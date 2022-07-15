Colombia is the perfect combination of the Caribbean, Central and South America. There are signs in the 5.5 mile-long tunnel connecting the Jose Maria Cordova International Airport to the city of Medellin telling people to increase their speed. In Dibulla, the surf hits so hard during the nightly storms that the bungalow — 50 yards from the water — shakes. I met another expat who is married to a Colombiana while in line to board my flight from Miami, having commented on his Social Distortion shirt and tattoos, later learning that we had the United States Military Academy at West Point in common. The gas station attendant informed me that I owed sesenta-nueve mil COP, then flashed a playful smile and laughingly said that 69 was a great number. The culture is fast, sensual and rhythmic. Spanish has a different cadence and slang than in other parts of the world. Whether it was Medellin laying Vegas and NYC both to waste in terms of energy and access or tiny towns in Guajira where I would journal “peace is when you sleep with open windows and unlocked doors on a Colombian beach,” my friend Daniel and I were enjoying the flow.
And then the signs started to mount, fairly quickly: We realized that in a quest for endless summer, we forgot to factor that it’s winter in South America, significantly impacting everything from vitamin D to overnight temps at 8,500 feet to landslides and flooding in coastal areas, all on primitive dirt roads. Twice, the road to our home in the mountains was closed due to landslides. Heading to the beach, we received a voice note from our hostess that “It’s not a cyclone, but it is pouring, and right now there are rivers going through the streets. I don’t know if it’s advisable to come here right now, but the way to come here is …”
Of course we went. And the reward was that journal entry about peace and one of the more unique, remote and magical places I have ever seen on this planet, with even better people. A charming, cosmopolitan hostess who is Colombiana by way of Seattle had a team who provided excellent cuisine and conversation, occasionally fueled by aguardiente. Yet we could sense that, while we belonged here, we also needed to leave.
Daniel observed, “Life brought us to a soft place to deliver some stern lessons: It’s a worthwhile challenge to stop and step back.”
We did just that, pivoting immediately, listening to our intuition. On our last day, we decided to see the flamingos, an easy exit and unique experience, making the most of the time we had.
There are around a quarter-million flamingos in the world, and the population is in decline, although the species is not yet considered endangered. Flamingos’ only line of defense is their powerful legs, allowing them to seemingly run across the water and fly away from predators. Visitors to Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos, (80% of whom are Colombians on holiday during the rainy season), can see these fascinating creatures courtesy of a tour in a small boat. The sanctuary sits outside the town of Camarones on the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia’s Caribbean region, with Venezuela and the infamous Darien Gap to Panama both nearby.
On our drive home from the tour, we were twice ordered “baja su auto” at gunpoint by policia, once being instructed to drive the vehicle down increasingly desolate roads (with an armed escort in the backseat) to stop in an enclosed parqueado where six armed men wanted to have a word with us. Over the course of roughly 30 minutes that felt like one elongated second, people and places and faces cycled through my brain. I was disappointed I didn’t have more control and ability to influence the outcome, if this was going to be the end. I was grateful, even then, for what life had been to that moment, including the fact that I was able to be in Colombia with a best friend.
Yada yada yada we walked out of it — part luck, part experience, part Providence, part it wasn’t our time, part quick thinking and Colombian connections. As we drove back, I marveled at the role technology and our occupations played in freeing us, at the fact that we just had an experience far too many Black and Latino people have in the United States. I understood and appreciated that one of the things that makes travel beautiful and valuable — even when it’s ugly — is that it is an equalizer with the ability to turn every curious seeker into an instant flamingo, stoking embers of empathy. I wrestled with the fact that, mere days before in Akron, Ohio, 25 year-old Jayland Walker caught 60 bullets in the back for a similar event to the one we faced in Colombia.
The world did not — does not — make sense.
I (and many readers of this publication) have the privilege — the absolute, insane, mind-boggling privilege — of being able to go to another continent and survive not one, but two encounters with “aqui, la ley es diferente” policia under questionable circumstances, while Jayland Walker, an unarmed DoorDash driver with no criminal record, did not make it home in Ohio.
As I moved through the Santa Marta, Bogota, Houston and Aspen airports, I thought about Philando Castile, John Crawford III, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Jayland Walker. Some shopped. Some ate Skittles. Some played. All probably had fear. All met the same end.
I thought about flamingos. I came to no conclusions, no tidy phrases with which to tie up a column and deliver a pragmatic perspective and considered optimism. In Colombia, I was so preoccupied with the rare grace, majesty and beauty of how flamingos move and run, I forgot to inquire about the context for why they run. I only learned this fact after returning to Aspen.
In Colombia, I stopped once. I continued driving once. I spoke Spanish once. I spoke no Spanish once. Each time, I made judgment calls specific to the situations, to the best of my experience and abilities. Each time, I had healthy fear, and not necessarily because I did anything wrong. This was not my first or fifth time in such a situation, from Nepal to Western Sahara to Honduras to Colombia to Jamaica. After each time — I’m here. I’m here thinking about flamingos. About privilege. About context. And now you are, too.
It’s easy to not understand why flamingos run — or to fault them for running — if you’ve never been near the waters they inhabit. And still, I’m here, as a tourist, while the real flamingos are gone, trending endangered.