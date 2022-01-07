There is a backwoods philosopher named Yert Senrab, a character first brought to my attention in January 2017 via the email signature of a best friend, quoting Senrab: “When looking back at your journey through life, make sure you see switchbacks.” I loved the maxim and approach to life it espoused, but was never able to ascertain the origins of either the phrase or its creator. I used every investigative tool I could find, from Urban Dictionary to Googling the Sunday League team of Senrab F.C. out of London, but could not determine if Yert was Yiddish or Russian or from Tennessee — folk hero, convict or A Boy Named Sue. After a few weeks, I gave up the search.
Reflecting on Senrab’s quote in 2018, I told my local bad-idea companion, Trey, about another quote by novelist Michael Chabon that a friend posted: “All male friendships are essentially quixotic: They last only so long as each man is willing to polish the shaving-bowl helmet, climb on his donkey and ride off after the other in pursuit of illusive glory and questionable adventure.” I asked Trey when he thought we would run out of windmills to fight, and he said there’s a sucker born every minute — and the Roaring Fork Valley is full of spandex-clad superhumans looking to measure merit via vertical mileage — so our future looked bright.
Each time I asked Trey about Senrab, however, he would just take my bad ideas and make them worse, our endurance epics becoming more and more questionable. I mistakenly thought “character-building training” of this variety would prepare me to do even stupider, longer things that I could braggadociously put on my endurance racing resume to highlight my Aspen Superhuman Syndrome (ASS) anytime I traveled east of Glenwood Springs for a race, but all I really learned is that I personally have a lot more fun at “fat and baggy” backcountry races like the Father Dyer Postal Route (FDPR) or Ouray 100 than I do with Lifetime Fitness-sponsored events in Lead Vegas. I also thought I was more likely to find Yert Senrab at races of this ilk (e.g. FDPR) — events with a solitary aid station that serves Deerhammer whiskey and potatoes (only), as well as multiple peaks one can actually ski, as opposed to events that involve skinning along Richmond Ridge and Brush Creek Road for 40 days and nights while “The Passion of the Christ” plays out and aid stations dispense adult candy in the form of Clif products and I battle hypothermia in the Gunnison ER (meanwhile, Trey slept and showered in the private quarters of an ER MD with XX chromosomes). Yert would have been proud of that one, I think.
Yet during years of these ridiculous pursuits, I never seemed to get smarter. Training missions would culminate with me bear-crawling up Ozone in July after road biking to the Bells, then running up Congo, only to exclaim, “It’s weird how they raise the bench at Highlands Peak by several feet in summer, right?! I have to jump to sit in it.” Trey would just stare at me in confounded amazement, but my hypoxic brain thought his 6’6” frame wouldn’t notice the difference in the swing height any time of year (except the night one of his skis flew off of it amid a stiff winter squall). What can I say, math has never been my thing. I’m just grateful that ski patrol lowers the bench every winter so I can sit down.
Barnes (Trey) taught me a lot about life throughout these misadventures. We would do something insanely hard — demanding every ounce of both individual effort and pragmatic partnership on a sketchy slope — and upon summiting, he would look at me, grin ear-to-ear, and say, “Hell yeah, we just got better!” He has stayed almost a literal day behind on the trail to assist slower people he did not know for the safety of the group and backcountry etiquette, as he did while running R2R2R in the Grand Canyon. He has set the self-proclaimed F.U.C.K.T. (Fastest Unicorn Costume Known Time) on the 4PL while wearing a costume cotton onesie (pirating George Costanza’s brilliant idea for Yankee uniform fabric), stopping to help a group of tourists with acute altitude sickness. I’ve taken a shot of his home-brewed moonshine atop every one of 14 summits across the Tenmile Traverse as part of another summer training staple, “8K (vertical gain) Mondays.” As we age, our lives have also increasingly shifted from inherently selfish pursuits (read: most events with “ultra” in front of them) to community creation for all ages and abilities — in Trey’s case, via Aspen Trailheads, O2 spa, and co-ownership of Aspen Crossfit.
Most importantly, though, we adhere to a simple rule across our years of endurance epics: If you can only talk about the sport and your PRs (Personal Records), it’s a boring day and you’re not invited to the bar — we’re all going to get old, broken and bested. Show up with sarcasm, original thought and a good attitude. Even if sometimes Andrew screams “F You!” for two hours straight upon learning that Woody Creek Trail #1994 ends in the middle of the Hunter Creek Valley, not at Hunter Creek condos, and we also just went 1.86 miles in the wrong direction of a 50-mile day on this idiotic loop we invented while drinking tequila at WCT.
Instead, we spend our trail time talking about how we can each raise stepsons old enough to be our younger brothers without imposing our masochist mentality upon them; about how we can become men in time to both learn and teach the lessons that will allow our sons to grow beyond perpetual Peter Pan adolescence while still enjoying boyhood activities in the Neverland we so love. We talk about partners and passions and professions. We talk about how lucky we are to have this life, here, now. We talk about the next bad idea. We talk about what we learned and can improve upon from the last bad idea, whether that was a romantic relationship or a right turn at the official end of Woody Creek Trail #1994.
Switchbacks. May your life be full of them. And may you be better than me at anagrams in order to properly identify and name your sherpas. Yert Senrab, it turns out, isn’t larger than life, nor is he Yiddish or Russian. Trey Barnes, on the other hand, just keeps stretching life to make it large enough to fit him.