I’ll never forget the first time I was asked in Aspen, “What do you do in the community?” It wasn’t a judgmental tone or inquiry per se, but it had a specific intonation, much like someone asking, “How long have you been in the valley?” The response to any answer less than “My ancestors are the Ute Indians who discovered this area 800 years before the first prospectors in 1879, and we call the terrain the ‘Shining Mountains,’ not the Elks” is of course a disapproving nod, jaded sigh and — after consulting an abacus — notification that the inquiring individual has been living here since the War of 1812. It’s almost as if there is no right answer, like we’re a town of undergrad students perpetually being asked our major at a college party, and if it’s anything less than pre-law or pre-med (which are not, in point of fact, majors as much as they are drunken declarations of projected parental aspirations for future ski bums), we’re aloof losers destined for failure. If only I could sign a letter to the editor as “Andrew Parrott, Esq., Snowmass Village resident (part-time), Harvard ‘63, Yale Law School ‘86, INSEAD (Executive) MBA 2019, ski bum, eco warrior, entrepreneur, advocate for the sustainable development of 1A, Twin Lakes, Main Street and the Roundabout.”
In seriousness, comparison is not only the thief of joy, it’s a pointless exercise in ego, especially in a valley as accomplished as ours (see “Suck at the highest level” July 9, 2021). This is why I love the question “What do you do in the community?” Sure, it might be a bit of a challenge, and it implies some level of judgment, but it also confers equal parts curiosity and accountability. It’s an invitation to self-assess and be/do better.
To be a member of a community is to have civic responsibility and a footprint in said community. No matter what one does — or does not do — we are members of a larger organism. And our contribution matters, our ripple effects are felt. We each have a unique note to play, “cargo to deliver,” per a recent Roaring Fork Insight meditation and discussion. It’s serious business, but it’s best when executed lightly.
The world over, many — if not most — people are concerned with identity politics, to the detriment of all. Aspen is a great microcosm of this, and I am not going to belabor the point of how terribly our local economy and community is suffering, from Bamboo Bear closing to the St. Regis handing out $100 vouchers because there’s not enough staff to clean the rooms to the fact that every time I ride a moto through Lenado only to be greeted by an empty Woody Creek Tavern patio but an Insta feed assuring me the Polaroids are still up, I want to cry. Yet Aspen is a microcosm of the United States, as well. And if we draw analogies between Paepcke and Berger’s “Aspen Ideal” and the Declaration of Independence as equally idealistic — perhaps even ultimately unattainable — yet wholly worthwhile goals to perpetually pursue, we might get a better sense of how to contribute to our community.
In her novel “On Beauty,” Zadie Smith exhorts readers to “Stop worrying about your identity and concern yourself with the people you care about, ideas that matter to you, beliefs you can stand by, tickets you can run on. Intelligent humans make those choices with their brain and hearts and they make them alone. The world does not deliver meaning to you. You have to make it meaningful … and decide what you want and need and must do. It’s a tough, unimaginably lonely and complicated way to be in the world. But that’s the deal: you have to live; you can’t live by slogans, dead ideas, clichés or national flags. Finding an identity is easy. It’s the easy way out.”
Some people will form ski gangs, backcountry adventure and fishing crews. Some will participate in local government, spiritual groups, health care … the list is endless. The important thing is that each person constitutes the patchwork of community that is the Roaring Fork Valley. And so, as the years went by, my guilty answer to the original query morphed from “I don’t” (a snarky, self-effacing way for a remote tech worker to overlook the fact that he keeps Whole Foods in business on Chef’s Plate orders alone). I started to look at what I could do, with what I have: for instance, end the relationship with my Denver-based CPA of 10 years and use a friend in Obermeyer Place; use a mechanic who’s been here for 40-plus years out of a Centennial studio; buy gas at the Phillips 66; pay friends who are professional guides when we go on adventures together, even if I don’t need a guide (and anyone familiar with my sense of cardinal directions knows that I will either have a guide or an “unplanned overnight”); write a weekly column.
I recognize that these contributions are both small and hyper-local, but that’s exactly the point. It’s easier to sustainably and positively change a landscape by flowing like water, gently eroding rock, than it is to barrel down a couloir like an avalanche, forever altering the terrain.
My personal belief with respect to privilege, power, wealth and anything else one might be fortunate to possess in a disproportionate amount to others (spoiler alert: that’s all of us) is that it is important to give that shit away, via useful avenues, as fast as you can. If you keep it, it corrodes. Worse, you start to believe you deserve it and that you had something more than nothing to do with acquiring it, and then you become desperate to hold on to it, first subconsciously, then overtly. There is no prize for stored acorns, and as Springsteen sang in “Human Touch” — the unofficial anthem of COVID-19 — “in the end what you don’t surrender, well the world just strips away.”
That’s a place I’d like to live, because like the Boss also said: “Nobody wins until everybody wins.”
What do you do in the community?