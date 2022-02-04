Editor’s note: This column is part of a travelogue series outlining columnist Andrew Parrott’s circuitous road to residence in Fat City, and beyond.
My LinkedIn overview reads, “I owe my life and livelihood to trading an all-inclusive trip to Cabo for a chicken bus to Belize my junior year of university.” Indeed, I was supposed to go to Mexico with three friends for spring break circa 2005 when my friend Ryan called, announcing that his father, a Vietnam pilot, had just purchased a small heli outfit in Belize when the previous owner died in a crash, and would I be interested in coming down? Less than a week later, I had traded MTV Spring Break and Señor Frogs for a chicken bus from Chetumal to Belize City, and my love affair with wanderlust began.
Centroamérica and Colorado mountain towns have long held a reciprocal relationship. From culture to cuisine to construction and so much more, it is impossible to fully appreciate a mountain town without understanding the Latino culture which makes the economy turn. Also, ski season starts in February, and to grasp the nuance of a regenerative offseason, Tom Petty’s “Down South” is essential listening: “Make good on my back loans / look up former mentors / live off Yankee winters.”
As such, I always answer the call when Centroamérica and her people open their arms, full of promise and potential, and extend an invitation — a dare to journey, as Paul Theroux wrote in “The Mosquito Coast.”
“... to the jungle…it would take courage to go there — and not ordinary gumption, but four-o’clock-in-the-morning courage.” To me, this region and her people, ticos and tourists alike, have always been full of welcoming pura vida and four-o’clock-in-the-morning courage. So for 17+ years, I have been proffering the same invitation to those closest to me: “Venga, vamos a tener una aventura…”
From Belize in 2005, I traveled to Cuba in 2007 (“Parts Unknown: Havana Affair,” Jan. 21), then lived in Guatemala in 2008. This was long before Ilegal Mezcal took #AShotAtDonald on billboards from LA to NYC; before Wiz Khalifa got Medicated and accelerated the brand’s fame smoking blunts in Café No Sé (“because every dive needs a town”) as documented in a 2015 Men’s Journal article; before Christmas Eve 2019 was spent riding motorcycles with four-time campeón Guillermo Muyshondt in El Salvador (@mototourelsalvador); back when Ilegal founder and expat Juan Pablo Rexer was dressed as a priest, smuggling “regalos para los niños” into Guatemala (the line he audaciously gave to border officials when they inquired about his duffel bags of porno mags covering bootlegged mezcal from Oaxaca, hence the name “Ilegal Mezcal”).
By early 2020, I began to volunteer with English In Action in Carbondale. Listening to the stories of Central American residents of Aspen, I wrote of recent travels: “...Crossing the border between El Salvador and Guatemala on Christmas Eve was a truly impactful experience for me. For the first time, I marveled at this imaginary line that I have always crossed with the ease and arrogance of my blue passport. It was unthinkable to me that I would have to march to Guatemala, or Mexico, or Texas, or anywhere to escape cartels or to get potable water or raise my children. Freedom and opportunity were my birthright, or so I was told, and because of that upbringing and mentality, it is not hyperbole to say that I would willingly and instantly fight and die for any one of the numerous freedoms that we routinely take from others if someone tried to take the same freedoms from me, even for a second.”
Those words are tsunamis of privilege to unpack amidst our present national and global struggles for equality, for representation, for humanity, for dignity, for life itself. This experience contributed in no small way to my restructuring of priorities, both personal and professional, from March 2020 onward. From the Guatemalans who own D’Love Coffee & Ice Cream in Leadville to the jungles of Panama and volcanoes of Guatemala, from Carbondale to Marbella, América Central has given me more transformative adventures and friendships than any one gringo should rightly have. With each flick of the wrist — be it the throttle or tequila bottle, in the jungle or on the mountain — I think about Ilegal’s campaign to “Love Your Neighbor” (/www.ilegalmezcal.com/love/) and consider, “Somos ilegales cuando la ley es contra la gente.”
Whether the wave we surf is a liquid or solid mountain, enjoyed with a surfboard or skis, we’re all just riding recycled, unending energy, injecting our own style and substance onto the canvas, into the blood. Words I first read in Nicaragua from Gioconda Belli’s memoir, “The Country Under My Skin,” encourage me: “I can’t think of a better life than one dedicated to passion, to dreams, to the stubbornness that defies chaos and disillusionment.”
It was in one such present moment in the spring of 2021 that we stopped two ATVs under a lone street lamp in the early morning hours. Carlos runs over in his flip flops, gives me a bear hug, and we say our parting words. In that moment was my younger brother in Saint Louis, Missouri, whom we discovered hours earlier had worked with Carlos at Anheuser-Busch before Carlos reinvested his U.S. business education and AB earnings into his pais y gente via Everyday Nosara Outdoor Experience (@EveryDayNosara); in that moment was motors and magic and moonlight; in that moment, amidst the backdrop of a pandemic, on a dirt road in América Central, everything was “a cachete!” The motors revved in the night and we went our separate ways, two surfers, each on his own Ola yet connected in the current.