Editor:
Just who is Suzanna Lee? I don’t know her, but I did read the recent front-page article on Sept. 4 highlighting her saying she “barely” knew who Candace Owens was. Was that a lie? If she “barely” knew her why deny service by Aspen Labs? Political? This is cancel culture run amok.
Does Lee wear her face mask everywhere? I’ve been vaccinated, feel protected and I’m not fearful of the unvaccinated. That’s their right. “Rights” in America are important to some. Lee noted her email was never “polished and perfected,” therefore honest. Lee indirectly appears to suggest she is unique, possibly an elitist, as she can categorize Owens as “a marginal public figure,” in comparison to the “much higher profile people in this lab every day.” Does Lee also reject “nobodies?” It is hard to accept her statement that, “As an employer, we are equal opportunity and unprejudiced ... we would never pick and choose who we serve based on their race, politics, or vaccination status, or other criteria.” But that is exactly what she did not do.
I am confident Lee runs an excellent laboratory and provides fine service. Every now and then a person’s true colors appear as a flag of party identity and political intransigence. There is too much of this in our nation today. We need more objectivity and acceptance. Candace Owens, unvaccinated, yes, was trying to insure she was and remained COVID free before appearing in public. Candace was doing a good thing. Lee was not.
Thomas Balderston
Snowmass Village