Editor:
I wholeheartedly object to a pay cut for Glenwood Springs City Council. City councilors make
$1,000 a month. They are expected to attend double the meetings and make life or death decisions at this time of a worldwide, shifting pandemic. City councilors who are doing the job right are putting in at least 30 hours a week. I am holding my city councilors accountable, and a pay cut is unproductive. Please, city council, reconsider the idea of the 20% cut. This should be a voluntary gift to the city only. It makes little difference to the books of Glenwood Springs, but it’s important to me to see them be compensated. This disease is a paradigm shift and needs careful, thoughtful, creative examination at every turn. If anything, I would vote to give Glenwood Springs city councilors a raise.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs