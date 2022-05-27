My first road biking this spring was with Shakti shaman Jayne Gottlieb, looping St. Benedict’s Monastery and Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Months earlier, I had purchased the Pixie Lighthorse book “Goldmining the Shadows” after a yoga class, and I was taking the advice contained within: “Try going to a mirror when you feel triggered to get a sense for what masks you put on without knowing it.” Believing that each individual in our lives serves as a mirror, I tend to take a curious approach to my visceral, subconscious and conscious reactions to the energies and actions of others. I then flip this perspective on myself, inquiring, “What am I doing that mirrors this behavior in others that I like/dislike/loathe/am confused by, and how can I course correct?”
Suffice to say Gottlieb shone brightly that day, and my eyes are still begrudgingly sunburned. As the topic turned to boundaries, Gottlieb commented that she dislikes the word, and perhaps we could come up with a new one. As someone pathologically disposed to exposing limits of any kind as fraudulent, it should come as no surprise that I also struggle with the concept of boundaries. A boundary asks — even demands — that we listen. I do not like to listen to perceived limits, and all I can hear when I do listen is a resounding “no,” which, much like errantly but understandably running from a mountain lion, only serves to trigger my well-developed fight-or-flight instincts and equally robust neuroses and attachments. Enter Gottlieb, Pixie Lighthorse, freedom doula Kalah Hill (inpleasurewetrust.com) and mirrors.
For the purposes of peace, simplicity and integration, “boundaries” are heretofore referred to as “revegetation.” Recently, several of my favorite mountain-bike trails have opened, which are seasonally closed for revegetation. I do not rage against open space closures for half of the year, angrily attacking critical elk calving habitats or bemoaning the fact that I can’t complete infinite loops of Tiehack, Sky Mountain or Glassier, a victim of circumstance and poor policy. Rather, I understand that in order to really love the trails that I love, I need to allow time and space for them to revegetate, defined as “the process of replanting and rebuilding the soil of disturbed land.” Why then do I struggle to adopt this attitude with people?
All humans have plots of disturbed land in need of seasonal replanting and rebuilding. If you think others are “toxic,” I will remind you that each one of us is “toxic” to someone else — not because we are actually toxic, but because mirrors can also be used to reflect the sun in an intolerably concentrated manner, scrambling eggs on sidewalks and torching otherwise beautiful relationships.
According to Lighthorse, “Anything that helps an individual heal, stretch and grow requires confrontation: updating a previous belief, reworking old patterns that no longer serve, overhauling your spiritual systems, implementing an elimination diet. Comfort is not a companion of change.”
It’s difficult enough to confront oneself with rigorous honesty, and if another individual is serving as a triggering mirror that blinds, chances are you’re going to be tempted to throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater, scorch the Earth and eat some scrambled eggs. The dynamic then becomes toxic.
However, let’s use the revegetation reframe of otherwise limiting boundaries and borders. Boundaries, as opposed to saying “no” to others in an exclusive manner, are, according to Kalah Hill, people saying “yes” to their own pain and story, giving themselves permission to heal. Healing (revegetation) depends not merely on one’s ability to share her/his/their story, but on how they are met when sharing the story. As the protagonist or antagonist of any other individual’s story (since we’re all the stars of our own show, the sun around which the rest of the world orbits), we are paradoxically and painfully unlikely to be able to meet some of those individuals whom we love most when they are sharing their revegetative story for the simple reason that we love them too much and are blinded by our own mirror, a prisoner of our own story. Historically, this is when I force the issue.
Yet this month I decided to shut up, sip mezcal (“Para todo mal, mezcal; para todo bien, también … y si no hay remedio: litro y medio”), and enjoy the sound of surf down south; to find peace in the pause, simplicity in the stillness. To recognize the seemingly intolerable truism of Roaring Fork Insight’s meditation practice: “Do nothing. Everything changes.” To accept that the only thing I can do today if I’m not fully present is to destroy tomorrow, not change yesterday. To desire the things I most desire, less; to release constricting attachments, fully. As Rick Rubin said, “Create a vacuum between you and what you’re looking for. Instead of forcing it, step back and draw it towards you.”
It’s a tough pill to swallow to realize that perhaps someone capable of feats of physical endurance requiring performing for multiple days on little to no sleep can blind others with his mirror; choke those he loves most to death with care and consideration; limit himself in a quest for limitless love; believe his own lies. This is when boundaries become borders — weaponized fortresses and walls designed to keep others out, instead of healthily allowing love in.
The longer it takes to realize this, the longer a relationship takes to revegetate. As with anything, you can plant your seeds, but we all have to till our own soil, and it’s a lot easier to chase new feelings with new people than to build foundations with the ones who invest in us. Who you become depends on whether you want your life to be built on boundaries or revegetation; surface feelings or stable foundations; limits or love. Does life happen to you, or for you? Who are your most infuriating mirrors, who inevitably double as your most priceless gifts? Do you have the stomach to change from the inside out?
The lesson I learned just in time to print before my 38th birthday, during a week that included an inordinate and incomprehensible amount of both tangible and intangible death, grief and loss — in my personal life and in our nation alike, from Buffalo to Uvalde — is this: I’m grateful I can only ride some of my favorite trails some of the time. That I don’t see every one I love most every day. It keeps them beautiful and becoming. It keeps me accountable, in love with the process as much as the people; as aware of my own flaws as I am the potential in others. It keeps me from cutting others off and believing my own mierda when I don’t like the mirrors I’m shown. It keeps me present today and hopeful for tomorrow. It keeps my ego away from the pursuit, while being silently, spaciously supportive of what’s best for the people and places I love most: revegetation.
Perhaps hip-hop’s greatest storyteller, the Notorious B.I.G., was born May 21, 1972, (this week would have been his 50th birthday, but he lived too much to live that long) and because of this he too understood yet another value of revegetation, as rapped in “Brooklyn’s Finest” with Jay-Z: “Time to separate the pros from the cons / The platinum from the bronze / That butter-soft s--- from the leather on the Fonz.”
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach me at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta)