I first penned what follows as a reflective essay April 16, 2020 — thoughts fueled by near daily skins up 1A. The past few weeks in Aspen, while having to remind someone (politely, of course*) not to angrily throw his full coffee cup down the middle of Hopkins Avenue amid a domestic dispute like John Smoltz pitching a slider and watching the one to two people per day who simply choose not to wear a mask in Roxy’s, daring others to say anything to them. … Well, the words still seemed applicable, the reminder timely and to be honest, I’m still concussed and can’t write 800 original words just yet. Plus, as I suggest in the article, we can all recycle more.
And so, some thoughts from the early days of the pandemic that I think still resonate today:
Nature has an objective, unmistakable and occasionally brutal yet beautiful way of separating the manufactured “urgent” from the truly essential, something most of us fail to do with alarming regularity as we rush between work meetings, FOMO-riddled social media feeds, domestic obligations and the other facets of our lives.
Accordingly, many of us venture to the mountains and oceans to be peacefully and presently reminded of how insignificant we are amid the cacophony of our lives. In terms of flow-inducing presence in the perpetual now, a great powder day is somewhere near the top of the list, whether the wave we’re riding is solid or liquid, granite or surf.
We stand atop peaks and sit in the lineup at dawn patrols or underneath full moons — sometimes with friends, sometimes solo — and contemplate the awesome, awful majesty of how truly unimportant yet fortunate we are, just to see this, to breathe this, to ride this, to feel this, for an elongated instant.
In a world humans have largely subjugated, wild places exist to remind us that for all our mastery, we are statistically insignificant. We alternately appreciate this humility and value the challenge, throwing ourselves up and down “firsts” as “conquistadors of the useless” as Lionel Terray famously opined. Yet a curious thing has happened over the past year and a half: we are daily reminded of our statistical significance, each and every one of us.
Humans and our infrastructure — both internally, individually, externally and societally — are not designed for protracted stressors on any one of our fail points, much less for all of them to be stressed concurrently.
Poverty, obesity, auto accidents, seasonal illnesses — as the iron wheel turns, and assuming a flattened curve, few of these things are deemed statistically significant. They are deemed unavoidable realities of existence that always happen to “someone else” (the irony, as Bill Watterson points out in a “Calvin and Hobbes” strip, is that “we’re ALL ‘someone else’ to someone else”). After all, none of these things has stopped the world from turning until now, so what do a few percentage points of 7.8 billion really matter?
Quite a bit, as it turns out. Amid the pandemic, we are collectively, globally, able to see the true significance of a “mere” x% of the population. We are simultaneously witnessing this impact while shuttered inside, inundated with media, forced to confront our mortality in a way we rarely do (and that many of us have never done), warned that to act human (i.e. breathe air, socialize with others) is to risk death. Zimbardo’s Stanford Prison Experiment had nothing on COVID-19. Forgotten faces are now essential workers. Secret breaks and powder stashes remain untouched except by the real animals, who were shredding first and who will be shredding last. On a long enough timeline, all humans will become the displaced casualties of war who are told to “shelter-in-place,” while Zach de la Rocha reminds us that “There be no shelter here!” As the ubiquity of streaming services becomes somehow more pervasive as we live a confined existence, “the thin line between entertainment and war” has never been more blurred.
It’s in these quiet moments that Mother Nature speaks. She is not telling us that we are mere specks atop peaks or flotsam in the sea, she is not telling us that we’re unimportant and inconsequential — she is telling us that we matter. That we are statistically significant. She is telling us to #GiveAFlake, #ProtectOurWinters and #DefendOurOcean, because the “mere” x% of the population of our ecosystems and biology that we’re destroying with overfishing, deforestation, environmentally unsound policies and the like is no less detrimental to our biosphere.
She is reinforcing the importance of local merchants, affordable and scalable healthcare, redefining for many of us what true holistic health actually entails (physical/intellectual/emotional/social/spiritual facets, or PIESS, as discussed in my previous column, “Goals can be limiting”). She is teaching us new words like “zivilcourage” and “straziante,” which alternately espouse the values of true moral courage juxtaposed against the unbearable pain of physical separation and our inability to even mourn our dead gathered together.
Mother Nature is reminding us of the statistical significance of each and every life and of our responsibility to make ours count, even and especially for the good of others. She is encouraging us to be better stewards of her gifts. She is reminding us of the power and vitality of our small mountain and beach communities, and of the people who love and visit them from all over the world. She is challenging us to make smarter “backcountry” and “open water” decisions on the streets of our towns and behind the doors of our homes.
In other words: You are statistically significant, as is each action you take — or choose not to take. Our actions matter. Our inaction matters. If and how we care for each other matters. How we care for ourselves matters. Our mountains matter. Our oceans matter. Our prairies matter. Our local economies matter. Our global economy matters. Our essential workers matter. Our relationships matter. Our community matters (virtual, socially distanced, IRL and otherwise). Our physical and mental health matters. Our intentions matter.
These things will matter just as much when this storm passes and the curve flattens. Applying the statistically significant lessons of these moments and the accompanying courage and compassion will be the metric not only by which we are remembered, but will correlate directly to if and how society evolves.
*We all need to be reminded to pick up our garbage and get it together from time to time — that we’re statistically significant.