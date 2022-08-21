Editor:
It appears some percentage of Trump Supporters believe that the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago is some kind of hoax or political stunt. Perhaps we should take a look at some of their other beliefs as they themselves have indicated, as cataloged by the historian Matthew Stewart in his recent book “The 9.9 Percent — The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture.” “In 2016, 46% believed Hillary Clinton was involved in a child-sex ring that was operating out of the back of pizza restaurants; 43% believed human beings did not evolve from other species; 39% believed the stock market went down under Barack Obama; 27% believed that vaccines cause autism; 25% believed that Ted Cruz might be the Zodiac Killer. In 2020, it only got worse, as 50% believed and 33% suspected that Democrats were involved in sex trafficking, and one week after the election, 86% believed that Joe Biden had not won the election. Is there a pattern here?
Kevin Boru
Aspen