On Dec. 27, 2016, The Aspen Times published an op-ed penned by SkiCo CEO Mike Kaplan entitled “We’re still here.” The entire piece is succinct and superb, and if I had to choose a thesis line, it would be this: “I believe this election was more about dissatisfaction with government than it was about ideology.” So began (or continued) SkiCo’s earnest push to use both capital and progressive ideology to directly impact government and policy, increasingly driving awareness and action through the use of art.
In 2018, SkiCo partnered with Denver-based creative agency Karsh Hagan for its “The Aspen Way” campaign, centering on the four core values of love, unity, community and respect. The stated goal was, “To stand out from the sea of expected ski advertising conventions and set Aspen-Snowmass apart by finding unexpected, authentic ways to connect with past and future guests.” The words were concepted and executed as art installations atop the four mountains, and I for one enjoyed the reminder of “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” and Rick James’ Unity ring every time I skinned Tiehack.
Fast-forward to the present. SkiCo has installed Roaring Fork Valley artist Chris Erickson’s “melted gondola car” atop Aspen Mountain, part of a climate action campaign in conjunction with Protect Our Winters (POW). The art piece represents a warming climate, and is thoroughly explained in the pages of the Dec. 15 edition of this paper. One day prior, Tom Neville wrote an article in the New York Times entitled “Fires, Landslides, Lack of Snow: The Ski Industry Girds for Battle.” In a LinkedIn post, SkiCo Senior Vice President of Sustainability Auden Schendler reminded readers, “The Times focuses its tractor beam on climate and skiing. Note: contrary to the concluding lines, this issue is not about the carbon resorts create or use. It’s about how they do or don’t wield power to drive policy, politics and movements. I will only say this 1,000 more times. ...”
Large-scale extreme weather events are rampant, from the recent blizzard warning and flash flooding in Hawaii to deadly tornadoes across the plains and Midwest (notably Kentucky, technically the Southeast) to the fact that Eagle Hill cannot be safely skied on Dec. 17 or that the soft opening of the Alpine Room, situated at 10,486 feet, is still delayed because of lack of snow. The issue is not whether there is an “average” amount of precipitation around the world, but rather, the fact that these quantities are increasingly being satisfied via extreme weather events instead of consistent patterns (nor is there often an acceptable average, but I digress). Whether one chooses to believe in “climate change” or not similarly misses the point. Life is not static, and as former U.K. Prime Minister Harold Wilson quipped, “He who rejects change is the architect of decay. The only human institution which rejects progress is the cemetery.”
This does not, however, mean that entrenched institutions and power structures with interests to protect (economic, social and otherwise) will not attempt to hit the snooze button for as long as possible. Spoiler alert: We are all, in our own ways, guilty of hitting the proverbial snooze button, both individually and collectively, and we all often seek to protect our own interests. SkiCo does this too, believe it or not. We are human, and it takes conscious intent and awareness to rise above our basic programming, which is comfort and stasis. It takes intent and work to change, with the pace of change. As Timothy Leary said, “You’re only as young as the last time you changed your mind.”
One day we, like all species, will become extinct. Alternatively, we may be occupying a multi-planet civilization fueled by Dogecoin and Time’s 2021 Person of the Year, but in either scenario it is unlikely any of us reading this paper lives to see the day a gondola actually melts atop Ajax. As I grow older, I increasingly believe in the importance of hitting the snooze button on the inevitable in principled ways; that sometimes intent both matters and carries further downstream than initial impact. That’s all life is, really — how unselfishly and consciously we use our time while hitting the snooze button before the final wake-up bell.
This brings us back to why “We’re still here,” to art as advocacy and a policy tool, from Karsh Hagan to a melted gondola car and POW partnership. I admit that I am not a fan of the melting gondola car. Its red base spills contorted plastic and metal over my views of Hayden and the Elks in a way I find bizarrely reminiscent of the Stones’ tongue and lips logo, which means I find the exhibit doubly offensive as it mars both favorite mountains and a favorite band. I want the whole thing painted black, but even the lyrics to this song suggest a justification for a call to awareness: “Maybe then, I’ll fade away, and not have to face the facts. It’s not easy facing up, when your whole world is black.” This is exactly what the installation does, its positive and progressive intention offsetting its (in my humble opinion) poor execution: It makes us face up, even if I would rather visit the Warhol exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum than see a twisted hunk atop Ajax. And when we face up, we can, as Schendler suggests, choose to wield power to drive policy, politics and movements.
Fundamentally, my definition of art is simply “expression.” This can be how one walks down the street, speaks, writes, dresses, skis or sculpts — anything uniquely created is art. Expression that generates discussion, advocacy and change — however incremental — of the nature Schendler espouses, that is the power of art. Make your own art. Face up and hit snooze.
