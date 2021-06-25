Last week, Silverton Mayor Shane Fuhrman suspended reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to start public meetings, citing “direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments and general divisiveness.” Fuhrman’s rationale was to temporarily remove and discuss a hyper-localized issue that had become divisive in a 550-person town renowned for hardrock grit and blue-collar values. Over the past few years, the Pledge of Allegiance has become more politically weaponized in Silverton than face masks (in my experience, more folks had “medical exceptions” in 2020 for masks than for marijuana in 2000). Whether or not Fuhrman picked the right tactical battle in this decision is beside the point (it’s hard to argue he did, in my opinion).
The point is what came next: major media outlets picked up the story and ran with it, from Facebook to Fox News to the New York Post to The Hill, and Fuhrman became a pariah. His emails were inundated with what can nicely be described as “hate.” The historic Wyman Hotel, which Fuhrman owns, saw its rating drop substantially due to a slew of unverified one-star reviews. Republican U.S. Rep. Boebert saw fit to weigh in, encouraging Fuhrman — her constituent — to “resign and purchase a one-way ticket to China.” Somehow, a town of only 550 residents generated thousands of comments and national attention.
The threats became personal, real and scary. City hall closed. No longer was this local politics concerning years of public officials playing musical chairs with the Pledge of Allegiance like impish children (where was Fox News’ righteous indignation then?). No longer was this a young mayor seeking to contribute to a town resistant to change with a refurbished hotel and a controversial vote against unlicensed off-highway vehicles (whose tourism drives significant revenue during summer months). Suddenly, this became about ’Merica and PBR patriotism.
Silverton, like many mountain towns, is a place not exactly revered for change. Amidst the inhospitable yet beautiful geography and landscape, it endures. Freedom is like this, too. It’s not a thing to be “worshipped” (as some admonished Fuhrman for not doing with the flag); it is a thing that endures as long as people work for it, protect it, preserve it.
Fuhrman’s actions as mayor have afforded people the opportunity to live more freely. To commemorate Pride Month, the board of trustees voted unanimously to display an LGBTQ flag from city hall, prompting a friend who is one of the town’s only gay residents to publicly come out and espouse the inclusive virtues of Silverton to a Facebook group dedicated to shaming Fuhrman. It’s nearly impossible to drive the Alpine Loop in summer without being greeted by dozens of RZR Side x Sides displaying Trump flags. The fact that both demographics coexist in a town so small and fiercely independent is a remarkable testament to Fuhrman’s mayorship and the ethos of the United States herself. To quote Olafur Eliasson, "You don't have to be the same to share a space."
Fuhrman has helped make Silverton a place where everyone can feel more free — even those who choose to carry their mountain bikes uphill all day with European gadgetry such as “Peak Riders” and term it a “bike ride.” The only thing remotely socialist about the San Juans is the fact that vertical gain levies the same entry fee on all. Unfortunately, some people choose to use their freedom to express hate.
The Pledge of Allegiance, ideally, is how we choose to live our lives daily. Instead, it’s become a ritual — and arguably political pageantry. Fuhrman’s choice to suspend the ritual, given his constituents, ranged from tone deaf to masochistic. What the consequences of his choice reveal about our communities, however, is not just stupid. It’s ugly.
Even in the West, stubbornness is unnatural and change is essential to growth, both internally and externally. Media platforms create digital tribes via a sense of shared identity. Tech titans and political pundits alike then weaponize this. They do not want us to speak to each other. They don’t want you to believe Fuhrman is actively working to make a more progressive body politic, and they certainly don’t want you to talk to your neighbor in a 550-person town and understand you both need revenue from touring Texans to survive a summer.
Instead of an “us-versus-the-issue,” community-centric approach to conflict, Silverton residents are being pitted against each other in a voyeuristic national Hunger Games, using fear of survival in an austere environment and faux patriotism as drivers. Fuhrman bungled the execution, but I believe he understands the core concept: we’re not pledging allegiance to an icon (the flag), we’re pledging allegiance to each other: individuals that constitute a greater whole.
This is why I’m writing about Silverton in the Aspen Daily News. Exactly zero of Fuhrman’s thousands of hate-filled emails came from residents of Silverton, which is not to say he’s going to win a popularity contest right now. The hate, anger and reactivity largely came from outside even the state of Colorado. Aspen, Silverton, Vail, Rico, Cortez, Ridgway, Carbondale, Basalt, Ophir, Silt, Delta, Gunnison, Lake City, Rifle, New Castle, Ouray, Telluride, GWS, GJ, Leadville, Buena Vista, Salida — we’re all in this together. Many powerful entities want to strip mine our communities for everything from water rights to land trusts, and this is achieved by getting towns of 500 and 5,000 alike to believe that the people they see on the streets each day are the enemy.
Media platforms that have united the globe on a previously unforeseen and perhaps unimaginable scale have used algorithms preying upon our human similarities to convince us — incorrectly and dangerously — that we are markedly different. There are global, national and regional interests aligned to profit at scale by divorcing us from the most important resource any of us has: the person standing next to us. Anheuser-Busch painted the streets of Crested Butte blue using a covert campaign in 2014 to sell beer, for criminy’s sake. The opportunistic jackals and land rapists Hunter S. Thompson warned about have long been here, and they don’t care to whom you pledge allegiance. Or if.
I’m asking you to do what I suspect Fuhrman wanted — look past the image, dispose of the icons and engage with the individual, on individual merit. Get curious. All politics is local. Find someone with whom you disagree, share a meal or a hike or a drink, and ask them “Why?” As Tony Bourdain said, “I always entertain the notion that I’m wrong, or that I’ll have to revise my opinion. Most of the time that feels good; sometimes it really hurts and is embarrassing.”
The Pledge of Allegiance says that this nation is “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
What if we’re wrong?
In fact, the data suggests we are wrong, and have been for quite some time. But we’re not broken beyond repair yet — I think. Maybe Texans ski in jeans, but at least they ski. Start there.