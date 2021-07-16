Humans fear the unknown. This is a connection point we all share, although we respond in wildly different ways — from reckless abandon to avoidance and everything in between. Historically, mountain communities tend to “lean in,” embrace the pioneer spirit and lead on virtually any frontier. Unfortunately, the Roaring Fork Valley is also a leader on other, less fanciful fronts, with a suicide rate four times the national average and a mental health crisis popping up more routinely than Louboutin’s bloody shoes on Hyman Avenue. Therefore, it was encouraging to see Aspen City Council voice support for continued research of psychedelic-assisted therapies in early May. But I’m asking our civic leaders to take a progressive step forward on the mental health frontier by championing advocacy, not just research.
We marvel at, reward and revere those whose physical courage and rebellious spirit illuminates human potential. Such individuals are also the first to acknowledge that any physical achievement starts with the psyche. Tragically, these people are dying in disproportionate numbers in the course of trying to deal with hurt that no human should have to handle alone, with an ever-expanding DSM and DEA logbook. They’re suffering from TBIs, CTE, PTSD and acronyms that don’t yet exist because we don’t yet know about the surely nuanced, complex conditions. From Dave Mirra to Junior Seau to local legends, addiction, abuse and terrifying mental health diseases lie thinly veiled beneath the veneer of peak physical performance amidst pristine alpine landscapes. Outsize talent has outsize flaws, and if we embrace and celebrate one, we are hypocritical at best and negligent at worst to not equip and empower rehabilitation and resources for the other.
This is not a column suggesting the world would be a happier place if everyone ate some mushrooms — because I’m not sure I believe that to be the case, although I personally would err on the side of a trial run, preferably sans clothes by an alpine lake. I’m not going to present tired, reductive and sophomoric arguments about the Aspen drug culture of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, 2020s, etc. If you really want to free your mind, you’re holding the key, and like a good outdoor citizen, I am an advocate of recreation and exploration of all types. This is not that piece.
Technically, I’m anti-drug in a D.A.R.E. type way, a throwback to my ’80s birth. Non-technically, I’ve done a few, across the spectrum, for a variety of reasons in a variety of settings, ranging from pleasure to mental health. The problem I have with (any) drugs is that they often provide feelings versus foundations, allowing many to solicit faux security in drugs as the experience itself as opposed to a tool that enhances an experience. It’s the difference between sex and love, lyrics and music, tequila and mezcal — both are great, but one is clearly not just better, but healthier.
Neither am I advocating individuals take “heroic doses” of mushrooms a la Terence McKenna. I fall more in the Alan Watts camp, who famously said, “If you get the message, hang up the phone. For psychedelic drugs are simply instruments, like microscopes, telescopes and telephones. The biologist does not sit with eye permanently glued to the microscope; he goes away and works on what he has seen.” Watts’ sentiment supports my assertion that transformative healing is the result of experience plus insight, not simply a lifetime trip to Conundrum Hot Springs with Peter Pan and the Lost Boys. “The work” cannot be skipped — with self, community, sport, sleep, nutrition, etc.
There’s no shortcut to anything worthwhile in life, not even doping. If becoming Superman was as simple as a few blood transfusions and EPO, this valley — and our world — would have more than one seven-time Tour de France winner. And he did win. There is a price to anything, from physical victory to psychic healing, and mushrooms are no more “magic” for psychic victories than EPO is for physical ones. One still has to “out-train” the competition (in this case, one’s self) with diet, sleep, exercise, psychotherapy, etc. When legal, drugs can be an additional part of the training stack. When illegal, a mental health crisis throws open the doors of hell* with Rx scripts for suspect-yet-profitable substances (opioid crisis, anyone?) while simultaneously disavowing the opportunity for those willing to do the work to explore alternate solutions in a legal manner.
Further compounding the issue, mountain communities have a dramatically warped reality, from jaw-dropping geography to the GDPs of small nations represented by the incomes of a few individuals. We live in a society largely predicated upon the social creation of our personal “XR” (extended reality), and Aspen is home to some of the most fantastical augmented realities ever created. I posit that it is infinitely more of a “trip” to wake up in a spare bedroom downvalley that costs a kidney’s worth of rent, drive 45 to 90 minutes for the dubious honor of being the first person to cross the Maginot Line of the roundabout, then spend a 14-hour shift (job one of three) — catering to some of the world’s wealthiest people who might pretend to notice your humanity if you offer them the inside line on an eight ball — than it is to consume Schedule I drugs like LSD or peyote. We live in a world where hallucinogens (Schedule I, illegal) provide respite from the daily hallucination (legal) that creates anxiety, the treatment of which (Schedule IV drugs, legal) addicts people, creates a dependency and fuels everything from the opioid crisis to mental health issues to the GDP of the U.S.
If a return to self and authenticity requires “letting go,” I daresay we could all use some help. Fortunately, from the Hope Center to the Aspen Ketamine Center to the Aspen Relationship Institute and myriad other counselors and individuals looking for a better path to optimal health — another ostensible connection point for why we’re all in this valley — we have leaders who aspire to have Aspen known as a mental health sanctuary and safe haven available to all, and from all walks of life. There is a call for a shared mission of investing in the mental health and wellness of our community, supported by inviting experts from around the world to share their learnings (a la the Aspen Institute), while also partnering with law enforcement. I am simply asking that our leaders advocate for a community full of people who have proven adept at doing “The Work” — even in and in spite of fear — to drop in and do just that. To this end, psychedelic-assisted therapies have shown a high degree of efficacy toward allowing individuals to fully manifest the repressed, traumatized or disconnected authenticity that has been distorted by our XR (extended reality). Without allowing psychic cartographers, we’re only going to fall into more hellish mental terrain traps while continuing to lose valued members of the community.
This week, two friends sent me the same New York Times article on Boulder’s Cory Richards, an accomplished alpinist who recently aborted an Everest attempt due to mental health issues. Between the two of them, these individuals are both former professional athletes, Nat Geo Adventurers, mental health advocates and ambassadors for Sierra Club, Protect Our Winters and other outlets. They are people who have done the proverbial work — physically and emotionally — at the highest imaginable levels. One has a North Face story on how he narrowly avoided suicide by agreeing to take his first climbing trip before he killed himself, later becoming director at the Sierra Club. That’s who your neighbors are. People who do the work, in spite of the odds. People who show up. People looking for some adrenaline, not an escape; people looking for solace and support, not a stiff upper lip; people looking for the occasional assist, not for life itself to be the hallucination. People willing to think creatively and outside the box, to push progression, to pursue potential by any means necessary. That’s not a position to research, those are people for whom we need to advocate.
*Stevie Nicks famously described rehab from Schedule IV drug Klonopin like “somebody opened up a door and pushed me into hell.”
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach me at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta)