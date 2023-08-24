Perhaps my favorite Jack Kerouac quote is: “All of life is a foreign country.” My stepson Marcus turns 26 at the end of this month, and this time last year found me in Sebring, Florida, taking a flight with him in his Bristell NG 5, an experience I would describe as “awesome — like riding a dirtbike in the sky.”
As we strolled up the walkway to Sebring International Raceway, which shares space with Sebring Regional Airport, Marcus expressed uncharacteristic disappointment at not staying at the U.S. Naval Academy longer (he attended a year of prep school at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island and then 1.5 years of university at USNA in Annapolis for track and field). Sensing a rare “dad moment” for someone only 13 years Marcus’ senior, I gave careful consideration to what Phil Dunphy might say when weighing my words.
“Marcus,” I said, “every step you took at USNA led you here, don’t you see that? And for most of your former classmates, even in an ideal scenario they’re learning to fly drones, pure pilots are being phased out, yet here you are, a Jamaican standing improbably in Sebring, Florida, just so you can have a five-minute commute to fly your plane every day.”
“I know,” Marcus said. But he then lamented the fact that his former classmates were doing everything from SEALs to Surface Warfare, and here he was, delivering Domino’s pizza at night to pay for aviation time and fuel.
I have never been so proud of a parent as in that moment.
When Marcus left the naval academy, one of the first things I did was send him a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote: “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”
Staying loyal to one’s soul is not for the faint of heart. And when Marcus left the academy (without first telling me, which initially enraged me and later made me proud) and began to carve his own path on a line only he could fully see, I did everything a parent would do. I fretted, fumed, fixated and faltered — questioning my own knowledge of the world, parenting abilities and well-wishes for my son.
Standing outside the Sebring raceway and airport, I stopped and asked Marcus to tell me about his job at Domino’s. He told me that Sebring, Florida was crazy — this isn’t SoBe with the Lincoln and Collins crowd; it’s not the Keys or Daytona or what most people would even conceive of as Florida.
This is rural Florida, redneck Florida, copperheads and rattlesnakes in the backyard Florida. “The beach is how far away?” Florida. And it’s here that at 3 a.m., whoever orders a supreme pizza stoned out of their gourd will encounter a 6-foot-5, caramel-colored Jamaican, anchor-babied in Miami circa 1997, returned to his rasta roots for 11 years, and then raised in Colorado and sent to the nation’s preeminent military academy, only to drop out and wind up in Sebring trading late night pizzas for gas money to fuel a dream. Surprise!
And it’s that last paragraph that makes me love my son, and this country, so much. A sentence like that could only be written, lived and pursued in the United States. Success is not guaranteed, nor is even life or liberty for someone who has Marcus’ racial background, sadly.
But the pursuit of happiness? The pursuit of happiness is a late-night Domino’s delivery in exchange for airplane fuel, a cosmopolitan cultural crossover that gets Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road” ringing in my ears.
Marcus told me he gets through the nights by playing a game with himself where he imagines each new address he delivers to is a different country (“because it basically is, man, people out here are wild”) and each pizza box delivered is a passport stamp.
I thought this was a wonderful approach to life in general, and decided to start treating interactions with people in Aspen much the same. And this is how, even in lands governed by DeSantis and districts represented by Boebert, people stay free. They first fight for their minds, and then they exercise their curiosity to make connections with their community members. They’ve seen too much of the world to move with naivete, but they do assume positive intent and look to better connect the rich tapestry that brings us all together.
Soon, Marcus will have completed his instrument ratings and will be a flight instructor. His pivotal Domino’s days will be behind him, yet always with him, flying copilot, reminding him of the price of dreams and his willingness and ability to pay it.