The week has been strangely haunting, as if a chasm slowly opened from the heart of Telluride and rapidly spread around the globe, from Aspen to Kathmandu and everywhere in between.
Last Monday I woke up, reached for my iPhone and did what any self-respecting Aspenite and Twitter employee would do: read the first Tweet in my feed, from Ted Mahon. He shared a link from The Himalayan Times, reporting that Hilaree Nelson had gone missing on Manaslu as her life and adventure partner Jim Morrison skied from the summit, captioning it, “Let’s hope for a good outcome here.”
In that instant, I realized I had conflated hope with optimism for much of my life. I stopped doing that Monday, when one of the greatest athletes, advocates, alpinists and aspirational humans of a generation went missing near the summit of Manaslu, an 8,163-meter Himalayan peak and the eighth-highest mountain in the world.
Soon, texts and phone calls and mountain-bike rides were full of friends near and far who lobbied and worked with Nelson and Protect Our Winters. People who knew her, who admired her. People who intuitively understood what no one wanted to verbalize, because maybe, maybe. Hope.
It was Hilaree Nelson, after all. If she fell into a crevasse, as initial reports indicated, that was potentially safer than being exposed in the Death Zone, especially if she had supplemental oxygen and was relatively uninjured. Joe Simpson was left for dead and resurrected himself with “Touching the Void” — it is foolish to count out the 6 inches between the ears of humans with the requisite mixture of humility and audacity to devote their lives to transcending limits, and Nelson had a litany of “firsts” to her name.
Yet the next 48 hours held more acceptance than optimism. Nelson spoke at the 2019 Aspen Ideas Festival for the session, “Is 40 the New 20 for Pro Athletes?” And then in December that year, she and Morrison spoke at the North American premiere of “Lhotse,” held at the Wheeler Opera House to commemorate their historic descent. It was an event I thoroughly enjoyed.
Shortly after, Chris Ballard wrote a Feb. 6, 2020, Sports Illustrated article, “Love and Lhotse,” chronicling the heartbreaking amounts of grief, gumption, trauma and tenacity that united and propelled Nelson and Morrison. On Sept. 28, 2022, Freddie Wilkinson penned a definitive legacy piece for National Geographic, “Hilaree Nelson notched many firsts in a life of high-altitude adventures.” Both articles are worth your time, as is the 22-minute, 50-second Vimeo film, “Lhotse.”
Enough of us have lost people we love who died “doing what they love most” to know that phrase is B.S. If death and taxes are the only certitudes in life, the only truism is that no human wants to die. Nelson herself was quoted saying as much, in a soundbite from the film “Fine Lines” (2019) that we watched one week ago. I cannot get it to stop reverberating inside my head.
No one thinks, “I died doing what I love.” I’ve heard the last words of heroes who died doing what they love and can assure you of this: You cannot die “doing what you love.” You can, however, die loving, and the best often do.
From his book on Pat Tillman, “Where Men Win Glory,” I paraphrase Jon Krakauer: “... the valor of mythical gods was cheapened by the fact that they were immortal. The very nature of courage, the piece argued, was that one could fail, that time was finite, that there was real risk. Immortality, by definition, eliminates risk, instead creating a perpetual Groundhog Day. Therefore, courageous mortals are in fact more than gods, for what they risk can never be replaced.”
That sentiment is both beautiful and overly romanticized in the communities in which we try to make sense, comprehensible calculus, from incomprehensible loss.
The truth is that what we risk can never be replaced, and many people in mountain communities risk (at least physically) more in an “average” week or month than 99% of the planet does in a lifetime, which is part of the reason our “marble jars” (Jeb Corliss reference) often run out sooner.
Nelson understood this. The National Geographic profile opens with her thoughts on this complicated equation. The only thing I can imagine that’s worse than a life spent losing the irreplaceable Hilaree Nelsons in our communities is a life without worthy risk — and we still die.
We are all irreplaceable humans. What we choose to risk to develop and optimize ourselves — our talents, our passions, our dreams, our gifts — in order to balance lighting the way for others and finding personal satisfaction is part of the lesson and legacy left in Telluride and around the world this week.
Famed mountaineer Ueli Steck, who, like Nelson, fell from the apex of his professional arc and perished on Nuptse in 2017, summarized his ethos as follows: “That’s not a limit! I’m just faster than the others, but that’s exactly not the point.”
I center on that. Peace is found in personal satisfaction, not comparison. So whenever the soundbites and voices and faces start to echo a little too loudly, I ask myself the question that best represents why people like Nelson are eternal inspirations to me. Am I appropriately using calculated risk to optimize my talents, passions and perspectives to both live a life and die a death that only I can?
In the Danny Way documentary “Waiting for Lightning,” Laird Hamilton muses, “I think Danny wants his boy to see him be all the man he is, and that means do what he does. Not like, ‘Oh now that I have my son, I’m not going to ride the giant ramp.’ I don’t think so.” In Lhotse, Nelson expressed a similar sentiment, hoping her passion would lead her boys to view her not just as their mom, but as “their mom, plus.”
Nelson showed her two teenage boys — and the world — how to be human, plus. That’s why, from NPR to the The Himalayan Times, a world now knows the name of “the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation,” per The North Face athlete profile.
In both life and death, Hilaree Nelson was alternately peerless and human. Superwoman, yet still blood and bone. She had the courage to consistently choose to show this. So can each of us.
