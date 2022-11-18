The art of life is timing: knowing when to hold on, when to let go, when to leave the party, when to speak, when to stay silent. This has been a difficult lesson for me to learn, as my life has often played out more like the Warren Zevon song, “I Was in the House When the House Burned Down.”
For years, I have had dual residency: the distinction of living in the houses that are Aspen and Twitter — where, until the aptly named Red Wedding on Nov. 4 (New York Times: “Confusion and Frustration Reign as Elon Musk Cuts Half of Twitter’s Staff”), I led executive search for product, design and research. It wasn’t my first bloodshed, having previously survived a layoff of an additional 30% or so of my organization in June.
This column is not an analysis of that saga, which began in April and on a daily basis for the subsequent seven months. It was during that time that my colleagues and I were in the headlines of the world in a way that would lead ousted-CFO Ned Segal to remark — despite a more-than $25 million exit package — “pulled on every mental muscle I’ve developed in 48 years.”
Rather, this is a reflection on the parallel paths Aspen, Twitter and many other entities of which I have been privileged to play a part in have taken throughout my lifetime. I do not believe Twitter is “over” anymore than I believe Aspen is “over,” although today they are both effectively privatized LLCs.
Aspen, like Twitter, is a hyper-local enclave of roughly 7,000 residents (TWTR had 7,500 employees) that occupies a disproportionate share of the global social stage. In both cases, people often love to hate us, want to be part of their estimation of “it,” and publish their opinions and images of their perceptions of our community in everything from Instagram to The New Yorker, Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair.
The tagline for Twitter was, “It’s what’s happening.” The same could be said for Aspen. Former and short-lived The Aspen Times’ editor Andrew Travers’ article in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen” Aug. 18, 2022) expertly knit together the relationship between a Soviet-born developer (Vladislav Doronin); local tycoons and a related Supreme Court justice (Jeff and Neil Gorsuch); journalism; private enterprise; economic inequality; and warfare — arguably both class and country.
And now Elon is going all 1A on Twitter, with the second-largest investor in the deal being a kingdom — Saudi Arabia — linked to dismembering Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi with a bone saw during his visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. So much for Elon being a “free speech absolutist” moderating the world’s public square. That’s the type of “truth is stranger than fiction” drama that also occurred with Spider Sabich and Ted Bundy in Aspen. Perhaps also Gorsuch Haus, but I digress.
What I’m suggesting, surprisingly, is not that Doronin and Elon were both looking for places to park their wealth while screwing over the people and places they said they wanted to help, but that life is rarely that simple, especially when emotions are high and one’s livelihood is at stake. If you want to be part of “what’s happening” — whether in Aspen or at Twitter — you have to be willing to be part of what’s happening.
It has been the privilege of my lifetime to be part of communities like Aspen, Twitter, Red Bull Media House, West Point and others. What’s more, I rarely print the names of my favorite, most-intimate people and places — they’re not logo stamps. From travel to tech, I have lived, worked with, loved and shared adventures with some of the most capable and crazy people on this planet. And when the ax fell on me and the texts and calls started to roll in from all over the world, these people who occupied “lightning-in-a-bottle” magic moments with me at various stages of my life reminded me of a simple truth.
The moments aren’t supposed to last; they wouldn’t be magic if they did. But while the moments pass, the magic never dies.
This is how the dissolution of a company like Red Bull Media House — which dropped one man from space in 2012 and briefly broke the internet — today constitutes the creative leadership of Space Perspective, the world’s first spaceflight experience for the layperson. Magic has a multiplier effect when people stick together through circumstance, from Aspen’s “Quiet Years” to “Aspen Adam [Frisch]” making the town proud in the 2022 District 3 House race, regardless of outcome. Again — dream a bigger dream.
If you are part of a tight-knit group of people working towards something like dropping someone from the stratosphere; inclusive and civil dialogue for 8 billion people while perched on the bleeding edge of tech (let’s not forget platforms such as Vine and Periscope, now more recognizable in the forms of TikTok and streaming video, were first acquired by Twitter); living abroad in a close-knit community of expats during a pandemic; or living in an ever-evolving cosmopolitan adventure and intellectual playground like Aspen, things are going to change — and change dramatically.
To expect otherwise would be to ski or ride the same trail for decades, becoming expert at the features yet arrogantly expecting them to not erode or evolve. That is what most humans do, because we have goldfish brains and accompanying lifespans. Most people do not want growth — they just want user growth, whether that’s daily active users (DAUs, in tech speak) for Twitter or hotel beds full in Aspen.
Yet if we can zoom out and take the macro perspective, we will heed the always wise words of Roger Marolt in his latest column: “We can’t see ghosts, but we can gaze in wonder at what’s left of the places where they lived, imagining them walking the same streets we do today. In that, there is a connection worth preserving.”
There is, I believe, a way to have both. Elon and Jack; Buglione and Braudis; progress and preservation. The way starts by letting go, recognizing when your particular moment is up — maybe not forever, but for now. There is a peace that comes with accepting your contribution for what it has been. This magic moment is the one you are in. It is alternately infinite and already gone. It is in our best interests to recognize when our moment is up before the house burns down.
Sometimes — most times — you have to let your relationship with a person or place go, to allow it to evolve into the even-more beautiful thing it can become. I’m rooting for Elon, Doronin, 1A, Twitter, Buglione and all the others — not with my vote, and no longer with my talents, yet with the best part of me. I believe in evolution, whether I understand each stage or not: I’ve built a life and career pursuing progression, and it would be hypocritical of me to reject change just because it affects me in an uncomfortable way.
Sometimes happiness is simply riding the lightning and watching money talk foolishly to time while living in an eternal magic moment with the people who make places, from Aspenites to Tweeps; from Central America to Los Angeles. If you’re reading these words, thank you for the ride of a lifetime.