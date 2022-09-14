Editor:
“Sustainable buildings sprouting in Willits” is the title of a recent Sopris Sun article. The Aspen Skiing Co. built a highly efficient building to house its employees. Unfortunately, a single building, person, farm, business or any other entity cannot be considered “sustainable.”
As Bernie Sanders pointed out in a fiery speech in the Senate on Friday, the planet is experiencing unprecedented disasters that are killing thousands. The cause is climate change. Our complex societies only function when all the pieces are working with each other. I mean that a single building can not hum along happily if Willits is on fire, or if there is no food available to buy, or if there is no gasoline for transportation, or if the air is too polluted to breathe. This is no exaggeration. It’s happening all over.
The new SkiCo building, although “better,” has and will contribute greatly to the deadly problem of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). The construction of the building, including the materials, and their transportation to the site, produces GHG. The operation of the building, the care and feeding of the employees — and their daily transportation to work and back — produces more GHG. Adding people to the midvalley means growing all the services needed to sustain them.
A building for employees should, at the very least, have been built where the work is — instead of more condos. Better yet, the SkiCo should reduce its operations so more employees are not needed. Remember, we cut GHG or we die.
Adding new buildings, no matter how “efficient,” is only increasing the problem of fighting climate change. Let’s put that word “sustainable” aside until we put a stop to global warming.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale