabra worth of candles, and the people I met around Aspen were just my speed.
The next month, my best friend, Jason Kortz, a former competitive skier and Navy SEAL Honor Man, was killed in training. Not two months later, I walked out of an old life in the Caribbean, and through the doors of Aspen CrossFit for the annual Murph Memorial Day WOD on May 25. I began a day that would define my life.
The people and places explored in that first 24 hours rerouted my trajectory: gave me a new brother and best friend; a partner riding shotgun; resurrected dormant love affairs with mountain bikes and motorcycles; and ultimately gave me the opportunity to truly love someone unconditionally, as Jason had me. I am eternally grateful to friends and mentors who kept pulling me deeper into the backcountry, deeper into myself and away from Audi-sponsored races and the photos that populate our Insta feeds, which are never my most prized, personal or premium memories.
And then came 2020, the best worst year of my life. I lost my income, savings, professional status, long-term relationship, housing and my sense of safety and social utility. I lost everything except my sense of self, which I fought for as hard as I have ever fought for anything. For several months in the fall, I slept in the back of my 4Runner, bundled in a down sleeping bag I purchased in Nepal 15 years ago. During a typical day, I would wake up on McLain Flats or in Snowmass, eat, deadlift and shower at the Gym of Aspen, spend half my day mountain biking and running and the other half my day interviewing, then poach the bathroom at the Ritz for nightly ablutions and cry myself to sleep. I recognize my COVID story is far from unique, which is why I’m writing it; I’m far better at self-reflection than self-pity. Many people lost their lives. Anything less is just a lesson.
By Thanksgiving last year, I lived on a steady diet of yoga, surfing and Muay Thai, socially distanced Down South like Petty sang, recruiting execs for Twitter. I was no more (or less) happy living in a beachside bungalow than I was homeless on McLain Flats. Comfortable? Sure. Peaceful? No. “Wherever you go, there you are,” and I take Aspen with me.
There is a circular continuity to community and relationships, old and new, and from tech colleagues to “OAGs” (Original Aspen Gangsters) such as Lo Semple. No doubt, I had doors opened for me.
The best thing Aspen taught me is the true, integrated meaning of Paepcke and Berger’s “Aspen ideal.” Many think you need to get outside to live peacefully inside. I disagree. You need to get steep and deep inside to live peacefully outside, and from the Hope Center to Aspen Relationship Institute, this valley is rich with resources. At some point, Little Annie’s becomes friends’ lives spent “in recovery;” the only bumps you do are on Ajax, not off keys; the ego subsides; and PRs, Peter Pans and Strava segments give way to real personal progression.
Over the past six years, this valley and its people have taught me the highest levels of achievement, acceptance, accountability, awareness and agape:
• I get a huge grin on my face when I see people blow past previously perceived “limits.”
• I believe “usable light” extends 30 minutes after sunset any day of the year.
• I believe ski season starts in February, if not March.
• I believe Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) should discontinue the Crater Lake shuttle service.
• I believe any “ski town” that banned Shane McConkey may as well be at sea level.
• I believe it’s our responsibility to carve literal and metaphorical lines that have a high aesthetic value for style, safety (third, clearly) and substance.
• I write so that we can assess, adventure and advance, allowing future generations to go a little bit steeper, a little bit deeper — internally and externally. To leave the valley in good hands, not just those of developers Hunt(ing) for profit.
Jason left me a voicemail from SEAL training: “I’ve done a lot of things I didn’t think I would ever do, or be able to do. … This place is awesome … just kind of pushing past what you think your limits are every day, and there’s no greater feeling than that.”
I could say the same for Aspen and the people in this valley. That’s what I remember on Memorial Day — that the pursuit of progress reverberates, even among fallible humans, even into the next life.