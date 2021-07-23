As mudslides, peaking post-COVID summer tourism and Amazon Prime semis hell bent on delivering same-day pandemic prepper toilet paper increasingly close the arteries of I-70 and Independence Pass for substantial amounts of time, it seems a good time for a primer on how to courteously drive the pass. And so, as the infamous MTV series voice-over intoned, “this is what happens when strangers from all over the globe come to a 3.85-square-mile town at the height of summer to find out what happens when people stop being polite, and start getting real!”
Independence Pass is the highest paved mountain pass in Colorado — a local treasure and a worldwide attraction, having been featured in Condé Nast Traveler’s “Extreme Drives: The 10 Scariest Highways for White-Knuckle Road Trips.” Despite being formally open only roughly five months a year, I know of no better road for year-round recreation, lovingly maintained by the Independence Pass Foundation, carefully curated by CDOT and territorially guarded by locals who understand the entire road is a dotted line, not a double-yellow. Any day of the year, Indy Pass is the best part of our backyard, home to fat-tire biking, nordic skiing, road cycling, motos, backcountry skiing, cliff jumping, climbing, star gazing, picnics, endless hikes, camping, Mountain Rescue Aspen trainings, the occasional hostage situation and world-class adventure.
As motorists exit Aspen, the first notable feature is North Star Preserve, an important wildlife corridor and remarkable area of biodiversity, home to everything from moose to booze-soaked bikini bridge jumping to 10 vans that always seem to be able to claim two parking spots around the curve. Around this point, locals will start looking to pass. As the road increasingly opens up from Difficult Campground to the winter gate, teasing extended stretches of good passing visibility for inclined motorists, this is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to drag race those trying their hand on the other side of the yellow — endangering all for little more than ego and for entitled locals with ZG plates to drive 10 mph to prove a point. Everyone loses.
As sideshow attractions, invincible cyclists who are paradoxically too fragile to cycle during the month of May when the road is closed to cars will be adding “cheating death” to the degree of difficulty on a road on which I counted 700 cars — one direction — mere weeks ago. People like me will ride their dirtbikes (wearing a ski helmet for safety, a tennis shoe on the left foot to shift, a ski boot on the right for efficiency and skis strapped across their back) behind a van with a roof loaded with unsecured paddleboards that will blow off at 45 mph and beautifully spiral in thermal currents, suspended in the air like dancing kites, while my friend and I contemplate the final moments of our lives.
Next, the winter gate. It’s a staging ground for semis doing final risk-reward calculus. After all, if Bezos can journey to space, his global fleet of serfs can also achieve the impossible and help him pay for rocket fuel by navigating Indy Pass when I-70 closes — common sense, signs, physics, law enforcement, basic courtesy, safety and other variables be damned. Google Maps is never wrong and technology is infallible. Just listen to your GPS and take that Tesla over Hagerman Pass.
If you didn’t civilly allow someone to pass by the winter gate, expect a last-ditch attempt on the two-mile stretch to Weller. But as the trees tighten and the road becomes more sinuous, someone who downshifts will be able to eek just enough power from the car to make passing infuriatingly impossible, while still going 29 in a 35. The left-banking hairpin before Weller, loaded with stickers and great vistas, is a wonderful place to PULL OVER. No one ever does.
The narrows outside of Weller (representing my favorite place for a winter skate ski) offer summertime motorists an optimal chance at righteous road rage. As the road abruptly shrinks to one lane, and the obvious eastbound pull-out to allow westbound traffic to pass is apparently not obvious at all, it allows GMC Suburbans to compete against Porsches for the center of the road. Angrily honking the horn tends to help here, as the echoes reverberate and create more space on the road when rockfall occurs. Don’t fold in mirrors, don’t yield and don’t act like you’ve been here before and know what you’re doing.
Five miles up the road, Lincoln Creek Road represents another fairly straight passing section and optimal pullout, but most people are too busy trying to figure out what the “Horse Rides” sign means and where to buy Bristol a pony to go with her Maserati for her Sweet Seven, so again, no one ever PULLS OVER.
Through mile marker 57, the Pass offers plenty of opportunities to gather and gawk, from the Grottos (best area on the road to navigate a 90-point U-turn bookmarked by two blind corners since parking is always full and you double-parked) to 100-year avalanche carnage to the Lower and Upper Lost Man trailheads to the ghost town of Independence. Based upon behavioral observations, it seems more optimal to experience the ghost town by hanging out the sunroof taking video while Charli XCX blasts than it is to PULL OVER and enjoy a stroll through the remarkable, well-maintained town. Why stop to smell the flowers when you can DJ a conga line?
As the road climbs and snakes tightly above the town of Independence (MM 57-61), it’s useful to remember that fundamentally, all driving is a straight line. I don’t have a personal preference for hugging either the edge of a cliff or the face that boasts notoriously stable Elk Mountains rock (read: rockfall), so I do what any competent mountain motorist would: I rationalize that since I pay taxes for both sides of the road, I will use the middle in an attempt to put less “wear and tear” on my tires and give myself more maneuverability in the event of rockfall, deer or human error by that Florida license plate who tried to turn into me when I was driving cliffside (true story). It is here that most drivers white-knuckle the wheel, stare at the abyss and not the horizon, demonstrate a remarkable lack of care for traffic in the opposing lane, and of course, refuse to PULL OVER.
At last, the summit comes into view and audible exhales ensue. Not to sound like a broken record, but it, too, is a great place to PULL OVER. Use the facilities and shake out the adrenaline from your forearms. But nobody ever seems to.
Should you make it down safely, rest assured the police mannequin parked in Twin Lakes is not a running joke, and feel free to PULL OVER once your phone blows up at the Willis Gulch trailhead when cell service resumes. You can then write a review on Tripadvisor, such as the July 30, 2015 feedback from Colorado Springs based “fabmommy,” who has partnered with municipal authorities to help us create our own Snowbird-esque marketing campaign for the Pass, turning one-star reviews into advertisements for “adventure.”