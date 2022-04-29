Colorado has dealt with the dual threat of high-wind advisories and winter storms the past week, keeping the amazing folks at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) alert as we slide into #secondseason and spring corn. These environmental factors have also left town coated in a grainy silt, the base of the mountains dirty and exposed, streets littered with sediment and debris. Lorenzo Semple wrote all about it in his most recent column, “The dirt days of April,” exhorting us to “Take pride in where you live. Get involved in one of the many local cleanups. You’ll be shocked at how much trash is out there.”
Several years ago, I was introduced to the concept of “trail karma” and the “pick up three” rule by a young lady who told me that every time she went on a run, anywhere, she picked up three pieces of trash. This stewardship hasn’t slowed her down one bit (nor does her straw-brimmed hat or Hawaiian shirts), as Ellie Fox remains a champion trail runner. I thought this was a great concept and started practicing it. I briefly flirted with the idea of a modified “pick up 20” rule since I’m 200x slower than Ellie — but instead opted to adjust for my tolerance. Picking up accidentally dropped energy bar wrappers on a remote wilderness loop is one thing; picking up masks or abandoned bags of dog poop in the Smuggler parking lot or on Dean Street is another level of civic devotion.
One day last summer, my 4Runner approached the intersection of Spring and Hopkins as I watched a well-heeled man and woman involved in a visible and audible domestic disagreement obliviously crossing the street (is there any other way for tourists to cross the road in July?). The man yelled something, disgustedly turned around and launched his full coffee cup into the road. I felt compelled to stop my vehicle and suggest the gentleman pick up his rubbish. He then felt compelled to pick up his rubbish. I wasn’t proud of myself per se, but I also wasn’t apologetic. I probably could have withheld the “I know you don’t live here if you’re just throwing your trash on the street like that” editorial comment while my vehicle halted traffic on Spring Street and idled deadly carbon monoxide into the precipitously thin ozone layer (since it’s too much work to ride my bike from the ABC to City Market on a summer day), should one be inclined to compare the carbon footprints of a disrespectful tourist and entitled local while musing existentially about glass houses and stones.
Alas, I’m human. The Fourth of July had just sapped my remaining vestiges of strength, and like other civic-minded individuals in this town, I too have occasional post-fast allergies to steak, compound butter, creamed spinach and bread that occasionally cause me to both say and write preposterous platitudes. It’s nothing novel to acknowledge that locals’ nerves are noticeably frayed around holidays and as offseason begins. Doing something constructive with this pent-up frustration is the trick, however, and that’s why I’m proposing the simple and actionable “pick up three” rule.
The next time you’re outside, whoever you are and wherever you’re from, pick up three. I do this in Los Angeles; I do this in Aspen; I do this in Garza; I do this in Port Antonio. I do it on the Four Pass Loop; I do it outside Chola. Yes, your diligently separated recyclables and rubbish will probably end up in the same plastic bag floating in the South Pacific; yes, maybe angrily thrown coffee would help wash away the layer of spring sediment on our streets and the grounds are compostable; and yes, as so many documentaries suggest, the planet is a landfill and we’re all going to die, so “Don’t Look Up” (2021).
Yet just as “all politics is local,” large-scale change of any variety begins with individual action. As the Aspen Chamber Resort Association rolled out the Aspen Destination Management Plan, I couldn’t help but think of Greenland’s approach to a similar situation. Read the below excerpt from a March 24 article in Skift entitled, “Greenland Thinks Smaller and Smarter for Tourism Growth” and tell me if anything sounds familiar: “The country wants additional visitors to provide jobs and opportunities for its citizens, but at the same time acknowledges that roads and related infrastructure is very limits (sic). In addition, the country is living climate change with average temperatures rising three-times faster than more temperate climes, and sea ice rapidly retreating.”
That’s precisely why the little things each person does — or does not do — matter so much. Which is why, on the topic of “pick three” and civic stewardship, it’s also a good time to remember that Aspen Valley Hospital and Aspen Fire Protection District ballots are due May 3, and on one of them is a lone female from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies who offers a markedly different background and perspective than others, which is what makes her so compelling. Change is inevitable, and unless we want to fit the tired trope of another resort town full of Luddites pining for the days of yore, it’s time to start picking up what we don’t like and putting down what we do. If we don’t do this, the streets will be littered. The roundabout will be larger but Highway 82 will have the same number of traffic lanes on either side of it, thus compounding the problem, not solving it, as an Aspen Art Museum docent astutely pointed out to me. Aspen will be an LLC; yesterday will always be “better” than tomorrow; and no one will remember to live today.
Pick up three, put down three, avoid compound butter and make sure to give yourself a well-deserved offseason break.