I recently re-read a favorite, famous piece by Zadie Smith, “Find Your Beach” (The New York Review of Books, October 23, 2014). The topic is a Corona ad placed on a billboard in Manhattan and the various forms of imperative and possessive energy the three-word ad confers on viewers, and what they say about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Speaking about gentrification as if her subsidized NYU housing breeds equally rarified air to APCHA views in Lone Pine or Centennial that best those on Billionaire Mountain, Smith writes: “ ... we know the Soho being referenced here…no longer exists, of course, but it’s part of the reason we’re all here, crowded on this narrow strip of a narrow island.
“Whoever placed this ad knows us well…there’s a reason so many writers once lived here…we have always lived off the energy generated by this town. Now the energy is different: the underground has almost entirely disappeared. A twisted kind of energy radiates instead…it’s not a pretty energy, but it runs what’s left of the show.”
Sound familiar?
It is here that the viewpoints of Smith and I diverge somewhat. I understand the argument she’s making, yet I cannot be ultimately cynical about change. Last month, I spent a week at the Esalen Institute on a self-guided exploration, and the opening moderator explained that Esalen is a place “where spiritual seekers connect to take risks and push the envelope of huma-potential.” He went on to name-check Maslow, Huxley, Feynman, Ginsburg, Watts and all the other usual suspects who helped shape the place, and it did feel like I was sitting in history, about to write my own chapter.
On a large billboard outside the cafe, we were given four prompts and sticky notes to write our answers anonymously:
“What’s on your heart?” (hurt)
“What are your intentions for your stay?” (healing)
“What is your aspiration for your life?” (partnership)
“What stands between you and your fullest expression – what will you do to clear that obstacle?” (SURRENDER)
It was here, gazing at the cliffs of Big Sur and contemplating surrender, that I recalled Smith’s mad men article on Manhattan and her line that “the greatest thing about Manhattan is the worst thing about Manhattan: you will be free to stretch yourself to your limit, to find the beach that is yours alone. But sooner or later you will be sitting on that beach wondering what comes next.”
What came next in my life is my third passing encounter with a woman who looked suspiciously like she was hiking Tiehack. And voila, the first person I met at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur lives up Castle Creek and immediately knew two of my best friends from Little Annie’s. I still wasn’t sure why I was at Esalen, but now I was sure I belonged there.
And over the next week, as I dropped in and out of yoga, 12 Step Meetings, Byron Katie work and the wisdom of friends new and old, I realized the problem with “Find Your Beach” — be it in Manhattan, the Caribbean, or Aspen — is that most of us insist on bringing our own sand. That is, we have an expectation of what that beach will be; we have a possessive entitlement of what our beach should look and feel like; we have a preconception of who will populate it.
Nestled at Esalen, I considered the decades of free-thinkers who had pushed the expansion of consciousness in hopes that we could self-actualize (Abraham Maslow) with curiosity and joy (Richard P. Feynman) in an environment and ideology so suspiciously similar to Paepcke’s Aspen Idea that I’m going to term it collective consciousness. The Aspen Hall of Fame states, “In Walter’s own words, his vision for Aspen was ‘a community of peace’ with opportunities for man’s complete life ‘where he can earn a living, profit by healthy physical recreation, with facilities at hand for his enjoyment of art, music, and education.’”
Just as there are physical Blue Zones, so too are there mental Blue Zones, and sometimes, often perhaps, these places overlap. Aspen is a limitless place to pursue potential; it is a great place to “Have your next affair,” as the hilarious puppy poster exhorts; and it is also a beach to which developers from all over the world come with their sand pails, determined to remake the man-made islands of Dubai in our 7,908 foot high sky.
Which is why I’m so grateful to the concept of Surrender, repeatedly espoused by The Aspen Pledge our Chamber has so thoughtfully constructed. We neither need nor want you to “find your beach” or construct it by force, one $76.25M 1A sand pail at a time. We want you to enjoy our beach. Our home. Our oasis. On equal terms, locals and visitors alike, where we acknowledge that while the creative energy is changing (such is life), the views can be no less expansive; the sunsets no less remarkable; due to all the efforts and awed stillness of all the people on a narrow strip of land so pristine that some would argue you can’t even safely land a private jet on it anymore.