Editor:
The swan song from the departing editor of The Aspen Times is a dissonant tune for his nonsense lyrics. The Times owners are actually invested in professional journalism and “…doing right by the community.” (“Rogers: A love letter to Aspen,” Aug. 6, The Aspen Times)
Although Don Rogers called it a “love letter,” that didn’t stop him from ladling vitriol on readers who rightly condemned the owners — the Nuttings and Ogden Newspapers — for censorship.
The Times owners quashed and held a blockbuster story for three months last year, breaking journalism standards. The story cast doubt on a major claim in a defamation lawsuit a Soviet-raised billionaire brought against The Times and Ogden Newspapers. The claim was that he, Vladislav Doronin, had ceased ownership in Russian businesses by 2014. (“Moscow tie lingered for 1A developer,” Aug. 9, 2022, The Aspen Times).
Instead of fighting the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds, the Times owners rolled over without a whimper. They gutted and censored the reporting and opinion pieces that irritated Doronin and ousted two dissenting editors.
In their place, the scantly journalism-experienced Times publisher, Allison Pattillo, hired Rogers, who was a willing hauler of the company line, according to his editorials.
Rogers’ made upside-down claims that by finally releasing the story, the Ogden management had done journalism a great deed and should be hailed as heroes of a free press.
The Times readers are left wondering what will be the perceptual deficiencies of the next editor.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt