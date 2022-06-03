Mexico has always been a springboard for me, a jumping-off point to the “real adventure.” My first trip abroad in 2005 involved a series of chicken buses from Cancun to Chetumal to Belize City; my 2007 sojourn was solely to make a cash payment for a direct flight to Cuba; and in 2015 one of my first dates with an ex was to crash a wedding in Cabo. I don’t have anything against Mexico — I’ve just always been headed somewhere else.
Through this recurring column, however, I’ve had a few folks in Sayulita and Baja reach out to me, and life recently aligned in such a manner that I found myself living the immortal lyrics to “Mexican Radio” by Wall of Voodoo: “I’m on a wavelength far from home / I feel a hot wind on my shoulder / I dial it in from south of the border.”
Daniel Claytor — my personal Oscar Zeta Acosta — and I again coordinated schedules, sent smoke signals and dropped into the pregnant present, believing that travel collapses timelines, synthesizes lessons and resurrects in a way that no other experience on Earth can replicate. We rented a house in the hills and spent a week — a lifetime — recognizing, respecting and recommitting to our avant-garde paths. There are no white picket fences or U.S.-based mortgage payments in our pasts or futures. And yeah, I have kids, but they’re 25 and 30 and enable my escapades. They give me perspective and support and love: The reason to be a role model, not a reflection on what my life might have been without them.
Daniel and I are getting older and wiser (more foolish) by the minute, feeling younger yet knowing that the Jamaican proverb “once a man, twice a baby” is coming for us, too: watching friends and lovers searching for footholds and stability and reassurance that this life is not fragile, fickle and fleeting. This holy grail will never be found, so I focus my Quixotic efforts on more worthwhile windmills. Meanwhile, Freddie Mercury is howling the words to “Under Pressure” and “Hammer to Fall” and the majority of the world turns on the TV, watches the stock tickers and roots in as much comfort as they can find. We are tempted to do this, too. When it’s not peaceful in the lineup, it’s a terrifying paddle out with lung-busting hold downs in the ocean of life. Who in their right mind doesn’t occasionally crave the simplicity of 2.5 and a night of Netflix?
We are only waiting for the next wave, recognizing that no one can ride any given wave (kids, careers, partners, etc.) for more than a few seconds — or minutes if you’re really fortunate — but that the sea’s natural state is calm, and if you learn to live in the ocean you don’t need to mentally chain yourself to any one wave.
As Andre Nickatina’s raps fill the casa and we learn to live without the things confiscated in customs (casualties of carelessness con nuestro equipaje), Daniel encourages — exhorts — me to embrace the literal and metaphorical space and stillness of our perch in Sayulita. He tells me that what makes a great beat in hip hop, what gives a song rhythm and life and flow and meaning is not the 808 or the lyric, it’s the timing of the space between beats. He tells me to listen to Nickatina rap on “Train With No Love” and “take it from someone in his mid-40s, kid: apply that space to your life, now, and I promise the next beat will hit so hard the house shakes.”
Now my iPhone clock reads 00:00 28 May 2022 — en punto — and a hellacious lunar cycle of loss is concluding and we are standing outside our condo in Guadalajara. I get a hug from a best friend in the first minutes of my 38th year, a day that started and ended with tears, because space can do that, too. Later that morning we’re blasting a rental car at 180 kilometers per hour to Tequila, Mexico. I’m standing in La Capilla (“The Chapel”), the oldest bar in the pueblo, and we have met my friend from Aspen, Matt Lanning, who has taken us on a tequila tour de force. We meet the people and places in Mexico where he has lived and worked, and a dive bar full of people bursts into song, singing me feliz cumpleaños, and we are belting the lyrics to “El Rey” by Vicente Fernandez and Bad Bunny beats bump.
And this, this is the space between whoever I was, whoever I am, whoever I will be. Mexico is no longer a waystation between the U.S. and Central America, South America and the Caribbean for me. It is the literal “space between” these worlds — a country, a place and a people that has defined my adult life with every layover or cash-only Cuba caper.
The plane banked away from Mexico, headed north, and I realized that the space between is the most stable home any of us will ever know, if we can only embrace it.