We were an hour north of Tucson International Airport when the mushrooms kicked in. I was in a shuttle van with an EDM aficionado from L.A. and another lady from Colorado, and, as if the devil himself was DJ-ing, “Hotel California” was playing on the radio. The thought occurred that a mushroom capsule might be a good idea to help with Thanksgiving in a recovery center (trauma plus depression), fresh off a plane from Central America.
Sierra Tucson bills itself as “the premier residential and outpatient treatment center in the nation.” Yet visit neighboring Miraval Resort — Sierra Tucson’s former campus — and you will quickly see the difference between what Sierra Tucson was, and what it is today (little on the ST website is truly operational, or available without surcharge). Treatment Magazine’s Ted Jackson wrote a 2009 article entitled, “Sierra Tucson’s Bill O’Donnell: The Birth of the High-End” outlining how recovery became big business, first intertwining with Steve Case of AOL fame then pivoting to the “wellness” industry when profitable syntax shifted.
The talk among patients is about where the money went — so astronomically high are our bar tabs, so stark the contrast in material quality and treatment offerings. One aptly remarked, “It’s like the sale put a siphon on top of this place and sucked up all our money.” This occurs when the nation’s premier treatment center has codependency issues with investment banks like Oppenheimer; addictive genes via a man most famous for bringing slot machines to Vegas (William T. O’Donnell, Sr.); and an abusive parent like Acadia Healthcare (whose sister facilities’ patients will often be referred to when leaving treatment, in order to complete rehab for rehab via PHPs and IOPs). In 2019, Acadia was ordered to pay the U.S. $17 million for defrauding Medicaid (which is no longer accepted), but that didn’t prevent an older lady next to me during my professional media hour from liquidating her Edward Jones account to foot the bill. In fact, a group of Acadia executives are touring the facility as I type, bringing Gucci bags to the cafeteria while scrolling their iPhones, not bothering to interact with providers or patients. Welcome to the business of recovery!
Prior to entry, a friend advised me to create a mantra for use when things began to feel overwhelming. I chose “inhale peace, exhale process.” When unable to respond to phone calls, another wrote, “I totally didn’t understand the extent of being in rehab. I’m picturing a Lindsay Lohan situation.” I was, too.
Here’s a snapshot: You’re locked in the equivalent of any major metro ER psych ward for the first day(s) while processing. Confiscated items include board shorts (drawstrings) and dental floss. You just got off a plane from Costa Rica. Rooms are shared, with twin beds, one steel toilet and a firehose shower where water comes straight down in a 2-inch jetstream, flooding the entire bathroom (the board shorts would have been helpful). There are no door frames or hooks, lest someone try to hang themselves. This does, however, help with fingertip pullups.
When cleared for the residential wing, it is possible to have a bracelet that lists your birthdate incorrectly and a medical chart that says you have a history of an opioid overdose and require Narcan, despite three days of attempts to correct these trivial clerical errors with serious real-world implications. Facilitators sometimes miss classes for auditoriums full of people, all of whom “still get credit for attending,” per the monitor. No healing — but plenty of credit, billed directly to the insurance company for Miraval resort rates.
While the process is FUBAR, the people at Sierra Tucson — patients and providers alike — are, for the most part, truly world-class, whether it’s the RN with a daughter vying for Olympic gymnastics, the late teen/early 20-something with family in Oaxaca who keeps my Spanish sharp, or the retired therapist who volunteers her time because she cares. We are — all of us — victims of the system, and that is a word you rarely hear me use.
This is also why the RNs started observing, “You understand that sometimes we have to fight the power,” and complimenting me, “I like how you advocate for yourself — more people here need to do that.” Other DOs hypothesized I was simply rude and have narcissistic clusters from using achievement to offset trauma. Like most things, the truth is probably in the middle.
The insidious tragedy is that many people are so medicated they could get a DUI walking down the hall, which doesn’t provide the ideal mental clarity to effectively advocate for their right to have a correct birthdate and medical chart or know they don’t have to hand over their credit card during their 30-minute “individual appointment” with the business office (unless you’re the 81-year-old whose credit card was stolen). The environment drives a requisite and aggressive behavioral overcorrection simply to ensure baseline services. I acknowledge that some — notably those who came in hot on substances — have expressed they got the help they needed. Everybody and every body is different, and every person has a path.
I kept Kobe’s advice (“do the simple stuff right”) in mind and started learning from the trans poets who write better than I do; accomplished therapists and military officers and former college baseball pitchers; strippers who possess more savvy and self-love than Sunday school teachers I know; homeless crooners from LA who could Love TKO Teddy Pendergrass himself. Also, people from the Roaring Fork Valley. These facilities are maps of America — needles and pills from New England; repression in the suburbs; violence in the cities; soldiers held POW by the VA; suicidal ideations driven by legalized depressants like alcohol running rampant; media trauma for all. I feel more optimistic about our nation’s future from the 22 year olds I’ve met here than from anything I’ve seen on TikTok or IG Live of late.
Throughout this process, I realized what I truly came here to kick: an addiction to progression (duplicitously disguised as growth) that has both given me a rich and active life in a wonderful place like Aspen and landed me squarely in Sierra Tucson.
The lyrics to “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu started bumping in agreement, and I walked away just like I left ultrarunning after finishing the Ouray 100 in 2017. Done. Not healthy, at this level, anymore. Not worth the experiences I’ve had in here, or the experiences I’ve put loved ones through, which are two-way streets ranging from destruction to humiliation, with some truly epic tales and adventures in the ellipsis. For the first time in my life, I could care less about my nickname, “Next Level.” What’s happening now, though — that’s worth full focus and presence. As are the seasonal SSRIs.