To the bartenders who pour tall tequila glasses with heavy hands and no ice
To the ski patrol, fire department and Mountain Rescue who won’t even leave idiots to their own device
Go pet the moose, ski the North Woods to Castle Creek
The real hidden gems in this valley, about ‘em we don’t speak
So here’s to the ones who carry folding saws in backpacks and chainsaws miles into the hills
Clearing downed trees in early summer so we can get some cheap thrills
Of course these trails don’t exist, and neither do those who maintain them (and reader, I hope that saint is you)
Because without these places and people, my home is just a giant tourist petting zoo
So to the moto mechanics who toss in extra rear tires for free
To the cops who give warnings when they see a local ID
We’ve got Hunter S. and Spider Sabich and outlaw lives of leisure
Past the ‘Welcome to 7908’ sign there’s not really search or seizure
This place is one giant Disneyland for adults
Powder and singletrack and trendy coastal cults
We’ve got doses and mimosas
Then Rescue Lounge in the morning, if you’re shaking and feeling nervosa
And of course Rescue Lounge is an LLC
Anymore not even skiing uphill in this city is free
That’s why we’ve got storage units full of toys from Moab to Grand Junction
Each tool has a season; each season its function
Spanish-speaking locales for when the mud hits, and as long as you don’t flee to Texas we won’t accuse you of treason
We’ve figured out an enviable style of life while still looking for the reason
Ski-mag stunts to a Green Dragon blunt
Walking around town relaxed as The Who plays Eminence Front
Silverpeak and Gucci and Oliver Peoples
Even the churches here sue each other to build bigger steeples
“Look at the ocean and realize that no matter how famous you are or how much money you make, you’ll never be as important” mused Janet in Poetic Justice
Weekly op-eds have Marolt and Ireland warning us how those without that perspective keep trying to buy, muzzle, develop and crush us
Ogdens of the world trying to control Time, but they can’t rewrite news on the Daily
Truth outside the 9 to 5; far more nuanced than the redacted and scrubbed version they see
I wrote it before (“Parts Unknown: Port Antonio, Jamaica” Feb 11, 2022) and I’ll remind you again: the ability to purchase the ticket and the ability to fully drop into the ride just ain’t the same thing
A lot of tourists and “locals” alike come to Aspen just for their next fling
This place don’t love you and you can’t keep her with any size ring;
You’re just the latest in a parade of people who came here looking to ease, escape or enhance life’s sting
But that’s the beauty, the grace and the space
Aspen is a never-ending adventure that we always get to chase
We’re just raindrops on a windshield, waves in the ocean
While Aspen’s mountains don’t move and she keeps dancing in slow motion
One way or another, the best parts of me will be here to the end
And that’s when she’ll simply turn around at the bar and find a new friend
But like the Stones sang in Wild Horses, that won’t make me bitter or unkind
Seen too much of this world and know how few people get to live a life like this to even mind
Sure, in a lot of ways the Roaring Fork Valley is FUBAR
But come hell or high water, it’ll always be a North Star