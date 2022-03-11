One of my favorite courses in college centered on the use of sport as nationalism and a means of warfare, taught by University of Denver Professor Timothy Sisk. Sport is not, nor has it ever been, a sacred bastion for all that is pure and noble about humanity. Rather, sport is one of the purest lenses through which we can view the spectrum of humanity, the noble and ignoble parts alike. Accordingly, sport is one of the most powerful vehicles for both identifying and driving requisite societal change.
Rather than detracting from my enjoyment of sport, this understanding makes it all the more fascinating. Viewed within proper geopolitical context, the 1936 Olympics (aka the “Nazi Olympics”), 1968 Olympics, 1972 Olympics, 1986 World Cup (“The Politics of Maradona’s Iconic ‘Hand of God’ Goal” by Dave Zirin in The Nation, published Nov. 30, 2020, is a wonderful read), and countless other competitions (including local skirmishes between Aspen and Vail) show how the history of geopolitical conflict is etched. The imaginary battlefields range from the spiritual to the economic, with victors claiming moral superiority and physical dominance. The athletes are often watching the real pageant unfold as much as the fans, unknowingly part of a larger play.
This is why we celebrate individuals and teams who can “see the field” and meet the moment. It’s Jesse Owens becoming the first American to win four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics, debunking Hitler’s “master race” insanity on his own soil. It’s John Carlos and Tommie Smith giving the Black Power Salute in Mexico City, 1968, with Australian silver medalist Peter Norman wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights (OPHR) badge in solidarity, demonstrating allyship. It’s the hostage crisis and slaughter in 1972 Munich; it’s a personality and talent like Maradona being savvy enough to attribute his famous goal to “un poco con la cabeza de Maradona y otro poco con la mano de Dios” (“a little with Maradona’s head and a little with the ‘hand of God’”), set atop the backdrop of the conflict in the Falklands with Argentina’s opponent, Great Britain. The examples are endless.
It is with this worldview that I received the news of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia earlier this week (Wall Street Journal). It’s important here to note that the news only broke this week — Griner has likely been detained in Russia for several weeks. I admit that I initially did not understand what a WNBA player had to do with Russia, Ukraine or politics. I was curious and confused. Then I remembered what Griner represents: a Black, lesbian, famous American playing basketball overseas for a Russian team (UMMC Ekaterinburg) because the U.S. still does not understand pay equity. So instead, we outsource economic equality to autocrats, whom we then denounce with sanctions when they inevitably commit human rights atrocities and war crimes.
The footnote here — and a notable one — is that Griner is accused of carrying a vape cartridge with cannabis oil through the airport and is now facing up to 10 years in prison. There are certain things travelers going through countries such as Singapore, China, Russia and others just Should Not Do. And this, if it happened as alleged, is one of the simplest and most straightforward of those, if for no other reason than the potential for compound consequences that we’re currently witnessing. Yet, if we detained all the tourists leaving Aspen-Pitkin County Airport with cartridges from Silverpeak and Green Dragon, then we would have a new housing problem in the valley.
Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, the first openly gay player signed to an endorsement deal with Nike and one of the best players in WNBA. Prior to professional ball, she famously endured years of bullying and speculation surrounding her gender and sexual orientation, from high school to her years at Baylor University. It’s hard to imagine that Griner — detained in a country noted for its horrendous LGBTQIA+ laws that Obama notably called out in advance of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi (The Council for Global Equality) — is being treated well. It begs the question: What was Brittney Griner doing in Russia in the first place?
Griner earns just over $200,000 per year in the WNBA. Her Russian team pays a $1-million-plus salary in cash. Griner is not a pioneer in this respect — she is following in the footsteps of Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, the WNBA’s 26-year history and the United States’ abysmal record with pay equity, from Billie Jean King to Griner, sport to corporate America. Amid the human rights abuses and political gamesmanship, I do not want people to lose sight of why Griner, like so many female stars before her, was in Russia in the first place — and the reason is absolutely shameful for the U.S. (Intelligencer, “Why Isn’t Brittney Griner the Biggest Sports Story?” by Will Leitch, March 8, 2022).
This brings us back to sport and symbolism, and in 2022, Ukraine has taken center stage. Hall of Fame boxing champions Vitali (mayor of Kyiv since 2014) and Vladimir Klitschko have taken up arms, among others. Oleksandr Abramenko, a five-time Ukrainian Olympian and the nation’s only medalist in 2022 (silver, men’s aerials), is currently sheltering in a parking garage with his wife and 2-year-old son. The positive qualities of sports stars and icons whom we idolize, emulate, enjoy — even deify — are all on display, with the highest stakes, when war erupts. The cunning of Maradona; the courage of the Klitschkos; the physical prowess of Jesse Owens; the “Unbroken” spirit of Louis Zamperini. Sport, at its best, is a sublime transcendence of petty politics and symbols, even in the most horrific conditions. Sport equips people to perform in all circumstances, uniting individuals, teams and the human spirit alike.
At its worst, cutthroat capitalism in the U.S. affects sport with far-reaching civic and socioeconomic implications (see “Forty Million Dollar Slaves” by William C. Rhoden), quietly creating a dynamic that normalizes a mixed-economy trending command, like Russia paying our female stars a market rate (see also Eileen Gu’s choice to represent China at the 2022 Olympics, which netted her $42 million in endorsements). Before someone gets righteously indignant and starts ranting about, “How much money is enough?!” and accuses Griner or Gu of “selling out” instead of centering on the systemic issue we’re discussing, I’d remind you that you’re reading the Aspen Daily News. Hell, you couldn’t pay me $42 million to manage the Gorsuch goat rodeo in Gondola Plaza right now.
I live in Aspen because I love sport. I write this column because I believe all politics is local and I’d like to see our world be a little (or a lot) more equitable. In the tragic case of Brittney Griner, a symbolic act of pay equity — generally overlooked for decades — has again made her an icon and in a way she never wanted to be. But she’s trending (#FreeBrittneyGriner), and that’s a start to both her freedom and more equitable opportunity for others, from Ukraine to the WNBA to the people of Russia. That’s the power of sport.