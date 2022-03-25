One of my favorite theologians is Abraham Joshua Heschel, a Polish-American rabbi, professor of mysticism, civil rights leader and leading philosopher of the 20th century. Heschel said, “Our goal should be to live life in radical amazement … get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted. Everything is phenomenal; everything is incredible; never treat life casually. To be spiritual is to be amazed.”
If the definition of being spiritual is living in a state of wonderment, Aspen is a modern-day Eden. Yet even among neighbors who get more radical than Bodhi (Swayze, 1991), when living in an environment where there’s always a “next” — be it a pop-up store or a new line — it’s scarily easy to take gifts for granted and assume status quo.
This week I’m especially reminded of centenary agreements, things most of us never have to consider because they last just longer than the average human lifespan. A famous example is the Panama Canal. In 1903, the Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gave the U.S. exclusive possession of the Panama Canal in exchange for $10 million and annual payments, an arrangement that lasted until the late 1970s. In September 1978, a one-vote margin in the U.S. Senate agreed to return control of the canal to Panama December 31, 1999 (Torrijos-Carter treaties, aka Panama Canal Treaty). It’s worth noting that the Neutrality Treaty guarantees permanent neutrality of the Canal and authorizes the United States to use force to keep it open, something President Bush (H.W., 41) used to rationalize the 1989 invasion of Panama after Noriega was indicted in the U.S. on drug charges and threatened to seize control of the Canal. This might make one question the actual versus symbolic merit of many treaties, but I digress, because I’d rather discuss a 1989 “treaty” in Aspen.
In 1989, as the U.S. was invading Panama, the Aspen Chapel board and the Aspen Jewish Congregation (AJC) came to a 99-year agreement that gave the AJC two representative seats on the Aspen Chapel board in exchange for a permanent space for services, events and offices. Over the years, the AJC generously contributed anywhere from 33-40% of the chapel’s maintenance and operating costs, until pandemic-related hardships (for both congregations, presumably) led the AJC to decline to contribute to a new roof for the chapel, and ultimately to file a lawsuit in August 2021. Meanwhile, repeated mediation attempts have failed, and the Aspen Chapel Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to file for Chapter 11. I’ll leave the details to the well-documented reports in this paper (“Aspen Jewish Congregation files suit against Aspen Chapel in Pitkin County Court” August 2, 2021; Local news in brief, March 23, 2022).
What interests me is the concept of Tzedakah, a Hebrew word for charity that often has a moral or ethical imperative. Perhaps most interestingly, this concept of social justice must be done with someone else, it cannot simply be given “to.” Taking things one semantic step further, the Hebrew word for giving is the palindrome “natan,” thus encouraging people to remember that the concept of charity is about receiving as much as it is about giving, both things done in concert with fellow humans.
For more than 30 years, the Aspen Chapel and AJC did just this, offering the community a nondenominational house of worship, meditation and unique local events. Today, the AJC is suing the Aspen Chapel and has plans to develop a separate house of worship and school near the Brush Creek Intercept Lot. This piqued my curiosity because when I was homeless for a minute in 2020, I learned about the Intercept Lot’s other name: the “Intersketch Lot,” so named for its homeless community and various goings-on. Pitkin County applied a more euphemistic term, coining it the “Safe Open Space” (SOS), but by October 2021 it was set to close. It was the Aspen Chapel that stepped up and agreed to house 18 homeless people from Nov. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. Alas, funding issues were already presenting, and the Aspen Chapel was forced to discontinue this offering December 24, 2021.
I do not know all the ins and outs of valley politics and failed mediations currently resulting in (likely) several hundred thousand dollars of court costs with no monetary damages sought, just the validation from a magistrate’s binary judgment of right and wrong. I do suspect it is both easier and more cost effective to jointly repair a roof and share space than it is to construct another house of worship and have both parties paying legal fees — fees that will then not be used for repair or construction. I also know the reason I could never win an argument with my ex-wife holds true in all disputes. Right when I was convinced I was infallibly, righteously right (finally!), she would drop a Jamaican proverb from her grandmother: “No matter how flat you make a pancake, there are still two sides.”
Meanwhile, a goodwill interfaith agreement to “mutually maintain and use certain religious facilities located at 77 Meadowood Drive … for a period of 99 years” has gone bust in one-third of the time, along with everything else near the roundabout these days, it seems. In the interim, a homeless encampment is evicted first from the SOS /Intersketch Lot (depending on if you’re reading these words from your house on Red Mountain or in the back of a 4Runner) and the Aspen Chapel had to evacuate its homeless refugees Christmas Eve instead of in spring after our winter weather. And we’re about to get a new house of worship and school at the end of our Sky Mountain mountain-bike loop because too few people seem to have enough money to peacefully coexist (#protip: this costs $0), and too many people have more than enough money to file lawsuits and build new structures for everyone except the people who need them most (or at least enough capital to outsource the previously approved building project…).
This is why we can’t have nice things.
The things in life most worth having — the “radical amazement” and true spirituality to which Heschel referred — these things cannot be bought. They can only be admired and appreciated, and the Aspen Chapel and AJC both helped our community do just that for decades, for which I am thankful. The Aspen Chapel will be less without the AJC, and the AJC will be less without the Aspen Chapel, and this saddens me.
Especially in a place as “economically resourced” as our valley, there is a moral imperative to share and give these gifts, jointly — to Jews and Gentiles, locals and tourists, homeless and housed, hedonists and heathens, snowboarders and skiers. Such is the doctrine of Heschel, and the concept of tzedakah, and it worked to truly impressive ends for more than 30 years.
Shmegegge.
