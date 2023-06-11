Editor:
It seems the Republican leadership in uninformed, or purposely hypocritical, in even attempting to defend Donald Trump for violating national security laws, with clear evidence of the violation.
They might note that on June 8 a retired Air Force officer was sentenced to three years in prison for keeping classified "secret" and "top secret" documents in his home. The sentence was handed down by a federal judge in Tampa, Florida.
I guess the Republican leadership finds that we are not all equal before the law when it comes to Mr. Trump, and prefers to rant about weaponizing the Justice Department, which is just doing its job. As it did in the case of the Air Force officer.
So much for the party of law and order.
James De Francia
Steamboat Springs