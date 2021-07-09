A few years ago, an instructor for a locals clinic on Ajax had a sticker on his helmet that read, “Suck at the highest level.” I inquired about the humorous but curious phrasing and was told it was a favorite maxim of a beloved ski instructor in Vail, Aspen and Crested Butte, Donald Jerome “Jerry” Berg, aka “Bergie,” who passed away in 2012.
As I understand it, the premise is progressive humility. To me, the best part of living in Colorado generally — and the Roaring Fork Valley specifically — is that there is always someone better. The winter 2020 edition of Local Magazine was entitled “Experts among us,” with a secondary headline expanding: “recreating in the Roaring Fork Valley means you may find yourself in the presence of some of the world’s best athletes.”
For me, at least, that means most children who have reached double-digit ages and reside in the valley are better at sports — any sport — than I will ever be. They don’t throw temper tantrums trying to ski Baby Ruth; they Nordic ski with impeccable technique — and not just an ever-diminishing aerobic capacity plus rage that someone so small can go so fast — and they understand that skiing and mountain biking are, by definition, downhill sports and no one cares if you compensate for three-plus decades of fear by racing uphill at the speed of molasses, only to yard sale on toothpicks that are 32 underfoot the entire way down. Hey, at least I’m leashed so I can Voile strap the pieces back together and try to ski Ptarmigan again.
Yet there are other remarkable examples of excellence for those of you who can ski, ride or run a right angle with élan, from Olympians to local legends. If you’ve climbed Everest, there’s a decent chance the guy who just skinned up and skied Elevator Shaft you met walking down Durant has also climbed Everest — and skied it. You can find his movie on Prime Video, and he’s an unassuming CPA from 9 to 5. If you completed Nolan’s 14, remember there is a 15th peak in “Holy Nolan’s.” If you’ve waited two lifetimes to get into Hardrock, one of the most humble, consistent and disciplined humans to ever exist has completed it 10 times with seven Top 10 finishes, often within mere minutes of each other, despite the course alternating directions each year.* That’s the kind of replicable perfection that makes “Steady Eddie” Viesturs envious and borders on the sublime.
Even if you are the best today, there will be someone better tomorrow or the day after that. In this valley, your 15 minutes will be up in 30 seconds. And that’s not just sport — that’s real estate (reference the recent purchase of a record-setting $72.5 million Red Mountain home; I’m sure the next $73 million will fetch a “cozy” 832-square-foot mansion in El Jebel), high fashion (think microwave jackets that can be purchased for $5,679 from Mugatu’s “Derelicte” collection), art or anything else. There is always something or someone subjectively “better.” Always.
Rather than deflating my lust for life — if not my ego — I find this incredibly motivating. I view life as a collective effort to optimize human potential and advance the species, and everyone has a part to play. Using the logic of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competitor Cody Nance, “You’re only as good as your competition,” I have always been happy to live among and learn from the best, even if that means I will be the worst.
Generally speaking, this approach to lifelong learning has served me well. As my friend Sebas said when learning to ride a motorcycle, “It’s not my first time doing something for the first time.” However, there are other times it has made me question why I bothered to get out of bed, much less dress myself. My first road bike up Independence Pass, for example, I was really proud of myself. Unfortunately for me, world-record-holder Mike Tierney picked that day to ride his unicycle — and his skis, and his stereo — up Indy. He also picked that day to handily beat me, without breaking a sweat or losing his smile. And that caused me to smile, my mind exploding in awe and wonder, and to hope that one day some impudent young punk hates admires me as much as I loathed respected Mike in that moment.
I am so competitive I would rather die than lose at hopscotch, yet I routinely, aggressively compete for DFL in local cycling races (editor’s note: DFL = “Dead Criminy Last”). “You can only race who shows up,” and I can accept losing to a bunch of ex-pros and former national champs who can ride a tricycle over The Root smoother, more stylishly and faster than I will ever be able to pedal the Rio Grande. It’s because I have flat pedals and refuse to wear spandex, I tell myself. Those two variables alone easily account for the 20 minutes I am typically behind the lead pack. Maybe I’ll shave my legs for next week.
The Naval Special Warfare Development Group (aka SEAL Team 6 or DEVGRU) has an unofficial saying: “We’re not that great, everyone else just sucks.” It’s hilarious, until we remember that we are “somebody else” to “everyone else.” And I’m cool with that. I’m a has been who never was, learning from local legends, 10-year-olds and world-class experts all the same. A sponge enchanted by the notion of perpetual progress, out there trying to suck at the highest level.
Thanks — to all of you — for making me/us better than yesterday and worse than tomorrow.
*Of course, this individual has also climbed Everest and completed Nolan’s, among other things.
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach Andrew at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta).