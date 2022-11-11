Most people in mountain towns are notorious for having legs of iron, VO2 maxes higher than the altitude at which they live, endurance abilities that make even the winner of Boogie’s Buddy Race an EPO suspect worthy of the crosshairs of Travis Tygart — and noodles for arms. Maya Rudolph’s character of Lucy Flerng in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy (2017) hilariously nailed the aesthetic: “Cyclists are hunks, with the upper body of an alien and the downstairs of a horse.”
Yet from a structural standpoint, building a durable body capable of taking the stresses to which we subject it is one of the most important things a mountain athlete can do. I will forever be an advocate of three to five days a week of compound movements and Olympic lifts in a real, old-school gym, like The Gym of Aspen in Obermeyer Place.
To offset the LSD (long, slow-distance) activities that govern many of our pursuits, explosive movements like power cleans will shock and balance the system. When one spends the better part of most days of the year wearing a 10- or 20-pound backpack, a regimen of weighted pull-ups comes in handy. To better absorb the impact of motorcycle and mountain-bike crashes, it helps to have proportional muscle mass and a strong, linked posterior chain and musculoskeletal system fed by deadlifts. The list of benefits is endless.
But what I most love about going to The Gym of Aspen is that it’s kind of like riding RFTA — it’s where you meet the people who make our town turn. Save your Insta selfies for Jean-Robert’s or The Meadows. The Gym of Aspen has the most diverse cross-section of people I have ever met in one setting in this town. It’s a great place to practice your Spanish, catch the Escobar bouncers before their shifts, hear the music that fuels the workouts of DJ Naka G, or see firsthand what Derek Johnson is doing with his second act and why he was such a great coach for high school kids. You can meet new friends, score Belly Up tickets, discuss the merits of a Hippie Flip on a powder day and find cool Texans, all in a facility with bumper plates.
Anyone who can sustain life in Aspen has an extra gear of grit, from VCs to viscounts. One doesn’t have to agree with the politics or principles of her/his/their neighbors to begrudgingly acknowledge this and find some common ground. Most people do this occupationally, in a way that is related to the mountains in which we live.
Since 2007, Vince Contreras, the owner of The Gym of Aspen, has survived as a bodybuilder in a Barbie town. Like any survivor, his arc hasn’t always been graceful, and like anyone living in a small town, the falls were often public and scrutinized from glass houses.
But with that extra gear of grit, he stayed and created a community: an unlikely outpost of second chances and people who related to the mountains in a different way, right in the heart of town. Here, you were more likely to run into a bodybuilder eating dry oatmeal for contest prep than you were a scantily clad ultrarunner who considered Gu a solid food and Clif bars dessert.
You were more likely to meet the people who bused tables at restaurants and worked maintenance on the mountains than those who skied every day. “Prison-fit” workouts were expertly done by people who had actually been institutionalized, soldiers to stunt men to swindlers.
A band of high schoolers would congregate for hours, navigating adolescence as they tried to figure out where they fit and how they related to their peer groups who were off with AVSC, exploring different ways to become and stay fit while attempting to decipher text messages and Snaps from girls in their class, looking for identity and meaning and a template for masculinity. All in a town like Aspen, where perception and privilege is so wildly skewed that a place like The Gym of Aspen is requisite for a grounding in reality.
Maybe I’m projecting my own high school experiences in weight rooms onto the posse I always saw in The Gym of Aspen. But I was always happy to see Contreras or Johnson giving pointers on knee alignment and form and the fundamentals that can build the foundation for a life of activity, like Rufus Reyes and others did for me in Brighton, Colorado. And now where do those kids who don’t fit with their AVSC peers go?
Contreras had a stroke this summer, and weeks later he was back in the gym, mopping the floors late at night so clean you could eat off them, despite only being able to move half his body. And then a few days ago, unbeknownst to me, I did my last workout at The Gym. I hopped a plane and returned home a week later to learn the doors had shut for good. That’s how most good things end in this life — abruptly. The first thing I did was leave Contreras a voice note:
“A good gym is like a foundation for life, and you have had, for the almost eight years I’ve been in Aspen, the best gym in Aspen, IMO — and I don’t mean just by a price point. I mean the people, the vibe, the cleanliness, the equipment, the fact that you’ve got bumper plates ... the local crew in there. You take pride in it, and it’s exceptional and it’s the best in town and one of the best I’ve ever been to in the world. It’s been such a huge part of my time in Aspen and the community, friends, people I’ve been able to meet. Thank you for providing that.”
Contreras may be the proverbial bull in the china shop that is Aspen, having first made waves here in 2007 by ingeniously passing out hot pink flyers advertising his massage services to those whose idea of a workout is hiking Housewife Hill. Little about Contreras’ look ever gelled with mountain-town stereotypes, from the Nike SB hats to the 21-inch biceps. But he made the Aspen experience of myself and countless others a better, more original one.
I met my accountant, Steve Marolt, in that gym, which also led to many interesting backcountry ski and dirtbike discussions. I met military and private security professionals who challenged my political beliefs. Every wedding I’ve been to in the past year has been DJ’d by Naka G. I slipped into Sterling at 1 a.m. during X Games because the bouncer was a gym buddy. I learned new areas of Mexico to explore. The gym sheltered me, kept me sane and gave me a 6:30 a.m. shower when I was homeless during the pandemic.
Contreras made the full 8 seconds of his ride as a bodybuilder and a bull — this town has always had too much fine china, anyway.