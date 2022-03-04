As springtime temperatures tempt the start of #secondseason (soon, not yet!), I start thinking about never-ending adventure days and alpine picnics. In 2017, I found “The Picnic: A Teton Triathlon” courtesy of Outside. This brilliant 17-minute, 30-second watch illustrates what’s possible when tri-geeks, photographers and professional guides, flip-flop-clad stoners and bartenders, tech workers and local coaches team up and combine half-baked ideas to create a full cake. Inspired, I tapped into each of those personas within myself, then authored an email pitching the “Pitkin County Picnic” to several friends on Aug. 10, 2017.
For reference, the Grand Teton Triathlon, aka the “Picnic,” is a 21-mile bike from Jackson Hole to Jenny Lake, followed by a 1.3-mile swim across the lake, then a 10-mile, 7,500-vertical-foot hike to the summit of the Grand Teton. Upon summiting, it’s time to turn around and head home, in reverse order.
In the Outside video, self-described ski/surf bum-pirate Max Morgen hilariously outlines his approach to the event as follows: “My philosophy on competition is that if the meaning of life is to see who can get through it the fastest, just kill yourself and you win. Really, no training … I quit smoking cigarettes, so I guess that counts. … I’m coming out of a 16-day workweek and I’m working a double on Saturday and Sunday (the event is Monday), so I’m going to try and slack off at work as much as possible.” If that attitude doesn’t describe half your friends, you’re either not a local or you’re hanging with the wrong crew.
I looked within my own networks for inspiration and realized that Golden, Colorado-based friend and guide Jason Antin has effectively made hosting picnics his life, as he and his Good Idea Partner Mike Chambers conceptualized Beat Monday, “a series of epic weekend adventures designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible between Friday night and Monday morning.” These exploits are available on Outside TV, as well as at beatmonday.com, where you will find archives of “Cotopaxi in a weekend,” “The Maui Traverse” and other pedestrian ways to spend a weekend.
I’m not going to disclose the annual picnics I’ve completed since 2017, because half the fun is creating your own unique line each year. In a lazy year, I might end up riding in my dirtbike-clad-in-a road-bike helmet, tennis shoes and shorts (safety third) to shuttle between events. In a more involved year, total mileage (swim/bike/run) is around 50. As with any event, expectation setting is key. The picnic has simple rules: First, it is a social five-to-six-hour group chat, not a competition; second, it is not complete until everyone is catching up over burgers and beers on a patio. When discussing required gear, some opt for wetsuits in alpine lakes, whereas others reply with streamlined suggestions such as “legs, heart, lungs, condoms.”
To me, the most important elements of the picnic are emphasizing camaraderie over competition, and the exploration of our backyard instead of earning another participant paperweight from a pre-marked route (“Woodstock for jocks,” as one founding member of the Pitkin County Picnic describes mass events).
This is not to demean the years of organized competitions that made me the chill, laissez faire individual I am when participating in events that involve metrics or use binary delineations like “winner” and “the rest,” because I know how to flip the switch. Rather, it’s tacit acknowledgment and admission of the fact that (a) I’m a has-been who never was (b) Strava has about as much relevance to my definitions of fun, interesting routes or optimal health as Google Maps has utility correctly directing semis to the Front Range when Glenwood Canyon is closed. Maybe less.
While I’ve competed in some seriously hard events over the years, virtually everyone else who toed the line with me did them far faster (sometimes literal days). It makes sense, then, that I would hypocritically turn my back on a lifetime of competition — from spelling bees to swimming, to service academies to futilely trying to beat 8-year-olds in 10K Nordic races as a grown man in his 30s. The competitive ethos I am rejecting is, paradoxically, the same thing that first gave me the foundational skills and friendships I would later turn around and leverage in order to go even slower — without aid, volunteer acknowledgment or a mortgage payment in exchange for my 500th Turkey Trot tech tee — only to wind up stoned in the sunshine on a patio at the Twin Lakes Inn mid-afternoon. To add further irony, I now do these annual outings with the mentor who, when prepping me for my first 100-mile race, advised, “The first 50 is just a hike and a picnic to get rid of the pretenders.”
These days, life is a picnic, and I make sure to pack dessert. I stop long before I could even be considered a “pretender” by the aforementioned maxim. March reminds me it’s time to start ideating, which, aside from group dynamics during the sufferfest, is my favorite part of the ordeal. I hope to see you out there, chasing a misguided version of bliss with your own band of merry idiots, because whether it’s Woody Creek Trail No. 1994 or Left Hand Canyon, mountain passes and alpine lakes named or unnamed, I’m always down to share what I have packed in the picnic basket.
After all, considerately sharing supplies decreases my load, allowing me to go faster. It may not be a competition anymore, but someone has to cross the arbitrary line first, and I don’t want to be stuck with the tab.