Editor:
Members of the Trump-controlled Republican Party claim to have a monopoly on patriotism. That is absurd, what’s patriotic about displaying open contempt for the rule of law, having a penchant for authoritarianism and caring more about wacky conspiracies instead of the Constitution? And besides, isn’t trying to overthrow the government literally the opposite of patriotism? Don’t be fooled, they are PINOs: Patriots in name only.
Help preserve our republic, vote for patriotic candidates that support democracy and not candidates that are trying to tear it down.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs