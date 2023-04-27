HED
Editor:
Aspen Daily News Columnist Paul Menter was right concerning the flawed assumption that we can satisfy the “need” for affordable housing with government intervention, especially centralized, statewide planning.
There will never be “enough” affordable housing. As long as we continue to offer below-market-rate housing, there will be demand for it. SB 213 is a prescription for runaway growth. It will never end. Nowhere in the bill, or in the discussion of its benefits by proponents, is there any attempt to address the question of when does it all end.
At some point in time we’ve got to stop growing and transition to a sustainable, stable, mature, no-growth economic format. Otherwise, we’ll keep growing until at some point people start bailing out of Colorado like they’ve been doing for several years now in California. But by then it will be too late to undo the damage caused by too many people, especially on the Western Slope.
It’s painful for small businesses and other employers, especially in our resort communities, not to be able to pay their workers enough to get the help they need. But that’s exactly part of how the market puts the brakes on excessive growth — the market limits the supply of cheap labor. Disable that mechanism with affordable housing mandates, and you’re actually subsidizing the employers who in turn are paying too much money to their landlords and mortgage lenders. You think you’re helping local workers, but you’re not. It’s all a pass-through to whoever owns the dirt. And growth continues unabated.
We don’t need more and more and more development. We need to level off and stop growing. Otherwise we’re going to wind up like the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. They had orange groves; we had potato farms and cattle ranches. Now they’re almost all gone.
If you agree, please let your state representatives, Elizabeth Velasco and Perry Will, know they should vote against 213. It’s a well-intended but ill-conceived growth-at-all-costs bill. It will hasten the erosion of the high quality of life we all enjoy on the Western Slope. If folks on the Front Range want to give up local land-use control and hand the reins to the central state government, let them. But let’s keep control of local housing, zoning, planning and growth decisions, at least west of the Continental Divide, local.
Barry Vaughn
El Jebel