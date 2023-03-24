In the film “Apocalypse Now,” Captain Benjamin L. Willard (played by Martin Sheen) says, “Everyone gets everything he wants. I wanted a mission, and for my sins, they gave me one.”
Sometime in the early 2000s, years before we met in 2014, my friend Daniel and I each read Dutch author J. Maarten Troost’s hilarious travelogue, “The Sex Lives of Cannibals: Adrift in the Equatorial Pacific (2004).” Troost followed his debut with 2007’s “Getting Stoned With Savages,” an account of his time in Vanuatu that National Geographic Adventure described as “A delightful, self-deprecating, extremely sly account of life in a place so wretched it gives new, terrible meaning to getting away from it all.”
It therefore goes without saying that for nearly two decades, a trip throughout the South Pacific was my fantasy, even as I journeyed through Northwest African nations engaged in war (Mauritania and Western Sahara), civil unrest in Nepal, sneaking into Cuba and other odysseys.
After we had guns twice drawn on us in Colombia this past July (“Thinking about flamingos,” Aspen Daily News, July 15, 2022), Daniel and I committed to taking our trip of a lifetime while we were still alive, living our time.
When we deplaned in Vanuatu this past December, it was everything we imagined: The air was pungent with sweat and the oppressive, tropical heat that exists only in the South Pacific; customs and immigration was standing in a decrepit room with leaking pipes and flickering fluorescent bulbs as our magic blue books were stamped and we simultaneously realized notions of citizenship and consulates were next to worthless here.
We were on our own, with no return tickets and a loose plan to continue onward to Southeast Asia to navigate the junta in Myanmar with a company called “Burma Boating,” inspired by a “Seinfeld” episode with J. Peterman (“The Foundation,” 1996).
We were in Vanuatu exactly one week before we were on a Fiji Airways flight back to San Francisco.
It turns out the writings of 26-year-old Troost sounded more romantic to my 22-year-old self than to the 38-year-old who has a home and family in Jamaica. No part of a South Pacific island that goes to bed at 8 p.m. and is overrun by missionaries who use the daily tradition of kava, which is effectively codeine, to further subjugate and pacify a people, spoke to my soul the way Beres Hammond does at 4 a.m.
There’s also the analogy that while the South Pacific may be the edge of the earth to someone from Colorado, Vanuatu is to Australia what Puerto Rico is to Jersey, a geographical and anthropological consideration we failed to factor. We also got the worst case of food poisoning either of us has ever had and spent days dehydrated, delirious and sweltering. And then Daniel’s grandfather, a 98-year-old WWII vet he had spent the last two years caretaking, died.
This is when we discovered the beauty of Vanuatu and began to understand why our reactions were so visceral. The South Pacific is rightfully uncomfortable to people from the U.S. because it’s a reminder of our impact on the world.
There are floating barges of trash in the same ocean that shimmers translucent water. Niue, designated in 2020 as the world’s first nation to become an International Dark Sky Place, has this lustrous lack of light pollution offset by Vanuatu’s “Million Dollar Point,” a diving site so-named because the U.S. military pushed millions of dollars of operational tanks, guns and jeeps off a cliff solely to prevent the British and French from using them. We left behind rotting roads and hastily built infrastructure on the islands the U.S. occupied as military bases, now adorned with signs saying, “WWII — Rust in Pieces.”
We saw the self-righteous, unjustified effects on a forgotten people and place, generations later, from a campaign that many would suggest was the last righteous, bipartisan, justified war, fought by the Greatest Generation. Phrased otherwise, we peeled the onion far enough to cry and see the additional layers of context and duality that make life anywhere on this planet so rich, rewarding and worth exploring. We understood immediately why Daniel had to go home to honor “Gramps” and why Myanmar would have to wait.
Vanuatu and her 80-plus islands covering 1,600 km is a small piece of the beauty that is the South Pacific. It’s a place where the rhythm is rustic. It’s a base where Western nations united to fight for their freedom from fascism, then reverted to post-war infighting and dumped their hardware into the crystalline waters. It’s a place where sweltering heat meets a sedative-like kava, yet everyone still smiles. It’s a place where people take pride in the impeccably maintained land. It’s a place where older, self-taught and street-smart Aussies with “ROCK N ROLL” tatted across the knuckles reflect with inspiring compassion and inclusivity on the world and her peoples with wisdom that is often won through the difficult courage to change one’s path, whose marks the body still bears.
It’s an area of the world Gramps toured, so that you would never have to see it, which is precisely why you should.
