Mexico City is an “alpha city” of 22 million people, making it the largest metro area in North America, the sixth largest in the world, the largest capital city in the Americas (and one of only two founded by indigenous peoples) and the largest Spanish-speaking city in the world. All this in addition to holding a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation and boasting a GDP of $411 billion.
Flying into Mexico City is like flying into Kathmandu: a roller coaster of turbulent thermal currents, low visibility due to heavily polluted air and consequential mountainous terrain. Landing planes dive into the giant cereal bowl that is the 7,350-foot-elevation Mexican Plateau.
As the plane banks steeply, Iggy Pop and David Bowie’s “Lust for Life” collaboration starts shrieking in my head like alarms for altitude and terrain as we careen line-of-sight toward the runway, jet engines roaring inches above a sea of humanity like a surfer racing across a shallow reef, perpetually in search of olas perfectas.
I’m immediately insatiable and infatuated with this magnificent Mexican mistress, so naturally I head south during this offseason excursion.
It takes 10-18 hours from Colorado to reach Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo Airport, and then the manual transmission SUV I rented starts to rocket up and down mountains, deftly dropping through the Sierra Madre del Sur zone into Troncones, a sleepy surf and yoga town with one of the world’s most consistent waves and longest lefts nearby, in bohemian La Saladita.
One thing I love about Mexico are the readily available farmacias and their standard-issue Z-Packs that will cost you a kidney through your U.S. “health care.” On multiple occasions and at all hours of the day, I have procured these staples of salud for mere pesos to treat everything from illness to injury.
However, I am repulsed by the pill-tourism menus prominently displayed and handed out to passersby on every corner of Sayulita like confetti. The stomachs of foreigners are full of Xanax and xenophobia, ready to explode with poison like a piñata.
This is what many of la gente from los Estados Unidos really want. It’s why we tunnel across Arizona and under El Paso and build walls to save us from ourselves, to no avail. The reason we so berate Mexicans in our public discourse is that privately, they give us exactly what we want — but in the open, instead of keeping our sins secret. Pills and painkillers; cheap labor; casas limpiadas; a work ethic that mocks our manicured materialism; a language with a simple, logical grammatical structure.
It’s a sobering observation, one that racked me with guilt during my sojourn.
And so, desperate to put more distance between my countrymen’s appetites and my conscience and to save the remnants of my soul for Pierde Almas (“lost souls”) mezcal, I increased the RPMs, and the middle “third” lane on the two-lane carretera opened up as oncoming vehicles quickly flashed headlights to signal it’s time for someone (else) to hug the shoulder. Bad Bunny “Bendiciones” bumped on the soundsystem. In no time, I’m back home — hecho en México — ready to relax, recharge, reset.
But I didn’t take the full descanso I needed — I have so completely integrated the personal and professional facets of my life that #WorkFromAnywhere has applied to me since 2010. I have produced top marks from hidden hideouts with wobbly WiFi en todo el mundo, and in so doing cannot remember the last time I left my laptop at home to take away temptation.
It came as no surprise, then, that when I noticed my laptop wasn’t charging and reached to reset the electrical outlet, I shocked myself, quite literally. The reset also charred the wall socket and melted the plastic and metal plugs on my MacBook Pro charger, meaning I had 30% battery on which to do four days of work and write this column.
I reflected on the irony that I needed a recharge so badly that I would travel 18 hours to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, only to short-circuit all electrical outlets and batteries in the process of trying to reset the current. Surely there was a metaphor here somewhere. I decided right then and there to read the proverbial set waves, finish whatever work I could on 30% battery and an iPhone — then spend the rest of my days surfing, dropping into yin-yoga sessions and morning playa meditations, taking surf shop employees out to drink mezcal and listen to ’80s cover bands and exploring jungle roads on a motorcycle, clad in flip flops and board shorts.
The plan worked swimmingly, because you’re reading what I wrote while the remnants of Hurricane Julia flooded the streets of Acapulco, four hours away on Oct. 11. Relámpago flashed, thunder rolled, palm trees swayed and the storm-swell served up the first proper surf day of my life on a full moon. I threw on “Electric Feel” by MGMT and reflected on my good fortune — the day after I offhandedly commented I was afraid of electrocution by an unattended live wire that so often lies unattended in much of the world I love to visit.
I like earning my place. I like doing it in Aspen; I like doing it in Mexican surf. I enjoy the daily discipline, no matter how long I’ve occupied space in a place — the consistent demonstration of passion and perspective and presence. In short, I like resets, reinventions, renewals. Sunsets and sunrises. I love “living on the mat,” never arriving yet always being home.
For the first time in my life, I learned the difference between being lucky or good enough to catch a wave, and actually surfing.
I didn’t just get lucky or be in the right position to stand up in the foam or catch a half ride. Instead, for the better part of two weeks, I consistently read sets and rode waves for several hours a day, with all the humbling beginner bumbles and enthusiastic eureka! moments that accompany new pursuits. I think my Spanish skills and general enthusiasm even prevented me from a few beatdowns or drownings in lineups with locals.
For the first time in years, I shocked myself into unplugging.
It’s that electric feel, whether in Aspen or Ixtapa, that recalibrates the compass. It sparks that lust for life by shocking the system into surrendering to the flow of the current.