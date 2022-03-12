Editor:
Now that the Broncos are getting top Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay for $50 million per year. Now I know what the problem is with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia. We are only paying him $174,000 per year. Peanuts!
No wonder he “can’t” vote for the new bills. (“I’ve tried everything,” he says.) He even sat with Republicans at the State of the Union. Embarrassing!
The fossil fuel industry has set Manchin up with millions. What are we thinking? We have to pay more, a lot more. I say we make it a nice round $5 million a year. (And repaint his yacht.) The darn “Build Back Better Bill” is a cool $1.7 trillion — after Manchin trimmed it down from twice that. Look at the return on investment.
For just $5 million, we tax the billionaires, child care is subsidized, more preschool, another year of tax credit for kids in low-income families, more health care, family leave, lower drug costs, hearing aids, and lots of “green tax credits” like for electric cars.
Now if the big corporations come back with a higher offer, we go right to $10 million, two parking spaces, and double his pension. Cheap at twice the price! Now, what about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale