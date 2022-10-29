Editor:
DiSalvo accepting 5% of the vodka company and bicycle from Lance Armstrong clearly shows the potential appearance of impropriety. DiSalvo shouldn’t accept gifts. The excessive turnover needs to be considered from a human resource and organizational behavior standpoint. Is Joe in denial and the real problem?
Joe has openly admitted that this election is personal. It appears that Joe’s personal vendetta against Michael has made Bumps incident as a convenient scapegoat. Why wasn’t this event on schedule and reassigned when Michael was tasked for training out of town? Sounds like a lack of planning/follow-up by management.
An inmate sneaked into jail and later was found to have sex with a female inmate. DiSalvo stated, “I am embarrassed, I can’t even give you a good excuse. I want the community to know that this is unacceptable,” The Aspen Times Nov. 2, 2017. Then an inmate committed suicide with an electrical cord. “We did something wrong, the cord shouldn’t have been there. I got no defense.” Newsweek, Nov. 5, 2019.
Joe’s lack of commitment and dedication to the jail after these incidents are baffling and concerning. “I really don’t have a dog in this fight. It’s up to you to build the jail, determine its size and figure out how to pay for it. It’s not the sheriff’s job,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 10, 2022.
Is this the kind of attitude and resolve you want from your sheriff? While Joe has many loyal supporters, some should take off the blinders and critically evaluate Joe’s performance.
Pass the baton to Mr. Buglione.
Zachary Roth
Avon